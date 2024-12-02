PA Daily | Michael Saylor recommends Microsoft to adopt Bitcoin as a core corporate strategy; four asset management companies plan to launch Bitcoin ETFs with different protection levels

By: PANews
2024/12/02 18:42
FUNToken
FUN$0.009777+2.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07391-5.01%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006279+14.32%
Core DAO
CORE$0.382+0.65%

Today's news tips:

Four asset management companies have submitted applications to the US SEC, planning to launch Bitcoin ETFs with different levels of protection

Michael Saylor Suggests Microsoft to Adopt Bitcoin as Core Corporate Strategy

Michael Saylor says he is confident he can convince Buffett to buy Bitcoin with Berkshire's $325 billion in cash

DeBox operating account private key leaked, loss of more than 4.87 million BOX and 31 ETH

Binance supports the MONKY airdrop plan for FLOKI and APE holders

Pump.fun's revenue plummeted 66% due to live-streaming controversy, from a peak of $33 million to $11 million

Spot cryptocurrency trading volume reached $2.7 trillion in November, the highest since May 2021

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $467 million last week, with BlackRock ETHA outperforming

Regulatory News

The Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security jointly supervised the fourth batch of major cross-border telecommunications and network fraud cases

According to the online release hall of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, in order to further curb the high incidence of cross-border telecommunications network fraud crimes and cut off the criminal chain of collusion between domestic criminals and overseas fraud groups to the greatest extent, according to the normalized listing and supervision work mechanism, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security recently decided to continue to jointly list and supervise the fourth batch of 8 major cross-border telecommunications network fraud cases, insist on digging deep into the organizers, leaders and behind-the-scenes "financial backers", severely crack down on cross-border telecommunications network fraud and related illegal and criminal activities in the country in accordance with the law, and resolutely safeguard social stability and the vital interests of the people. The fourth batch of eight major cross-border telecommunications network fraud cases jointly supervised this time are: (1) the telecommunications network fraud case of "Boxiang Park" in Wuxi, Jiangsu; (2) the telecommunications network fraud case of "Dianfeng Technology" in Yancheng, Jiangsu; (3) the telecommunications network fraud case of "Haozhi Park" in Shengzhou, Zhejiang; (4) the "5.27" telecommunications network fraud case in Quanzhou, Fujian; (5) the telecommunications network fraud case of "Shengyuan Group" in Longyan, Fujian and Chongqing; (6) the "11.15" telecommunications network fraud case in Jiulongpo, Chongqing; (7) the "3.21" series of telecommunications network fraud cases in Luzhou, Sichuan; (8) the "8.09" telecommunications network fraud case in Nujiang, Yunnan. The heads of relevant departments of the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security stated that the procuratorates and public security organs across the country have thoroughly implemented the important instructions and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on combating and controlling telecommunications network fraud crimes, conscientiously implemented the requirements of the "Anti-Telecommunications Network Fraud Law of the People's Republic of China" and other laws, and severely cracked down on cross-border telecommunications network fraud and other illegal and criminal activities and domestic collaborators in accordance with the law. In the next step, we will continue to strengthen cooperation and coordination, and fully promote various work measures of "fighting, preventing, controlling and building". We will do our utmost to arrest and severely punish the leaders, behind-the-scenes "financial backers" and core members of cross-border telecommunications network fraud criminal groups, effectively cut off the criminal chain, do our utmost to recover the stolen money and prevent losses, and resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people and the safety of their lives and property.

Trump: Biden's pardon of his son is an abuse of power and misjudgment

After the White House released a statement on the same day about US President Biden's pardon of his son Hunter Biden, US President-elect Trump issued a statement on social media criticizing Biden's behavior. Trump said in the statement that Biden's use of his power as US President to pardon Hunter Biden was an abuse of power and misjudgment.

Four asset management companies have submitted applications to the US SEC, planning to launch Bitcoin ETFs with different levels of protection

According to the Financial Times, four asset management companies have submitted applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch Bitcoin ETFs that use derivatives to reduce or protect investors' losses. These ETFs include buffer ETFs and managed floor ETFs. Institutions such as Calamos Investments, First Trust Portfolios, and Innovator ETFs have applied for products with different levels of protection, including buffer ETFs that protect 30% losses and three-month managed floor ETFs. Grayscale Investments plans to launch an ETF that covers the sale of call options on the Bitcoin spot ETF, which sacrifices some of the price increase potential but provides stable premium income.

Currently, challenges facing these ETFs include option position limits. The Chicago Board Options Exchange is about to launch Bitcoin index options with higher position limits, which may provide greater capacity for product structure. If approved, these ETFs will be listed as early as February next year.

South Korea’s crypto tax postponed to 2027, bipartisan agreement reached

According to Cryptonews, the South Korean National Assembly has agreed to delay the implementation of crypto tax until 2027, which is the third postponement of the tax since it was first proposed in 2020. The largest opposition party, the Democratic Party (DP), said it would vote in favor of the government's extension plan at the plenary session of the National Assembly on December 2.

DP had previously tried to push for an alternative bill, proposing to implement crypto taxes as originally planned in 2025, but raising the annual tax threshold to 50 million won (about $36,000) to achieve parity with the tax standards for stock transactions. However, the proposal was not supported by the ruling People's Power Party (PPP). DP leader Park Chan-dae said the decision to delay was "made after in-depth discussions" and believed that "more institutional preparations are needed" to ensure the perfection of the tax system.

NFT

Binance and Cristiano Ronaldo Launch “ForeverSkills” Digital Collectibles

According to the official announcement, Binance announced that it has joined hands with Cristiano Ronaldo (C Ronaldo) to launch the "ForeverSkills" digital collectibles. The ForeverSkills series contains eight unique digital collectibles inspired by Ronaldo's iconic football skills. Collectors can get different utilities and rewards based on the type of digital collectibles they own. The event will be held from 18:00 on December 1, 2024 to 07:59 on December 24, 2024, Beijing time. The benefits for holders include downloadable football skills tutorial videos, a chance to win a lottery for signed merchandise, and even a chance to meet Ronaldo in person.

Project News

Michael Saylor Suggests Microsoft to Adopt Bitcoin as Core Corporate Strategy

Michael Saylor made a 3-minute speech at the Microsoft board of directors. According to the Bitcoin strategy slides he released, he proposed that Bitcoin is the core opportunity for the next wave of technological innovation and suggested that Microsoft adopt Bitcoin as its core corporate strategy. He believes that Bitcoin is "digital capital" and in the current global asset market of about $900 trillion, the market value of Bitcoin is expected to grow from the current $2 trillion to $280 trillion in 2045, surpassing traditional assets such as bonds and gold.

The report emphasizes that Bitcoin far outperforms traditional financial instruments in terms of asset performance, with an annualized rate of return significantly higher than bonds and stocks, and almost no counterparty risk. Saylor also suggested that Microsoft invest part of its funds in Bitcoin to replace traditional dividend distribution and stock repurchase strategies, predicting that this move will increase Microsoft's market value by up to $4.9 trillion by 2034.

In addition, he pointed out that the global institutional support for Bitcoin is continuing to rise, including endorsements from governments, Wall Street and many prominent politicians, showing its potential to become an important part of the financial strategy of global companies. Saylor called on Microsoft to seize this opportunity and take a leading position in global digital financial innovation.

Japanese Crypto Exchange DMM Bitcoin to Shut Down Operations and Sell Assets to SBI Group Subsidiary

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DMM Bitcoin will shut down operations and sell its assets to an SBI Group subsidiary, Nikkei reported.

Moonshot Launches Solana On-Chain Meme Coin Mundi (MUNDI)

The relative unrealized profit rate of BTC long-term holders is 0.74, which is lower than the previous high.

Hyperliquid surpasses Aave in market value, jumping to 55th place in the cryptocurrency market value ranking

Binance supports the MONKY airdrop plan for FLOKI and APE holders

Binance announced that it will support airdrops of Wise Monkey (MONKY) to FLOKI (FLOKI) and ApeCoin (APE) holders. The snapshot times are APE: 08:00 (GMT+8) on November 29, 2024 and FLOKI: 08:00 (GMT+8) on December 15, 2024. The airdrop ratio is 0.35 MONKY for every 1 FLOKI and 804,828 MONKY for every 1 APE. The rewards will be distributed in proportion to the amount of coins held at the time of the snapshot.

DeBox operating account private key leaked, loss of more than 4.87 million BOX and 31 ETH

DeBox officially announced that due to the leakage of the personal EOA wallet private key of the operating account, 31.03 ETH and 4.879 million BOX were stolen. The official emphasized that this incident has nothing to do with the asset security of platform users, please rest assured. The response plan includes:

1. Stability Fund Buyback: The Stability Fund will be used to buy back the stolen tokens from the exchange, which is expected to be completed within a week.

2. Token allocation: All repurchased tokens will be injected into the BOX DAO asset pool, and the specific use will be determined by community voting.

3. Account security upgrade: After DeBox App supports multi-signature login, the operating account will be migrated to the multi-signature wallet.

4. Tracking and Accountability: A professional security company has been commissioned to conduct the investigation and asset tracking, and the progress of the process will be updated regularly. Any recovered assets will be managed through BOX DAO voting.

As reported earlier, DeBox token BOX plummeted by more than 30% this morning, with only about US$10,000 in on-chain liquidity.

Pump.fun's revenue plummeted 66% due to live-streaming controversy, from a peak of $33 million to $11 million

According to Cointelegraph, the weekly revenue of Pump.fun, a meme coin startup platform on the Solana chain, plummeted by 66% after experiencing a live broadcast controversy. According to DefiLlama data, Pump.fun's revenue peaked at $33.83 million between November 18 and 24, but quickly fell to $11.31 million between November 25 and December 1. The main reason for the decline in revenue was that the community asked the platform to disable the live broadcast function because some users performed dangerous behaviors in the live broadcast in an attempt to drive the price of its token.

Michael Saylor says he is confident he can convince Buffett to buy Bitcoin with Berkshire's $325 billion in cash

In an interview with PBD Podcast, Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Microstrategy, criticized Berkshire Hathaway's management strategy for its $325 billion cash reserves. He pointed out that the fund loses about $32 billion a year due to a negative real return of 12%, which is equivalent to a loss of $3 billion a month. Saylor believes that Bitcoin can be used as a better asset management tool to help resist inflation and currency depreciation, and calls on companies with excess cash reserves to consider including it in asset allocation. Saylor boldly stated that he is confident that he can convince Buffett to accept Bitcoin within an hour. He said, "If I can talk to Buffett alone for an hour, he will admit that Bitcoin is a good idea. Even Buffett's long-term business partner Charlie Munger may support this idea."

Metaplanet launches shareholder reward plan, giving away 30 million yen in Bitcoin, and its stock price rises 6%

Japanese company Metaplanet announced that it will launch a shareholder welfare plan in cooperation with SBI VC Trade, and will distribute 30 million yen worth of Bitcoin as a reward to 2,350 shareholders. After the announcement of the news, Metaplanet's stock price rose by more than 6%, breaking through the $2,450 level.

According to the plan, 50 shareholders will each receive 100,000 yen worth of Bitcoin, 100 shareholders will receive 30,000 yen, and 2,200 shareholders will receive 10,000 yen. Participants must meet the following conditions: hold at least 100 shares of Metaplanet as of December 31, 2024, and open a new account at SBI VC Trade between November 18, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Bitcoin will be distributed in late April 2025.

Important data

XRP surpasses SOL in market value, ranking fourth in cryptocurrency market value ranking

PANews reported on December 2 that according to coingecko data, XRP's market value surpassed SOL, ranking fourth in the cryptocurrency market value ranking. XRP rose 17.6% in 24 hours, currently at US$2.28, with a market value of approximately US$130.1 billion. SOL fell 0.3% in 24 hours, currently at US$237.13, with a market value of US$112.7 billion.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $467 million last week, with BlackRock ETHA outperforming

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $138 million last week, while BlackRock ETFs saw a net inflow of $405 million against the trend

Ripple locked 1 billion XRP into a custodial wallet early this morning

According to Whale Alert monitoring, Ripple has re-locked a total of 1 billion XRP into the custodial wallet at 2:21 and 2:22 am today, worth approximately US$1.546 billion.

Paxos: As of the end of October, the number of USDG tokens on the Ethereum network was 10,750,140

Stablecoin issuer Paxos released its first USDG attestation report, which disclosed that as of 5 pm Singapore time on October 31, 2024, the number of USDG tokens held by the USDG contract on the Ethereum network was 10,750,140, the fair value of the redeemed assets was at least equal to or greater than US$10,750,140, and the number of USDG tokens did not exceed the reported redemption asset balance.

Spot cryptocurrency trading volume reached $2.7 trillion in November, the highest since May 2021

According to The Block, the spot trading volume of the crypto market reached $2.7 trillion in November, the highest since May 2021, more than double the trading volume in October ($1.14 trillion). About 36% of the trading volume in November came from Binance, which had a trading volume of over $986 billion. Crypto.com, Upbit and Bybit followed closely behind, with trading volumes exceeding $200 billion, and trading volumes in all regions of the world showed significant month-on-month growth. In addition, the total trading volume of Bitcoin futures on trading platforms reached $2.59 trillion in November, and Ethereum futures reached $1.28 trillion, both of which were the highest since May 2021.

Data: TAIKO, ADA, ENA and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which TAIKO unlocks about 20.9 million US dollars

Token Unlocks data shows that TAIKO, ADA, ENA and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

  • Taiko (TAIKO) will unlock approximately 9.29 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on December 5, accounting for 11.38% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$20.9 million;
  • Cardano (ADA) will unlock approximately 18.53 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 6, accounting for 0.05% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$19.8 million;
  • Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 p.m. Beijing time on December 4, accounting for 0.45% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$10.5 million;
  • Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 4, accounting for 0.69% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$4.9 million;
  • Dora Factory (DORA) will unlock approximately 28.57 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 2, accounting for 2.86% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$3.5 million;
  • Cetus Protocol (CETUS) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 6, accounting for 1.37% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$3.1 million;
  • Everclear (NEXT) will unlock approximately 20.11 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 5, accounting for 18.82% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$2.6 million;
  • Staika (STIK) will unlock approximately 1.57 million tokens at 8:00 am on December 4th, Beijing time, accounting for 0.00% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$2.4 million;
  • Delysium (AGI) will unlock approximately 8.57 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 5, accounting for 0.67% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.1 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7106-74.67%
1
1$0.003853-26.14%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06312+12.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.06-0.94%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001538+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share
Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

TLDR: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spent days in DC urging lawmakers to pass crypto market structure legislation with bipartisan support. Armstrong called on crypto users to sign up for Stand With Crypto to be alerted when to contact representatives. He stressed the law would secure U.S. innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulatory overreach. His [...] The post Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.00993-6.22%
Sign
SIGN$0.06433-0.89%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002061-3.05%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:29
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense