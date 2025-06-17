Justin Sun’s newly acquired SRM Entertainment stock skyrockets over 530%

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:45
Serum
SRM$0.01151-1.95%
SUN
SUN$0.02513-0.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07433-4.77%

SRM Entertainment, the Florida-based theme park supplier that was recently merged with Justin Sun’s TRON, saw its SRM stock soar by more than 530% at its last closing price.

According to data from Yahoo Finance, SRM Entertainment’s stock, selling under the ticker SRM, recently reached new heights after Sun announced his blockchain company Tron (TRX) is set to go public in a reverse merger involving the Florida-based company.

The SRM stock hit its highest peak by late June 16, reaching a high of 10.84, making the 10-fold leap from its initial 1.48 price just a day prior. Upon market close, SRM was still riding the high that followed after the Tron announcement made headlines, closing at 9.19.

Compared to its previous close, at 1.45 on June 13, the theme park supplier saw a 533% increase. Not only that, but the trading volume multiplied from an initial 2.05 million in shares to 250 million in trading volume.

In turn, Tron’s price also jumped to nearly $0.30 following the announcement. At press time, the token has gone up by nearly 2.5%, trading at a price of $0.28. Its current price stands 35% below its previous all-time high of $0.43 from December last year.

This meteoric rise in the Nasdaq-listed SRM stock was mostly fueled by its recent $210 million-reverse merger with Justin Sun’s Tron. However, the merger also resulted in the company considering a complete name change and a new treasury strategy.

Price chart for Justin Sun's Tron native token, TRX, June 17, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Justin Sun’s Tron and SRM Entertainment’s reverse merger

According to the company’s press release, the company plans to rename itself as “Tron” and begin accumulating the Tron tokens to maximize shareholder value, as part of its shift into the new Tron-led “Treasury Strategy.”

“We are excited to invest into the future of the world’s next generation financial infrastructure,” said Chief Executive Officer of SRM Entertainment, Rich Miller.

Additionally, the company elected Tron founder Justin Sun as an advisor for the Florida firm. It also declared that it has received a $100 million equity investment from a “private investor.”

As previously reported by crypto.news, the merger was arranged by boutique investment bank Dominari Securities. The firm is well-known for having ties with the Trump family, specifically Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

However shortly after the deal was widely reported, Eric Trump posted a statement on X denying any involvement with the firm.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01181-0.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.41954-4.76%
TONCOIN
TON$2.674+0.30%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 09:48
Share
Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

PANews reported on October 1st that Ethereal, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform built on USDe, announced on the X platform that the Ethereal Mainnet Alpha will be launched on October 20th.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01485-1.52%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 10:24
Share
Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

PANews reported on October 1st that Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has announced his departure from the company at the end of the year. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked at Ripple for over 13 years, seven of which served as CTO and even more as Chief Cryptographer. Schwartz, who played a key role in developing the XRP ledger, the blockchain associated with Ripple, stated, "I'm really looking forward to spending more time with my children and grandchildren and resuming my hobbies that I've put on hold. However, please note that I will not be leaving the XRP community."
Moonveil
MORE$0.07443-4.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8363-1.35%
MemeCore
M$2.28401-2.08%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 10:06
Share

Trending News

More

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

A whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid and then bought 29.27 million XPL.

Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), or Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Here’s Which Coin May Deliver $10,000 in Q4 if You Invest $1,000 Right Now