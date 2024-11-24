Check out 9 DePIN projects that may be profitable

By: PANews
2024/11/24 13:04
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1172-1.01%
MAY
MAY$0.03814-1.01%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$18.39-0.16%

Author: Lockridge Okoth & Daria Krasnova

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) is a hot trend in 2024 and one of the popular narratives in the crypto market. One of the leading projects in this field is Grass, a decentralized blockchain for collecting and structuring public network data. Centralized network.

Grass has recently attracted much attention due to its airdrop, but has been boycotted due to issues with the Phantom wallet. Here are 9 alternatives to Grass.

Rivalz Network

Rivalz offers a unique AI-driven platform that rewards users for sharing and processing data. The network incentivizes participants to run nodes to earn points that can be redeemed for RIZ tokens.

The testnet encourages users to contribute to the decentralized infrastructure of AI data applications and sets a high reward leaderboard based on participation. To participate in the Rivalz airdrop, users must link their wallets and complete social participation tasks to earn points.

Tokens distributed during the airdrop may be used for various purposes within the platform, including staking, rewards, and in-game purchases.

Dawn

Dawn is a decentralized communication protocol designed to enhance the Solana ecosystem, which is approaching saturation. Dawn is positioning itself as a key player in decentralized internet access, with the expected Token Generation Event (TGE) It had previously received $33 million in financing.

While details about a potential airdrop have yet to be confirmed, users can support the development of Dawn by participating in its community and testnet. Rewards are evaluated for connection time, referrals, following DAWN on social media, and participating as a validator node.

Every 24 hours, users are eligible to earn 1,440 reward points. Users will earn points based on download time, activity, and connection status.

Kuzco

Kuzco is a decentralized GPU network optimized for efficient language model processing and powered by a16z. Designed for high-speed AI computing, Kuzco incentivizes users to download and run its software and rewards them for contributing their idle computing power.

The platform offers reward mining, which is an attractive option for those looking to utilize Kuzco’s processing power.

Nexus

NexusLabs is the first zkVM prover network that provides mining opportunities through a simple process: users participate by keeping the Nexus window open. NexusLabs is backed by $27.2 million in funding from investors including Pantera Capital, Dragonfly, and Lightspeed Ventures , which rewards participants with points that can be converted into tokens when the mainnet launches.

To receive airdrops and rewards, users must complete specific tasks, follow instructions closely, and monitor task updates. This is another opportunity to win prizes following the closure of the Nexus Node testnet in late October, marking the next phase of development for NexusLabs.

Aggregata

Aggregata enables users to monetize AI-generated data and participate in its ecosystem. Lead investor Binance Labs has enabled this AI data asset platform to attract users who use ChatGPT and connect their wallets. Participants use ChatGPT to interact and earn Byte points.

The more questions a user asks, the more Byte points they can earn; the quality of the questions may also affect the number of Byte points a user receives.

Additionally, users can earn reward points by using the platform’s extensions and invitation codes. This creates a reward loop for interaction within the Aggregata ecosystem.

Oasis AI

Oasis AI converts spoken language into refined text and rewards users for interacting with its platform. After raising $2.8 million in funding, the project offers points to users who use its browser extension. By accumulating points, users can participate in the growth of the platform and have the opportunity to Potentially profit from data monetization.

At the same time, Oasis AI also provides services such as chat assistant, image generator and speech-to-text. Users can earn OAI by connecting to the network and using existing GPU and CPU resources to power supported models.

Oasis AI is airdropping free OAI tokens to users who sign up and share computing power. Create an account, install the extension, and share computing power to start earning OAI tokens. Users can also earn more by referring friends. Take more”.

Points mining has been available since May, and a recent article on Medium indicates that the Oasis AI airdrop is now available.

BlockMesh Network

BlockMesh is designed for decentralized and secure communication and promotes ethical AI supervision. BlockMesh has an investment of $250,000 and is a confirmed airdrop project. It encourages users to register and complete tasks through its extension, providing points, which are Can be redeemed for future token airdrops or rewards.

Specifically, Blockmesh users can monetize excess internet bandwidth by contributing to the decentralized network. The airdrop is currently in its early stages, and points are accumulated through various activities on the platform. Similar to other successful projects in this space , these points can play a role in future token distributions.

The airdrop program includes a variety of earning mechanisms. These include sharing bandwidth through a Chrome extension, social media engagement, and a referral system. Users increase their earning potential by completing various tasks and maintaining active participation in the network.

BlockMesh stated: "While the exact token exchange rate has not yet been announced, it is expected that points will influence future token distributions. The more points accumulated, the higher the potential rewards during the token distribution period."

Gradient Network

Gradient is a Solana-focused project backed by Sequoia and Multicoin Capital that optimizes computing resources through liquidity staking services, thereby enhancing interoperability between blockchain networks. Gradient joins Gradient’s computing network and downloads its mining Extensions, where users can earn rewards for supporting AI and Web3 applications.

While the airdrop is still unconfirmed and no tokens have been launched, Gradient has launched a points campaign called “Sentry Node Open Beta.” To earn points, participants must register, follow Gradient on X (formerly Twitter), and Install the extension.

Users can also increase their points by inviting friends to receive airdrops when project tokens are launched. Gradient prioritizes fair and transparent participation of the community.

Each user only needs to register one account and install only one Sentry Node on each device.

Navigate AI

Navigate AI provides Web3 data sharing opportunities, allowing users to profit by sharing data on the Navigate network. Navigate has received funding from Kraken and currently has a user base of 5,000 people. Users can download its extension and start mining. The network is its unique The data ecosystem provides a path to monetization.

summary

The aforementioned cryptocurrency airdrops offer viable GRASS alternatives. They demonstrate a growing trend toward using Web3 technologies to create decentralized profit opportunities that incentivize user participation, data sharing, and computational contribution.

Whether by running a node, contributing data, or simply participating in AI-driven platforms, these projects enable ordinary users to participate in and benefit economically from the expanding Web3 economy.

Related reading: After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7799-73.64%
1
1$0.003785-28.08%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06106+10.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05042+0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.16-1.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital