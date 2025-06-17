UK-listed Vinanz completes £3.58 million funding round to expand its Bitcoin holdings and mining operations By: PANews 2025/06/17 17:36

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cryptonews, UK-listed Bitcoin mining company Vinanz raised 3.58 million pounds from investors, of which 3.03 million pounds were raised through retail investment platform WRAP and the remaining 550,000 pounds came from direct institutional subscriptions. It is used to expand its Bitcoin holdings and mining operations.