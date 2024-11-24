Data overview of the MEME universe: The "Golden Dog" is one in a million, and the Frog series has the best liquidity

By: PANews
2024/11/24 11:44
Moonveil
MORE$0.07398-4.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG$0.002141+6.30%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002395+1.26%

Author: PANews, Frank

MEME coins have become an important business card in the crypto world, full of wealth stories and ups and downs of hot topics. On the other hand, MEME culture has become more and more complicated with the influx of a large amount of funds, and the angle of hype has even shifted from online hot spots to various abstract cultures. For many people who are looking forward to finding the code of wealth in this market, it seems that they have entered an epic level of difficulty in understanding.

Compared with its high popularity, the MEME track still lacks some macro tools to analyze the overall development. People seem to be more obsessed with the stimulation of PVP, but rarely think about what kind of MEME is more likely to break out of the curve, or what are the characteristics behind those top MEMEs?

PANews uses the overall data of MEME to restore the truth about the top MEMEs.

Data overview of the MEME universe: The "Golden Dog" is one in a million, and the Frog series has the best liquidity

Dog series MEME becomes the final winner

As of November 21, there are 32 MEME coins on the Solana chain with a market value of more than 100 million. Among them, the MEME coin with the highest market value is BONK, a dog-like token issued in 2023.

PANews divides these tokens into the following categories: crypto-native (encrypted original content), frog-based (similar to PEPE), cats, dogs, internet hotspots (from TIKTOK or other Internet social hotspots), AI, and DeSci.

According to this classification, we can see that among the MEME coins with a market value of $100 million, the number of network hot spots and cat series tokens is the largest, 8 and 7 respectively. The number of AI themes is 6. But in terms of total market value, the dog series MEME has the highest total market value, reaching $7.206 billion, accounting for 42% of the total market value.

Data overview of the MEME universe: The "Golden Dog" is one in a million, and the Frog series has the best liquidity

Data overview of the MEME universe: The "Golden Dog" is one in a million, and the Frog series has the best liquidity

The market value of the cat series’ tokens is approximately US$3.224 billion. From this perspective, the dog series is currently leading in the cat-dog war.

AI triggers MEME "October Revolution"

In addition to the market value comparison, the overall market heat can be seen from the time. The figure below is a comparison of the issuance time of MEME tokens with a market value of more than 100 million US dollars. From this comparison, it can be clearly seen that the MEME market has a significant theme preference in each time period.

The dog series of tokens is the earliest series to become famous on the Solana chain, and the issuance time is almost concentrated in 2023. From November 2023 to today, almost a year has passed, and there are still 3 dog series MEMEs with a market value of more than 100 million US dollars. Among them, BONK ranks first in the MEME on the Solana chain with a market value of nearly 4 billion US dollars. $WIF ranks second on Solana. From this point of view, the dog series is still the most popular material in the MEME world.

Data overview of the MEME universe: The "Golden Dog" is one in a million, and the Frog series has the best liquidity The cat series appeared later than the dog series, but the popularity seemed to have lasted until September, during which cat series tokens continued to become new MEME upstarts. Overall, Solana can be said to be a cat market from April to May. However, from the overall average market value, the average market value of the cat series reached 1.295 billion US dollars, only lower than the dog series in second place. This also indirectly shows that the cat-dog war is still the biggest winner on Solana.

October was the month when Solana entered the hottest MEME. In this month, the most MEME coins with a market value of more than 100 million were born. A total of 11 MEME coins with a market value of more than 100 million US dollars were born in October, of which the largest proportion was AI series and network hot spots. The tokens represented in this month are MOODENG (network hot spot) and GOAT (AI).

In November, when the crypto market was hot, although the MEME angle changed every day, it seems that there is no strong momentum so far. Three tokens born in November reached a market value of 100 million, still dominated by AI and network hotspots. However, from the DeSci angle that has been very popular in recent days, only one token $RIF reached a market value of more than 100 million. In November, the most eye-catching one was undoubtedly Pnut, which became the youngest token with a market value of 1 billion US dollars with the help of Musk and Binance.

From the overall perspective of the time span, the MEME with the highest market value on the Solana chain is still the token that was issued earlier. Among the top ten tokens, only Pnut was issued less than 1 month ago. Perhaps, from this perspective, most of the top tokens need to go through the precipitation of time to build consensus.

A thick pool of funds allows Frog to gain a foothold

When looking for the reasons why these tokens can maintain a market value of more than 100 million US dollars, PANews found some unique phenomena that may explain the problem. In terms of overall market value and social media popularity, the Frog series tokens do not seem to be popular, but there are still 3 Frog series tokens with a market value of more than 100 million US dollars.

By observing the liquidity pool amounts of all these tokens, it can be found that the Frog series tokens have the largest liquidity pool. The liquidity pools of the three tokens exceed all other series, reaching 179 million. The average liquidity pool of each Frog reaches 59.9 million US dollars, and the average liquidity pool/market value ratio is 11.53%. Adequate liquidity may be a proof of the persistence of big funds. From the average value, the liquidity pool of the AI series seems to be the thinnest (except DeSci), only 7.03 million US dollars, and the liquidity pool/market value ratio is only 1.49%. Such liquidity may be difficult to maintain for a longer period of time. However, from the current point of view, the AI series seems to be still in the stage of competition among the heroes. In the case of the outcome, big funds have not yet invested in the liquidity pool.

Data overview of the MEME universe: "Golden Dog" is one in a million, and the Frog series has the best liquidity

6 in 10,000 chances of catching a 100 million gold dog

So, how many tokens can become real MEME gold mines? As of November 21, Pump.fun has issued a total of 3.59 million tokens, which is far more than the total number of tokens issued in the crypto world in the past 10 years. Among them, the number of graduated tokens (full curve and listed on Raydium) is 50,389, accounting for about 1.4%. The number of tokens with a market value of over 100 million US dollars is 32.

There are 154 MEMEs with a market value of $10 million to $100 million. The probability is about 0.00089%, less than one in 100,000. The proportion of graduated tokens is about 0.6 in 10,000. The number of tokens with a market value of $1 million to $10 million is 396, accounting for 0.79% of graduated tokens, and the number of tokens with a market value of $10 million to $100 million is 150, accounting for 0.29% of graduated tokens.

Judging from this data percentage, the probability of getting a wealth code and making a profit is no less than that of buying a lottery ticket. However, it seems to be higher than the probability of winning the first prize of buying a lottery ticket (about 1 in 17.72 million). It is no wonder that the crypto community calls MEME investment lottery-style investment.

In addition to Solana, what other public chains are also hot spots for MEME?

Data overview of the MEME universe: The "Golden Dog" is one in a million, and the Frog series has the best liquidity In our impression, Ethereum and BSC chain were once the paradise of MEME. Judging from the current data, in addition to Solana, the prosperity of Base chain seems to be happening quietly.

In terms of quantity, Base has 121 MEMEs between 1 million and 10 million, second only to Solana, while BSC is more concentrated between 10 million and 100 million, becoming the gathering place of MEME intermediate forces. Ethereum is still the place with the most top MEMEs besides Solana, with a total of 16 MEMEs above 100 million. Among them, PEPE has the highest market value, reaching 8.74 billion US dollars, which is the MEME with the highest market value among the analyzed chains (DOGE and SHIB are not included here). Overall, on coingecko, 11 of the top 100 tokens by market value are MEMEs.

In order to have a more in-depth discussion on the development and methodology of MEME coin, PANews will launch a series of in-depth content to analyze the chip data of the top MEME coin projects in different categories.

Are there a lot of insider trading in these MEMEs that have become gold mines? How long can early chips be held? At what point did the big players build positions, etc., and try to use data to restore the truth about the funds of these MEMEs. Welcome to continue to pay attention!

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7799-73.64%
1
1$0.003785-28.08%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06106+10.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05042+0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.16-1.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital