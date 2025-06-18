SEC opens Franklin Templeton XRP, SOL ETF proposals to comments

By: PANews
2025/06/18 05:19
Solana
XRP
EPNS
SEC opens Franklin Templeton XRP, SOL ETF proposals to comments

The Tuesday notices will push the SEC's deadline to approve or disapprove of the ETFs to late July, though it could be delayed further at that time.

