Drama in South Korea’s crypto market: Altcoins lead the rise, seniors rush into the market, martial law triggers flash crash

By: PANews
2024/12/04 13:07
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01667+1.58%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After 44 years, South Korea suddenly experienced a martial law farce that lasted only 6 hours. This sudden move shocked South Korea and the world, and triggered violent market fluctuations, allowing Korean elderly people who had just entered the market to feel the huge fluctuations in the crypto market.

Although martial law in South Korea has been lifted, the interweaving of political turmoil and market volatility has brought huge arbitrage opportunities, and the influx of large amounts of funds has also highlighted the crypto market's ability to resist regional risks.

South Korea's sudden martial law caused market turmoil, and funds poured in to buy at the bottom

Late at night on December 3, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol suddenly declared an emergency martial law, accusing the largest opposition party in South Korea of coercing the National Assembly, disrupting the country, and paralyzing the entire administrative system, and said that he would purge "anti-national forces." Subsequently, the National Assembly building was blocked, and a large number of armored vehicles drove into the city center, and the South Korean market sentiment quickly fell into panic. It should be noted that the last time South Korea declared martial law was in 1980. This move made many people worry whether the real version of "Seoul Spring" would be repeated.

However, just a few hours later, the South Korean National Assembly passed a request to lift martial law after an emergency meeting. The opposition Democratic Party said it would accuse President Yoon Seok-yeol, the Minister of Defense, and the Minister of Public Administration and Security of sedition and promote impeachment. The Democratic Party said it was pushing for the impeachment of President Yoon Seok-yeol and expected to complete the drafting of the impeachment documents today; the ruling party in South Korea also "reached a certain consensus" on issues such as Yoon Seok-yeol's withdrawal from the party, the resignation of the entire cabinet, and the removal of the Minister of Defense.

With the lifting of martial law and the South Korean government's statement that it would provide unlimited liquidity to the market when necessary, market sentiment gradually stabilized. Although the future direction of South Korea's political situation is still unknown, political turmoil has brought huge profit space to the market.

During the period when martial law was in effect, the Korean financial market experienced significant fluctuations. Due to the strict KYC and foreign exchange control system in the Korean market, the liquidity of Korean crypto exchanges was relatively isolated. The political changes caused a sharp plunge in the Korean crypto market, including a short-term drop of 30% for Bitcoin and a short-term drop of 60% for XRP. This wave of flash crashes caused a serious negative premium in the Korean market, and a large amount of arbitrage and bargain hunting funds poured into Korean exchanges, even causing transactions on platforms such as Upbit and Bithumb to be interrupted or delayed.

According to CoinMarketCap data, in 24 hours, the trading volume of several crypto exchanges in South Korea totaled $34.2 billion, a record high for the year, of which Upbit's trading volume reached $27.25 billion. At the same time, according to Lookonchain monitoring, after South Korea announced "martial law", many whales transferred a large amount of USDT to Upbit, probably to buy at the bottom. Within 1 hour after the announcement of "martial law", more than 163 million USDT flowed into Upbit. With the influx of bargain hunting and arbitrage funds, the negative premium of cryptocurrencies on Upbit narrowed soon after.

It is worth mentioning that the martial law crisis in South Korea has also led to speculation in some concept stocks and MEME tokens related to rebuilding South Korea. For example, the A-share "Hanjianheshan" stock price opened at the daily limit, and the MEME coin "KoreaCTO" soared dozens of times in a short period of time last night.

Drama in South Korea’s crypto market: Altcoins lead the rise, seniors rush into the market, martial law triggers flash crash

Old altcoins become the new favorite of Korean investors, and those born in the 1960s enter the market with their retirement savings

The Korean crypto market has always been famous for its prominent retail herd effect and kimchi premium. With the recent warming market, the trading volume has once exceeded that of the Korean stock market. Judging from the explosion of market trading volume, the gradual improvement of policy supervision and the changes in investor structure, South Korea has become one of the important players in the global crypto market.

According to data from CryptoQuant cited by Korean media Pulse, the total monthly stablecoin trading volume of South Korea's top five CEXs, Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit and GOPAX, was about 16.17 trillion won (US$11.5 billion), a seven-fold increase from the approximately 2 trillion won recorded at the beginning of the year. It is also the first time that South Korea's monthly stablecoin trading volume has exceeded 10 trillion won.

In fact, with the changes in the Korean economy and domestic monetary policy, more and more Korean investors have begun to invest in the crypto market and show great enthusiasm. According to a report released by 10x Research on December 3, in the past 24 hours, the retail trading volume of the Korean crypto market surged to US$18 billion, setting the second highest level this year, exceeding the local stock market's US$14 billion trading volume.

Behind this growth, South Korea's elderly population has also become an important participant in the local crypto market. According to Pioneer Economics, on the platforms of Upbit and Bithumb, the major cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, the number of user accounts over 60 years old reached 775,700 (as of the end of September), an increase of 30.4% from the end of 2021. Users in this age group hold a total of 6.7609 trillion won in cryptocurrency assets, with an average investment of approximately 8.72 million won (approximately US$6,173), the highest among all age groups. At the same time, the current deposit balance of South Korea's five major banks was 592.67 trillion won, a decrease of 26.95 trillion won (approximately US$19.1 billion) from the end of June, setting a new low since January this year.

In terms of investment target selection, altcoins with large fluctuations have become a popular choice for Korean investors. Taking Upbit data as an example, among the top ten assets in terms of trading volume in the past 24 hours, in addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins, altcoins such as XRP, DOGE, IOTA and H BAR also ranked at the top in terms of trading volume.

Drama in South Korea’s crypto market: Altcoins lead the rise, seniors rush into the market, martial law triggers flash crash

In addition, the South Korean government is also actively promoting the development of its crypto market at the policy level. For example, the South Korean National Assembly has recently reached an agreement to postpone the implementation of crypto taxes until 2027, which is the third postponement of the tax since it was first proposed in 2020; the South Korean government has formulated a plan to gradually allow companies to open fiat currency accounts for virtual assets, first allowing real-name accounts (first phase) for non-profit legal persons such as central government departments, local governments, public institutions, and universities; Simon Kim, CEO of Hashed, South Korea's largest cryptocurrency venture capital firm, disclosed that the South Korean government may soon allow domestic currency issuance and open institutional investment in cryptocurrencies. But at the same time, South Korea is also tightening its supervision of the crypto market, including South Korea's expansion of the scope of cryptocurrency price manipulation investigations to individual investors, and the chairman of the South Korean FSC announced that it will take strong measures to prevent virtual assets from becoming a "loophole" in the anti-money laundering system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7106-74.67%
1
1$0.003853-26.14%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06312+12.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.06-0.94%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001538+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share
Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

TLDR: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spent days in DC urging lawmakers to pass crypto market structure legislation with bipartisan support. Armstrong called on crypto users to sign up for Stand With Crypto to be alerted when to contact representatives. He stressed the law would secure U.S. innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulatory overreach. His [...] The post Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.00993-6.22%
Sign
SIGN$0.06433-0.89%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002061-3.05%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:29
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense