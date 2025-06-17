Fairmint Urges the SEC to Adopt Blockchain Framework for Private Equity Markets

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/17 19:32
CreatorBid
BID$0.07599-3.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0858-17.81%

In a bid to modernise the private equity markets, Fairmint, an on-chain securities platform, has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to adopt blockchain framework-based regulatory protocols.

On 16 June 2025, Fairmint submitted a detailed seven-point proposal to the SEC’s crypto task force, highlighting the numerous ways in which technology based on a blockchain framework could modernise and replace legacy administrative frameworks in the $6 trillion US private securities market.

Fairmint, a registered transfer agent affiliated with the SEC, develops infrastructure for compliant on-chain securities. The agency submitted its suggestions to the SEC Chair Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Pierce, identifying key operational hurdles in private markets.

It also presented actionable solutions that it believes fall under the scope of the existing regulatory frameworks. In its proposal, the securities platform has argued that private markets still largely depend on outdated infrastructure, hampering operational efficiency.

To complicate matters further, these outdated infrastructures utilise expensive spreadsheet-based systems that don’t have native settlement capabilities, limiting transparency.

Fairmint expects its seven-point policy proposal to unify infrastructure among transfer agents and enable real-time oversight for regulators, which will broaden investor accessibility.

Explore: The 12+ Hottest Crypto Presales to Buy Right Now

Fairmint Proposes Implementing Protocol-Level Interoperability To Unify Private Market Infrastructure

The outlined plan by Fairmint proposes to implement protocol-level interoperability in order to unify private market infrastructure. With its protocol-level interoperability in place, the agency believes that the current fragmented systems will be dealt with, providing much-needed relief to transfer agents.

Moreover, to augment regulatory oversight, Fairmint has proposed the implementation of blockchain-based observer nodes. If implemented, it will allow the SEC to monitor transactions in real time while maintaining user privacy.

To allow direct ownership of private securities with inbuilt compliance measures, the securities platform suggested self-custody by investors.

Additionally, Fairmint has pushed for a knowledge-based accreditation model as a challenge to traditional investor qualification standards. This aims to make competency assessments a standard, replacing the outdated models of wealth threshold.

To foster market activity, it has advocated for a non-custodial broker-dealer structure for smart contract-based intermediation. Also, a Decentralised Finance (DeFi) sandbox has been suggested to safely execute experiments in a controlled environment.

Finally, Fairmint has recommended that the SEC implement a direct settlement architecture instead of the traditional clearing systems. The direct settlement architecture will be powered by smart contracts to streamline settlements and cut out unnecessary intermediaries.

According to Fairmint, the implementation of these suggestions will reduce administrative burdens with on-chain processes, fostering innovation.

Explore: 9+ Best High-Risk, High-Reward Crypto to Buy in June 2025

The post Fairmint Urges the SEC to Adopt Blockchain Framework for Private Equity Markets appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01181-0.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.41954-4.76%
TONCOIN
TON$2.674+0.30%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 09:48
Share
Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

PANews reported on October 1st that Ethereal, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform built on USDe, announced on the X platform that the Ethereal Mainnet Alpha will be launched on October 20th.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01485-1.52%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 10:24
Share
Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

PANews reported on October 1st that Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has announced his departure from the company at the end of the year. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked at Ripple for over 13 years, seven of which served as CTO and even more as Chief Cryptographer. Schwartz, who played a key role in developing the XRP ledger, the blockchain associated with Ripple, stated, "I'm really looking forward to spending more time with my children and grandchildren and resuming my hobbies that I've put on hold. However, please note that I will not be leaving the XRP community."
Moonveil
MORE$0.07443-4.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8363-1.35%
MemeCore
M$2.28401-2.08%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 10:06
Share

Trending News

More

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

A whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid and then bought 29.27 million XPL.

Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), or Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Here’s Which Coin May Deliver $10,000 in Q4 if You Invest $1,000 Right Now