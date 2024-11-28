Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

By: PANews
2024/11/28 18:46
Ethena USDe
USDE$1,0007--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01203+%0,75
Ethena
ENA$0,571+%3,61

Author: DMD , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Since the rise of DeFi, it has become clear to crypto market participants that a decentralized, censorship-resistant stablecoin is needed. So far, MakerDAO’s DAI has been in the lead, only temporarily surpassed by UST in terms of market capitalization in 2022.

However, DAI’s overcollateralized model is capital inefficient, and the fees generated by the MakerDAO protocol only go to the DAO, not to stablecoin holders. Ethena Labs’ USDe is an excellent product in many ways, especially considering that USDe investors can earn lucrative returns by productizing futures basis + financing transactions through Ethena.

This article aims to analyze why we believe Ethena’s USDe is destined to surpass DAI as the leading decentralized stablecoin, and examine the current stablecoin landscape, USDe’s token economics, and a valuation and scenario analysis of ENA.

Current Stablecoin Landscape

There are a number of important trends happening in the stablecoin space:

  • The market share of decentralized stablecoins is increasing: from 4.1% at the beginning of the year to 5% in November
  • The market share of yield-generating stablecoins is increasing: from 0.1% at the beginning of the year to 2.1% in November
  • These two changes may seem small, but they represent important growth as stablecoins as a whole have grown by more than 40% so far this year to $183 billion.

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

Ethena's USDe is both a decentralized stablecoin and a yield-based stablecoin. USDe has grown from $85 million at the beginning of the year to $4 billion now.

It is not unreasonable to expect stablecoins to grow to a market cap of $1 trillion by the end of the decade, especially with Trump’s victory and stablecoin regulations expected to be passed as soon as this year. Therefore, Ethena’s growth opportunities are huge.

USDe Token Economics

USDe token economics consists of two parts:

  • The income paid to USDe stakers: Based on the total supply of USDe, the pledge ratio, and the income obtained by the Ethena protocol. Data shows that the average income of USDe stakers so far this year is 19.4%, of which about 45% of USDe is pledged.

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

The chart below shows that just over $100 million in yields were paid out to USDe stakers:

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

  • Collateral yield: When users mint USDe, they deposit one of a variety of other stablecoins. Ethena converts these stablecoins into one of several collaterals and then shorts these collaterals with futures. Therefore, it maintains collateral delta neutrality and earns basis and funding rates at the same time.

Assuming a specific collateral split (see below), and taking the yield on that collateral from Ethena’s dashboard ( https://app.ethena.fi/dashboards/hedging/BTC ), we can deduce the yield the protocol is earning:

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

Combining these two points, we can derive the total profit and loss (PNL) of the Ethena protocol: an estimated annualized profit and loss of $62 million:

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

This makes ENA's MC/revenue multiple 26 times, which is more attractive than some other top DeFi projects (of course not based on FDV, token unlocking is an important obstacle for the project).

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

ENA Valuation: Scenario Analysis

The above leads to some assumptions that can be used to estimate ENA's valuation by the end of next year. These assumptions are important for the analysis that follows.

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

One thing to note here is that Ethena’s business model relies on a certain percentage of USDe not being staked. This allows them to pay USDe investors more than they earn on collateral while still maintaining an operating income margin of $0.04 per $1 USDe market cap.

Note: The collateral yield is based on the collateral split shown previously and applied to the full year. Actual numbers may therefore differ slightly.

Ethena’s growth is based on two numbers:

  • Growth in the total market value of stablecoins
  • USDe’s Market Share

The base case is highlighted in blue: USDe doubles its market share and stablecoins grow 75% over the next year. This estimate is considered quite conservative by the author, and the bullish case (orange) is also very reasonable: USDe grows to 5% market share and total stablecoins grow 150%, bringing USDe's market value to nearly $23 billion. Green represents the bearish case, where USDe's market share does not grow, while the total stablecoin market value grows slightly by 25%.

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

Based on the above assumed revenue margin of $0.04, ENA's revenue for next year would be as follows:

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

Based on an assumed 30x revenue multiple, we arrive at ENA's market cap in the table below. Note that the author expects 2025 to be a very strong year for crypto assets, with valuations outpacing fundamentals. 30x is only slightly higher than ENA's current multiple of 26x, so the potential upside for the following scenario analysis is much higher:

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

Finally, we can derive price targets and upside potential based on the market cap table and the expected circulating supply of ENA (which will almost double by the end of 2025) (see the previous data table).

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

in conclusion

The author's base case forecast is that ENA will have a target price of $2.25 by the end of next year, representing a 300% appreciation. The author's optimistic forecast is a target price of $5, representing an over 800% return. The author emphasizes that the 30x price multiple is conservative, and the actual return may be higher.

Ethena is experiencing multiple catalysts that make the author confident about the above scenario:

USDe is added as margin collateral on Deribit:

https://x.com/DeribitExchange/status/1859905540912288192

USDe was added as collateral on Aave, and sUSDe is coming soon:

https://x.com/ethena_labs/status/1857232687326802306

Recent governance proposal, whereby Ethena Labs protocol revenue will be used to benefit the protocol and ENA holders, with more details to be announced by the end of the month:

https://x.com/EthenaFndtn/status/1857470376655385070

Of course, ENA also has some risks, namely protocol-related risks (smart contracts, financing gaps, liquidation risks), but the author believes that the team has considered these issues extensively and will continue to take steps to address them. Finally, while token unlocking is certainly a problem, the author believes that the growth opportunities for Ethena outlined in this article far outweigh the seller pressure of token unlocking.

Expect USDe to surpass DAI, and once that happens, Ethena will continue to grow into one of the most important DeFi protocols in crypto, alongside the likes of Aave, Uniswap, Lido, and Raydium. Both USDe and ENA token holders can benefit from this growth.

Related reading: Business analysis of Ethena: After a 80% drop and rebound, is ENA worth buying?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1,7106-%74,67
1
1$0,003853-%26,14
LOOK
LOOK$0,06312+%12,43
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1.011,06-%0,94
Notcoin
NOT$0,001538+%0,65
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share
Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

TLDR: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spent days in DC urging lawmakers to pass crypto market structure legislation with bipartisan support. Armstrong called on crypto users to sign up for Stand With Crypto to be alerted when to contact representatives. He stressed the law would secure U.S. innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulatory overreach. His [...] The post Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0,00993-%6,22
Sign
SIGN$0,06433-%0,89
Dogechain
DC$0,00002061-%3,05
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:29
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense