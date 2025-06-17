a16z backs EigenLayer with $70m token buy amid EigenCloud launch

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:06
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01188-0.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0858-17.81%

a16z crypto, the digital assets arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has deepened its investment in EigenLayer with a new $70 million token acquisition, coinciding with the launch of the Ethereum restaking protocol’s developer platform, EigenCloud.

On June 17, 2025, Eigen Labs announced the official launch of EigenCloud, a unified cloud platform aimed at accelerating crypto’s app era. 

As the EigenLayer (EIGEN) community celebrated this major milestone, the Eigen Labs team revealed that a16z had acquired an additional $70 million worth of EIGEN tokens to support the rollout. This builds on the $100 million investment a16z made in Eigen Labs’ Series B funding round in February 2024.

According to Eigen Labs, the latest token purchase will support commercialization efforts for EigenCloud’s new services. These include EigenVerify, a dispute resolution tool, and EigenCompute, a solution focused on execution. Both services are part of EigenCloud’s broader suite, which integrates with EigenLayer’s Autonomous Verifiable Services and EigenDA. 

The Eigen Labs team has been developing the EigenCloud solution for nearly a year. The platform is built on EigenLayer and powered by its native ecosystem token, EIGEN.

Billed as a “verifiability-as-a-service” platform, EigenCloud is set to dramatically expand what’s possible in crypto development. Its infrastructure makes “virtually anything verifiable onchain,” unlocking a wide range of use cases.

Potential applications include disintermediated digital marketplaces, fully onchain games, onchain insurance, automated adjudication, AI agents, and prediction markets.

EigenCloud apps leverage EIGEN stake for security, with generated fees going into staking rewards, product innovation or other ecosystem incentives.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01183-0.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.42692-3.99%
TONCOIN
TON$2.678+0.33%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 09:48
Share
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,581.77+0.34%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.04%
Octavia
VIA$0.0156+4.69%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Share
Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

PANews reported on October 1st that Ethereal, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform built on USDe, announced on the X platform that the Ethereal Mainnet Alpha will be launched on October 20th.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-1.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 10:24
Share

Trending News

More

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

A whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid and then bought 29.27 million XPL.