MicroStrategy’s stock price is bearish, and its Bitcoin holdings exceed US$32.6 billion. Can the leverage game continue?

By: PANews
2024/11/22 17:27
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.198-7.87%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001161+129.90%

Author: Nancy, PANews

MicroStrategy is undoubtedly one of the big winners in this bull market, with its main business of business intelligence (BI) performing mediocrely, but its sideline business of investing in Bitcoin is booming. Thanks to the strong momentum of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy has achieved huge profits and driven its stock price soaring after boldly betting on Bitcoin. This winning strategy is also attracting more and more imitators who are trying to replicate its successful experience.

However, while MicroStrategy has achieved capital appreciation with the help of Bitcoin's strong returns, the high premium of its stock price has also caused market concerns, and Citron, a well-known short-selling institution, has publicly stated its short position. Can MicroStrategy's leverage game continue?

Bitcoin holdings valued at more than $32.6 billion, share price surges 497% this year

Since adopting a Bitcoin investment strategy in 2020, MicroStrategy has become a well-deserved whale, and the value of its Bitcoin reserves now exceeds the cash and securities held by companies such as IBM and Nike.

According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.com, as of November 22, MicroStrategy purchased more than 331,000 bitcoins at an average price of about $49,874, accounting for nearly 1.6% of the total bitcoin supply, with a current value of more than $32.69 billion. If calculated based on the current bitcoin price of about $99,000, MicroStrategy has realized a floating profit of about $16.2 billion in the past four years.

MicroStrategy’s stock price is bearish, and its Bitcoin holdings exceed US$32.6 billion. Can the leverage game continue?

Despite the huge returns, MicroStrategy has not stopped its pace of increasing its investment in Bitcoin, and the reason behind its unlimited money printing is that it purchases Bitcoin through the issuance of stocks and convertible bonds. According to MicroStrategy's latest announcement, the company has completed the issuance of $3 billion in zero-interest convertible senior bonds. The bonds will mature in 2029, and the conversion price is 55% higher than the market price, which is approximately $672 per share. The net proceeds from this issuance are approximately $2.97 billion. MicroStrategy plans to use most of the funds to purchase more Bitcoin and for other company operations. Not only that, MicroStrategy still has $15.3 billion of the $21 billion in previous equity financing that it has obtained to purchase Bitcoin, and plans to raise $42 billion to invest in Bitcoin in the next three years.

Among them, according to the latest data shared by @thepfund, since November 18, the list of MicroStrategy's major bondholders (who have the right to choose to convert bonds into stocks) shows that Vanguard Group ranks first and BlackRock ranks second. Many well-known financial institutions and investment companies such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank also appear on the list.

MicroStrategy’s stock price is bearish, and its Bitcoin holdings exceed US$32.6 billion. Can the leverage game continue?

The strengthening of Bitcoin's yield has boosted the market's optimistic sentiment towards MicroStrategy's prospects. Data shows that MicroStrategy's market value has reached $80.506 billion, nearly 2.5 times the premium of its Bitcoin holdings, and it once ranked among the top 100 US listed companies by market value. And from the perspective of stock price performance, MSTR's price has climbed to $397.28, about 14 times the stock price when the company first purchased Bitcoin, and has risen 497.8% this year alone, far exceeding the increase in Bitcoin during the same period. Of course, MSTR's trading is also very active. Data from the Top 100 most active US stocks tracked by Tradingview shows that MSTR's trading volume yesterday (US time) reached $39.9 billion, second only to Nvidia's $58.8 billion.

MicroStrategy shareholders also gained significant value-added effects. According to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor's disclosure on social platforms a few days ago, MSTR's financial operations achieved a 41.8% Bitcoin return, providing its shareholders with a net income of approximately 79,130 BTC. This is equivalent to approximately 246 BTC per day, and there are no costs, energy consumption or capital expenditures typically associated with Bitcoin mining. According to the third-quarter 13F filing tracked by Fintel, MSTR's institutional holders have increased to 1,040, totaling 102 million shares (currently worth $40.52 billion), and shareholders include Capital International, Vanguard Group, Citadel, Jane Street, Morgan Stanley, Susquehanna International Group and BlackRock.

