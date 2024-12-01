A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

By: PANews
2024/12/01 18:40
Binance Coin
BNB$1 010,61-1,15%
Quickswap
QUICK$0,02098+0,62%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001534+0,59%

Author: Zen, PANews

Recently, the BNB Chain ecosystem has ushered in a wave of development. From the active performance of projects within the ecosystem to meme tokens, the popularity of BNB Chain continues to rise, attracting the attention of a large number of users and developers. In this wave of ecological enthusiasm, in addition to the popular projects that have been launched, potential projects that have not yet issued tokens are quietly emerging.

These projects are distributed in different tracks, covering multiple fields from decentralized finance (DeFi) to blockchain games and infrastructure construction, and have made significant progress in technology research and development, application scenario innovation or user community building. This article will review 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem that have not yet issued tokens to help understand their main situation.

SERAPH: In the Darkness

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

SERAPH: In the Darkness is a blockchain-based ARPG loot game developed by Seraph Studio with an investment of over $10 million and incubation from Korean gaming giant Actoz Soft. The game is free to players and enhances gameplay with rich elements. It also supports a play-and-earn model. As the top-ranked game in the BNB ecosystem, Seraph has cultivated a loyal player community with over 90,000 participants in the latest season, generating $10 million in gaming revenue.

DIN

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

The first modular AI native data preprocessing layer, formerly known as Web3Go, a Web3 data intelligence company. Recently, DIN and Binance Ecosystem Platform have jointly launched several activities, and pre-mining will be launched on November 18. The xDIN produced during the period will be exchangeable for DIN token airdrops. DIN's total financing has now reached US$8 million. In August this year, DIN completed US$4 million in Pre-listing financing, with Manta, Moonbeam, Ankr, Maxx Capital and others participating in the investment; in July last year, it completed a US$4 million seed round of financing led by Binance Labs.

Particle Network

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

The modular Layer 1 built on Cosmos SDK and CometBFT has three core functions: universal accounts, universal liquidity, and universal gas. Particle Network launched a public testnet in May this year and launched the Particle Pioneer program to provide $PARTI points rewards to testnet users in exchange for future airdrops, bonuses on People's Launchpad, and whitelist quotas for various ecosystem projects. Particle Network announced in June this year that it had completed a $15 million Series A financing round, led by Spartan Group and Gumi Cryptos Capital, with participation from SevenX Ventures, Morningstar Ventures, Flow Traders, and HashKey Capital. In addition, Binance Labs announced its investment in it in August this year, and the specific amount was not disclosed.

GombleGames

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

A blockchain-based casual game developer with ten years of mobile game experience, it is a subsidiary of 111Percent, a casual mobile game publisher. GOMBLE SQUAD is a social game portal launched by Gomble, where players can form teams to participate in various games and ecosystems of Gomble Games. GombleGames completed its seed round of financing in April last year, led by Binance Labs, Spartan, and Shima Capital. The investment amount and valuation were not disclosed. In April this year, Gomble Games announced the completion of a $10 million financing. In addition to the investors in the seed round, Animoca Brands, Altos Ventures, IOSG Ventures and other institutions also participated in the investment.

REVOX.ai

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

The modular on-chain AI network is committed to combining AI technology with decentralized architecture to provide safer and more efficient AI solutions. REVOX Lense is the first comprehensive application designed on the REVOX platform, designed to integrate seamlessly with the user's wallet, automatically identify assets and refine news, social media trends and discussions related to these assets, and generate customized reports after synthesizing these data to provide insights to users. REVOX.ai announced in June this year that it had completed a $6 million financing, with SevenX Ventures, Arweave SCP Ventures, and Cointelegraph Acceleration participating. In addition, REVOX.ai was selected for the eighth season of the "Most Valuable Developer (MVB)" accelerator project.

MyShell

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

A decentralized AI consumer layer that connects consumers, creators, and open source researchers. The MyShell ecosystem is built on three core components: self-developed open source AI models, an open AI development platform, and a fair value distribution ecosystem. MyShell was selected for the sixth season of Binance Labs incubator in September last year. Subsequently, it announced the completion of a $5.6 million seed round of financing in October last year, led by INCE Capital, with participation from Hashkey Capital, Folius Ventures, etc.; in March this year, MyShell raised another $11 million in a round of financing led by Dragonfly, and subsequently received strategic investments from OKX Ventures, Binance Labs, and 071labs.

SideKick

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

The game and social platform aims to solve the problem of rising R&D and distribution costs faced by the game industry by leveraging alliance partners to promote content creation and social connections and ultimately obtain a large private user base. SideKick's blockchain-powered platform and mechanism provide monetization opportunities for alliance partners, and its functions include but are not limited to revenue sharing mechanisms, hosting services, and analytical tools. In addition, its AI-driven functions help alliance partners create content and manage communities. SideKick was shortlisted for the BNB Chain Season 7 MVB Accelerator Program and eventually received investment from Binance Labs.

CodexField

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

CodexField is a decentralized platform for developers, selected for the MVB Season 8 Accelerator Program. CodexField provides a fully Git-compatible experience, allowing developers to develop code using the toolset and upload it to Greenfield. In addition, CodexField has proposed an innovative code trading solution called Code Marketplace, a platform where developers can sell code stored on Greenfield at their own price. To ensure quality, CodexField has also introduced a rating mechanism that allows users to rate code, creating a reputation-based trading platform for developers on the blockchain.

Elfin Metaverse

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

Elfin Metaverse is an all-in-one esports gaming platform and open-world metaverse built on Elfin Lands, virtual realms that offer unique gaming experiences. Players can engage in daily battles, compete in seasonal tournaments, and participate in social events within the metaverse. Elfin Lands owners enjoy exclusive NFTs, financial rewards, and the ability to customize their land and surroundings. The platform also facilitates collaboration with blue-chip Web3 communities, gaming guilds, and DAOs, providing opportunities to engage and grow.

MEET48

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

AI UGC smart social metaverse project, covering NFT, CoinIdols, idol model scene generation AI tool AIShowBox and other products. This year, MEET48 successively held the fashion-themed GIFR, the summer-themed GISR, the annual largest total vote GIPR, and the 4YA x MEET48 Web3 Thanksgiving Festival in cooperation with Binance for the fourth anniversary. Four Web3 voting activities attracted more than 300 idols to participate, with a cumulative number of votes exceeding 140 million times, more than 33 million on-chain interactions, and more than 300,000 global participating users. In addition, as the leading project in the BNB ecological social track, MEET48 was also selected for the MVB Season 8 Accelerator Project.

4EVERLAND

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

A Web3.0 cloud computing platform that integrates storage, computing, and network core capabilities, dedicated to providing a distributed, efficient, self-driven, and low-cost data hosting gateway. 4EVERLAND supports a variety of heterogeneous chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Solana, Polygon, Filecoin, etc., and achieves interoperability between multiple chains through an open and transparent access mechanism, helping developers to better enjoy multi-ecosystem resources. In August 2021, 4EVERLAND completed a $1.5 million seed round of financing, with Fenbushi Capital, FBG Capital and others participating; in December 2023, 4EVERLAND completed $2 million in financing, with Arweave, WaterDrip Capital and others participating. In April of this year, 4Everland was shortlisted for BNB Chain to launch the second season of the airdrop alliance plan.

Redbrick

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

The creator-friendly platform enhances game and Web3 application development through an innovative visual coding system and AI assistant, allowing anyone to easily create an immersive metaverse experience. Its Redbrick Engine is not only compatible with the Telegram game ecosystem, but also supports seamless import of Unity games. Redbrick aims to create a comprehensive game market that brings together the best 2D and 3D games. The platform aims to become a central hub for various game activities, seamlessly integrating Web2 and Web3 activities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1,7106-74,67%
1
1$0,003853-26,14%
LOOK
LOOK$0,06312+12,43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1 011,06-0,94%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001538+0,65%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share
Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

TLDR: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spent days in DC urging lawmakers to pass crypto market structure legislation with bipartisan support. Armstrong called on crypto users to sign up for Stand With Crypto to be alerted when to contact representatives. He stressed the law would secure U.S. innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulatory overreach. His [...] The post Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0,00993-6,22%
Sign
SIGN$0,06433-0,89%
Dogechain
DC$0,00002061-3,05%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:29
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense