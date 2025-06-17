Sei price may crash 22% and then rebound

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 22:45
SEI
SEI$0.2762-0.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07431-4.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-0.50%
MAY
MAY$0.03817-1.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0858-17.81%

Sei price continued its strong downtrend today, June 17, as the ongoing crypto crash accelerated.

Sei (SEI) token dropped to $0.1660, its lowest level since April 17, and is now down more than 40% from its May high. From its November 2023 peak, the token has plunged by over 77%.

Despite the bearish price action, Sei’s underlying fundamentals remain solid. According to data from DeFi Llama, the network’s total value locked has reached an all-time high of over 3.08 billion SEI, up significantly from 715 million at the start of the year.

Most decentralized applications on the Sei network have seen growing adoption. Yei Finance, a lending platform modeled after Aave (AAVE) has accumulated over $295 million in assets, while Takara Lend has secured $51 million.

Sei’s stablecoin supply has also continued rising this year. It has over $200 million in stablecoins, up from $1.2 million in March. Most of the stablecoins in the ecosystem are USDC, which has an 83% market dominance.

Sei’s decentralized exchange volume has remained steady over the past few months. Protocols built on Sei handled over $640 million in May, up from $612 million in April and $407 million in March. Key DEX platforms on Sei include Sailor, Dragon Swap, Uniswap, and Jelly.

Additional data shows that more users are joining the Sei network. As the chart below shows, the daily active addresses has risen to 263.6k from 61,000 in March. Also, data shows that transacting users have jumped in the past few months.

sei price

Sei price technical analysis

sei price

The daily chart shows SEI has been trending sharply lower since its May 11 peak of $0.2747. The decline has accelerated alongside broader crypto market weakness.

Price has now fallen below all major moving averages, while the MACD and Relative Strength Index are both pointing downward, indicating bearish momentum.

SEI is currently approaching a potential double-bottom formation around the $0.1295 level, its lowest swing from April 8. If this support holds and the pattern completes, a rebound could target the neckline resistance at $0.2800.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01183-0.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.42692-3.99%
TONCOIN
TON$2.678+0.33%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 09:48
Share
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,581.77+0.34%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.04%
Octavia
VIA$0.0156+4.69%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Share
Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

PANews reported on October 1st that Ethereal, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform built on USDe, announced on the X platform that the Ethereal Mainnet Alpha will be launched on October 20th.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-1.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 10:24
Share

Trending News

More

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

A whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid and then bought 29.27 million XPL.