In this regard, CoinDesk analyst James Van Straten once pointed out that MicroStrategy's shareholders are a unique group. Usually, the dilution of shareholders' equity is considered a bad thing, but MicroStrategy's shareholders seem to be very happy that their equity is diluted because these shareholders know that MicroStrategy is buying Bitcoin. This strategy is equivalent to increasing the value of its shares, which means that shareholder value also increases accordingly.

High stock price premium sparks controversy, sustainability of leverage strategy becomes focus

Faced with the high premium of MicroStrategy's stock, the market began to have different opinions on the leverage strategy behind it.

Optimists believe that MicroStrategy has successfully combined the rising potential of Bitcoin with the performance of the company's stock through leveraged layout, creating huge value growth space, especially against the backdrop of strong Bitcoin price increases. For example, Mechanism Capital partner Andrew Kang posted on the X platform that MicroStrategy was pushed up by Bitcoin, and the premium rate continued to hit new highs. Traditional finance could not understand it, and there was a certain degree of insensitivity to MicroStrategy's model; BTIG analyst Andrew Harte praised MicroStrategy's plan, believing that the company's management has done an excellent job in using volatility to raise additional legal capital to buy Bitcoin, and significantly raised MicroStrategy's target price from $290 to $570.

"According to recent statistics, MicroStrategy's average cost of Bitcoin is $49,874, which means that it is now close to a 100% floating profit, which is a super thick safety cushion. MicroStrategy borrows OTC leverage and has no liquidation mechanism at all. Angry creditors can only convert their bonds into MSTR stocks at a specified time, and then angrily smash them into the market. Even if MSTR is smashed to zero, it still does not need to be forced to sell these Bitcoins, because the earliest debt that MicroStrategy needs to repay is due in February 2027. Not only that, because of MicroStrategy's convertible bonds, creditors generally make a profit, so its interest rate is quite low." Nothing Research partner 0xTodd said in a post.

In the view of Yang Mindao, founder of dForce, MicroStrategy is not just a triple arbitrage of stocks, bonds and coins. The key is to turn the stock MSTR into the real Bitcoin in traditional finance, which can be described as a masterpiece of "borrowing the false to cultivate the true". As for when the flywheel stops turning and when the music stops, the key lies in how long the high premium of stocks and single-share net coins can be maintained. If the market trend breaks expectations, the supply of Bitcoin derivatives increases, and the stock/coin premium of MicroStrategy is reduced to less than 1.2, this kind of financing will be difficult to sustain. He also pointed out that MicroStrategy now has a 300% premium on Bitcoin. Secondary market participants, if they do not understand the variables, are at extremely high risk. The growing volume means that the premium will only shrink rather than expand; the ability to continue financing is one of the variables that turn the premium from virtual to real.

However, bears believe that MicroStrategy's current stock price premium far exceeds the value of Bitcoin itself, and the downside risk of the stock price may narrow or even amplify rapidly as market sentiment fluctuates.

For example, Citron believes that as Bitcoin investment becomes easier than ever (currently you can buy ETFs, COINs, HOODs, etc.), MSTR's trading volume has completely decoupled from Bitcoin's fundamentals. Although Citron is still bullish on Bitcoin, it has hedged by opening a short position in MSTR. Even Michael Saylor must know that MSTR is now overheated.

Steno Research also pointed out in a recent report that "the fading effect of MicroStrategy's recent stock split further reinforces the belief that its premium is unlikely to continue. The company's premium relative to its Bitcoin reserves recently soared to nearly 300%, indicating that the company's valuation "is very different from a direct calculation of its assets and business fundamentals." As regulators become more and more favorable to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, investors may choose to hold Bitcoin directly rather than MicroStrategy stock.

BitMEX Research believes that MicroStrategy's price performance and growth model is a "Ponzi scheme" and is not reasonable. The stock price has a huge premium over the value of the Bitcoin it holds, partly because some financial regulators prohibit people from buying Bitcoin ETFs, but investors are so eager for Bitcoin exposure that they buy MSTR regardless of the premium, and MSTR also has a "income strategy".

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7799-73.64%
1
1$0.003785-28.08%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06106+10.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05042+0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.16-1.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital