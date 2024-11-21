Bitcoin is approaching the $100,000 mark. An inventory of the institutional forces behind more than 2.7 million Bitcoin holdings

By: PANews
2024/11/21 16:50
Moonveil
MORE$0.07396-4.89%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001881+0.05%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$18.39-0.16%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Bitcoin has broken through the $97,000 mark today, setting a new record. As the price of Bitcoin continues to soar, calls for including Bitcoin in national reserve assets are growing louder around the world, and at the same time, many institutions are also accelerating their pace of increasing their holdings of Bitcoin.

According to the latest data from BitcoinTreasuries.com, PANews has reviewed the Bitcoin holdings of major institutions. As of November 21, 93 entities (ETFs, countries, listed companies and private companies, etc.) around the world publicly hold more than 2.728 million Bitcoins, accounting for nearly 13% of the total supply of Bitcoin. This trend further shows that institutional investors have gradually replaced retail investors as the dominant force in this bull market.

Bitcoin is approaching the $100,000 mark. An inventory of the institutional forces behind more than 2.7 million Bitcoin holdings

ETF: Asset value exceeds US$110 billion, IBIT holdings account for more than 38%

Bitcoin spot ETFs have become an important holding channel for institutions. According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.com, as of November 21, the number of Bitcoins held by Bitcoin spot ETFs exceeded 1.231 million, with a current value of over $116.89 billion, accounting for more than 5.8% of the total supply of Bitcoin; at the same time, data from The Block showed that since its launch at the beginning of this year, the cumulative trading volume of US Bitcoin spot ETFs has exceeded $520 billion.

In terms of asset size, the top three Bitcoin spot ETFs are BlackRock IBIT, Grayscale GBTC and Fidelity FBTC .

Among them, BlackRock IBIT holds the largest ETF with 475,000 bitcoins, with a holding value of approximately US$45.05 billion, accounting for approximately 38.6% of all ETF holdings. According to Fintel statistics, IBIT has 698 institutional holders with a total holding of nearly 160 million shares, including Millennium Management, Goldman Sachs, IMC, Aristeia, Capula Management, Schonfeld, Morgan Stanley and Graham Capital Management.

Grayscale GBTC holds more than 218,000 bitcoins, worth more than $20.71 billion. According to Fintel statistics, there are 647 institutions holding GBTC, holding a total of 44.459 million shares. GBTC shareholders include Horizon Kinetics Trust Fund, Goldman Sachs, Multicoin Capital, LPL Financial, Greenwich Wealth Management, Colony Group and HighTower Advisors.

Fidelity FBTC followed closely with 194,000 bitcoins, with a holding value of $18.42 billion. According to Fintel statistics, FBTC has 246 institutional holders, with a total holding of more than 5,168.8 shares, including Millennium Management, Capula Management, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, DE Shaw & Co., Susquehanna International Group, Jane Street, Hbk Investments LP, Goldman Sachs and Pine Ridge Advisers.

Countries: A total of nearly 530,000 bitcoins are held, with the United States, China and the United Kingdom accounting for nearly half

Many countries around the world have become important holders of Bitcoin. And PANews previously reported that more and more governments are re-evaluating the value of Bitcoin as an asset, and many have even publicly advocated including Bitcoin in their national reserve assets.

According to statistics from BitcoinTreasuries.com, as of November 21, nine countries currently know to hold more than 529,000 bitcoins (worth about $50.24 billion), accounting for 2.5% of the total bitcoin holdings. Among these countries, the United States, China, and the United Kingdom are the main forces, holding 207,000, 194,000, and 61,000 bitcoins respectively, accounting for 46.2% of the total holdings of these countries. However, most of the bitcoins held by these countries were obtained through law enforcement actions. In contrast, only Bhutan and El Salvador obtained bitcoins through mining or real money purchases.

Bitcoin is approaching the $100,000 mark. An inventory of the institutional forces behind more than 2.7 million Bitcoin holdings

 Countries holding Bitcoin

Listed companies: holdings valued at over $42.2 billion, with MicroStrategy accounting for nearly 80%

Public companies are becoming an important force in Bitcoin allocation. According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.com, as of November 21, 43 public companies directly held nearly 445,000 Bitcoins, currently worth about $42.22 billion, including MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, Tesla, Hut 8 and Coinbase Global.

