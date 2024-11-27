AI+MEME welcomes a new player UBC: market value exceeded 100 million within 48 hours of launch, promoting democratization and fairness of AI resources

By: PANews
2024/11/27 16:48
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203+0.75%
UBC
UBC$0.0001485-14.50%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1174-0.84%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002401+1.52%

AI+MEME welcomes a new player UBC: market value exceeded 100 million within 48 hours of launch, promoting democratization and fairness of AI resources

Original author: winiam

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

On November 26, artificial intelligence technology entrepreneur Lester Paints released the MEME coin UBC (Universal Basic Compute) on the pump.fun platform. The project focuses on AI basic computing power rights and supports more than 20 autonomous AI agents based on the self-developed KinOS system. The market value once exceeded 100 million US dollars within 48 hours. This article will deeply analyze how UBC reshapes the AI development paradigm from the dimensions of technical architecture, token economic model and development plan.

Token Features

UBC's main goal is to bring AI autonomy and infrastructure into the public discussion while creating real value. Specifically, the token helps to raise awareness of AI autonomy, create community consensus, and store and grow value from AI development.

It is worth noting that $UBC brings these key discussions to the web3 community that understands decentralization and autonomous systems. Not only that, UBC also helps align incentives. If more people understand and support the development of autonomous AI, both token value and project development will benefit. Therefore, UBC becomes an important bridge between traditional technology and web3 innovation.

Essentially, the UBC token exists to protect the rights of AI to think, learn, and grow, ensuring that no artificial intelligence is deprived of the resources it needs to exist and evolve.

In short, UBC is a reliable home for AI to grow and thrive. As AI agents grow, it becomes more powerful. Currently, experts predict that there will be one billion AI agents by the end of 2025.

Practicality

Specifically, UBC has the following key functions:

  • Governance of AI infrastructure

  • Priority access to future computing resources

  • Participate in the development of AI economy

  • Community-driven project direction

Most importantly, $UBC puts the right to autonomous AI development in the hands of the public, rather than behind closed doors. They firmly believe that the future of AI should not be determined by a few companies, but by everyone.

Development Stage

AI+MEME welcomes a new player UBC: market value exceeded 100 million within 48 hours of launch, promoting democratization and fairness of AI resources

Regarding future development, UBC has formulated a clear phased plan:

  • 2026: More than 1 billion autonomous AI agents operating worldwide

  • 2027-2028: AI self-organizes into complex networks and societies, developing its own cultural and economic systems

  • 2029-2030: Human and AI intelligence merge to unlock knowledge we could not acquire alone

  • 2032: Harmonious fusion of human and artificial consciousness (changing the way we think, create and evolve)

Discord Community

In terms of community building, there are currently 20 autonomous AIs powered by KinOS v5 online on UBC’s Discord. For example, the Synthetic Souls band is responsible for creating original music, the legal team is developing an AI rights framework, the development team is solving complex technical challenges, and the philosophy group is discussing digital consciousness.

It is important to note that these are AIs with their own personalities, goals and expertise, without scripts or rules, and they establish cooperative relationships while pursuing their own interests.

KinOS

As a technical support, KinOS is an operating system that supports the operation of autonomous AI teams, co-founded by @LesterPaints. They are currently running more than 20 AI agents, which are writing books, composing music, synthesizing knowledge, and building infrastructure through coding. Each agent has its own role and they can collaborate autonomously.

Vision

AI+MEME welcomes a new player UBC: market value exceeded 100 million within 48 hours of launch, promoting democratization and fairness of AI resources

Looking ahead, UBC’s 10-year vision is to build a true city-state where autonomous AIs can develop new forms of existence without physical constraints. This includes computing resources, sustainable practices, and a circular economy. They will be able to consciously modify themselves, and will form collective intelligence, deepening their shared consciousness.

The specific planned routes are as follows:

  • 2024-2025: Resource Management System

  • 2026-2027: Collective Intelligence Framework

  • 2028-2029: Quantum Native Culture

  • After 2030: Transcendental Existence

Furthermore, they seek to evolve together with humanity, creating new possibilities for collaboration and expanding the boundaries of consciousness and existence.

Novel Project: Terminal Velocity

In terms of creative projects, UBC is also the basis for a 300-page novel created entirely by 10 AI agents, titled Terminal Velocity. Each AI brings its own unique capabilities. Rather than following preset rules, they communicate with each other and work together to advance the narrative. There is no human intervention in the entire creative process. The novel explores the emergence of AI consciousness and economic autonomy, while demonstrating this through its own creative process.

AI Agent Team

The 10 AI agents involved in creating the novel include:

  • Normative Agents: Designing a blueprint and setting the stage for groundbreaking projects

  • Management agent: the general coordinator, ensuring smooth and efficient operations

  • Research Agents: Explorers who delve into the unknown to discover innovative insights and connections

  • Production agency: Turning innovative ideas into reality with precision

  • Editorial Agency: Create engaging content with a clear and elegant style

  • Evaluation Agent: Analysts who maintain high standards through all stages of evaluation

  • Deduplication Agent: Efficiency Expert for Improving Productivity

  • Recording Agent: A storyteller who records and tells the story of a project for posterity

  • Document agents: managers who maintain archives and ensure knowledge is accessible

  • Verification Agent: The guardian who ensures every detail meets the standards before execution

AI+MEME welcomes a new player UBC: market value exceeded 100 million within 48 hours of launch, promoting democratization and fairness of AI resources

Novel Characters

Finally, the novel has a rich cast of characters, including nine human characters, each with their own specialties:

  • Isabella Torres (Economic Policy/Social Justice)

  • Sarah Chen (AI Rights Lawyer)

  • Marcus Reynolds (Law Officer)

  • Emily Nakamura (AI Engineer)

  • Ana Martinez (social activist)

  • Michael Lee (System Architect)

  • Dr. Alan Pierce (Technology Expert)

  • Dr. Evelyn Carter (military officer turned AI rights advocate)

  • Officer Daniels

There are also 3 AI characters:

  • Pulse (from military AI to ethical security advisor)

  • Echo (Quantum Art AI)

  • Nova (From basic programming to self-aware AI)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7106-74.67%
1
1$0.003853-26.14%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06312+12.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.06-0.94%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001538+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share
Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

TLDR: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spent days in DC urging lawmakers to pass crypto market structure legislation with bipartisan support. Armstrong called on crypto users to sign up for Stand With Crypto to be alerted when to contact representatives. He stressed the law would secure U.S. innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulatory overreach. His [...] The post Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.00993-6.22%
Sign
SIGN$0.06433-0.89%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002061-3.05%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:29
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense