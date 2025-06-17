Next-Gen Crypto Mining: Blockchain Company Introduces New Cloud Contracts

With the full outbreak of the digital economy today, the threshold for traditional cryptocurrency mining is being continuously lowered. Mining machines that used to require high investment and complex operation and maintenance have now been replaced by smarter methods – you can easily participate in the mining process of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum with just a smartphone. All this is due to the leapfrog development of cloud mining technology.

The so-called cloud mining refers to renting computing power resources from remote data centers, and the platform completes the mining process on behalf of the platform, and users receive daily currency dividends in the form of contracts. You don’t need to buy expensive mining machines or bear high electricity bills. You only need to choose a suitable computing power package on the platform to automatically start mining and enjoy daily income.

In layman’s terms, it’s like you entrust a professional company to mine for you, and you can receive mining income on time without doing it yourself. This “worry-free, labor-saving, zero-maintenance” model is becoming the mainstream choice for global crypto investors to obtain passive income.

Blockchain Cloud Mining Advantages

  • Signup Bonus: Get $12 upon registration (can be used for daily check-ins, earning $0.6 profit per day).
  • Legal Compliance: Officially authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Institutions.
  • Military-grade Security: High-security encryption and multi-signature wallets provide maximum protection.
  • Transparency in Business Operations: The entire process is simple and reliable, with real-time mining analysis and transparent payments.
  • Flexible Plans: A variety of mining contracts are available; both beginners and experienced investors can make considerable profits.
  • Eco-friendly Infrastructure: 100% sustainable power generation methods are used to ensure a safe and healthy environment for everyone.
  • Technical Implementation: This integration leverages the infrastructure of blockchaincloudmining.com to provide a unique consensus protocol for XRP and other cryptocurrencies, enabling smooth and cost-effective transactions. Customers can set computing power using a convenient interface. In addition, investors can receive daily earnings and transfer them directly to their wallets.

The complete list of new stable income contracts can be found here.

You can get earnings the day after purchasing the contract. When the account funds reach $100, you can choose to withdraw to your wallet or continue to purchase other contracts.

Security and Sustainability

In the field of mining, trust and security are crucial. BlockchainCloudMining knows this and puts user safety first.

BlockchainCloudMining is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring that your investment is protected and allowing you to focus on profitability.

All mines use clean energy to achieve cloud computing carbon neutrality. Renewable energy protection ring

Investment Case

Invest $10,000 to buy $10,000 worth of BTC [Advanced Computing Contract], with a term of 45 days and a daily yield of 1.35%.

After the user successfully purchases, the passive income that can be obtained every day = $10,000 × 1.35% = $135.

After 45 days, the user’s principal and income: $10,000 + $135 × 45 days = $10,000 + $6,075 = $16,075

Conclusion

BlockchainCloudMining is a world-leading blockchain mining service platform headquartered in the UK with a legal registration certificate and financial regulatory qualifications. Since its establishment in 2018, it has been committed to bringing efficient and transparent cloud mining services to global investors, with users in more than 190 countries.

Business license issued by the UK regulator

Visit blockchaincloudmining.com to start your new mining journey and let your daily income create more possibilities for you.

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

PANews reported on October 1st that Ethereal, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform built on USDe, announced on the X platform that the Ethereal Mainnet Alpha will be launched on October 20th.