For example, MicroStrategy owns more than 331,000 bitcoins (worth more than $31.43 billion), accounting for nearly 74.4% of the total bitcoin holdings of listed companies. Based on the current price of Bitcoin of about $97,000, MicroStrategy's floating profit on holdings exceeds $14.6 billion. With the help of the Bitcoin investment strategy, MicroStrategy has ranked among the top 100 listed companies in the United States by market value, and has driven its stock price to soar. According to Tradingview data, its stock MSTR's trading volume yesterday (November 20) was second only to Nvidia, reaching $33.27 billion. At present, MicroStrategy has not stopped buying Bitcoin. The agency recently announced that it will increase the issuance of zero-interest convertible senior notes to $2.6 billion, and part of the net proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin. In addition, it also disclosed that the plan to raise funds to purchase Bitcoin through stock issuance and sales still has $15.3 billion in unused quota.

Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital holds nearly 26,000 bitcoins, currently worth about $2.46 billion. Marathon Digital's bitcoins mainly come from mining and fund purchases. According to the third quarter financial report alone, it produced a total of 2,070 bitcoins and purchased 6,210 bitcoins in that quarter. Marathon Digital is also issuing $850 million in convertible notes, with the option to expand to $1 billion for debt repurchases and bitcoin acquisitions.

After Tesla announced the purchase of $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in 2021, it sold only 4,320 Bitcoins in March 2021, and then sold 29,160 Bitcoins in 2022, selling about 75% of its Bitcoin holdings. Tesla still holds 9,720 Bitcoins, currently worth more than $920 million, but it accounts for less than 0.7% of Tesla's total assets ($119.8 billion) and only 0.046% of the total amount of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is approaching the $100,000 mark. An inventory of the institutional forces behind more than 2.7 million Bitcoin holdings

 Top 10 listed companies holding coins

Private companies: reserves valued at over $34.8 billion

Many private crypto institutions also hold a lot of Bitcoin. According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.com, as of November 21, 12 private companies including Block.one, Tether, Xapo Bank, BitMEX and Mt. Gox held a total of about 367,000 Bitcoins, with a current value of more than $34.81 billion, accounting for 1.7% of the total Bitcoin supply.

For example, Block.one holds 140,000 bitcoins, worth more than $13.28 billion, and its bitcoins mainly come from ICO funds . Since Tether announced in 2022 that it would use bitcoin as its asset reserve, it now holds more than 82,000 bitcoins, worth more than $7.82 billion; the crypto bank Xapo Bank holds nearly 34,000 bitcoins, worth more than $3.69 billion. The institution also became the first bank in the UK to launch interest-bearing bitcoin and legal currency bank accounts this year.

Bitcoin is approaching the $100,000 mark. An inventory of the institutional forces behind more than 2.7 million Bitcoin holdings

 Publicly disclosed private companies holding coins

Bitcoin mining companies: holdings account for less than 0.3% of the total Bitcoin

Crypto mining companies are also important holders of Bitcoin. According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.com, as of November 21, 14 Bitcoin mining companies held a total of more than 61,000 Bitcoins, currently worth $5.84 billion, accounting for less than 0.3% of the total Bitcoin supply. Among them, Marathon Digital, mentioned above, holds the most Bitcoin among Bitcoin mining companies, far exceeding other similar companies; followed by Riot Platforms, which holds about 10,000 Bitcoins, but from its latest quarterly financial report, the company has suffered a huge loss, but most of its revenue comes from Bitcoin mining; Hut 8 ranks third with 9,109 Bitcoins. After receiving a $150 million investment in June this year, the company is committed to building AI-related infrastructure, and has purchased a large number of mining machines from Bitmain, as well as cooperating to launch new mining machines.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7799-73.64%
1
1$0.003785-28.08%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06106+10.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05042+0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.16-1.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital