Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

By: PANews
2024/12/04 17:15
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1174-0.84%

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

Original author: Kuleen , Head of DePIN at Solana Foundation

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Currently, the intersection of AI and encryption technology is entering a "Cambrian Explosion"-style experimental stage. In this article, the Solana Foundation elaborates on the three key development directions of AI+encryption integration.

TLDR

1. Build the most dynamic intelligent agent-driven economy on Solana

Truth Terminal has proven the feasibility of AI agents operating on-chain. Experiments in this field are constantly breaking the boundaries of agent operations on-chain. This field not only has huge potential, but also has a very broad design space. At present, this has become one of the most groundbreaking and explosive directions in the field of encryption and AI, and this is just the beginning.

2. Improving LLM’s capabilities in Solana code development

Large Language Models already excel at writing code, and will continue to improve in the future. With these capabilities, Solana developers are expected to be 2-10 times more productive. In the near term, building high-quality benchmarks to evaluate LLMs’ ability to understand and write Solana code will help understand the potential impact of LLMs on the Solana ecosystem. High-quality model fine-tuning solutions will be validated in benchmarks.

3. Support open and decentralized AI technology stack

The "open and decentralized AI technology stack" includes the following key elements:

  • Training data acquisition

  • Training and inference computing power

  • Model weight sharing

  • Model output verification capability

The importance of this open AI technology stack is reflected in:

  • Accelerate innovation and experimentation in model development

  • Providing an alternative for users who don’t trust centralized AI

1. Build the most dynamic intelligent agent-driven economy

There has been a lot of discussion about Truth Terminal and $GOAT, so there is no need to rehash it here. But what is certain is that when AI agents begin to participate in on-chain activities, a new world of possibilities has opened up (it is worth noting that the agents are not even taking actions directly on-chain at this time).

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

While it is impossible to accurately predict the future development of on-chain agent behavior, by observing the innovations that have already occurred on Solana, we can glimpse the broad prospects of this design space:

  • AI projects such as Truth Terminal are developing new digital communities through meme coins such as $GOAT

  • Platforms such as Holoworld AI, vvaifu.fun, Top Hat AI, and Alethea AI allow users to easily create and deploy intelligent agents and their associated tokens

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

  • AI fund managers trained based on the personality traits of well-known crypto investors are emerging. The rapid rise of ai16z on the daos.fun platform has created a new ecosystem of AI funds and proxy supporters.

  • Additionally, gaming platforms like Colony allow players to participate in the game by directing the actions of agents, often generating unexpected and innovative gameplay.

Future Development Direction

In the future, intelligent agents can manage complex projects that require economic coordination among multiple parties. For example, in the field of scientific research, agents can be responsible for finding therapeutic compounds for specific diseases. Specifically:

  • Token fundraising via the Pump Science platform

  • The raised funds will be used to pay for access to paid research materials and for computational costs of compound simulations on decentralized computing networks such as kuzco, Render Network, and io.net.

  • Recruiting humans to perform experimental validation work (e.g., running experiments to validate/build on simulation results) through bounty platforms such as Gib.Work

In addition to complex projects, agents can also perform simple tasks such as building a personal website, creating works of art (such as zerebro), and its application scenarios are endless.

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

Why does it make more sense for proxies to perform financial activities on-chain rather than using traditional channels?

Agents can use both traditional financial channels and cryptocurrency systems. However, cryptocurrency has unique advantages in certain areas:

  • Micropayment applications — Solana excels in this area, as demonstrated by applications like Drip

  • Speed advantage - instant settlement function helps agents achieve maximum capital efficiency

  • Access to capital markets through DeFi - This is probably the most powerful reason for agents to participate in the crypto economy. The advantages of cryptocurrencies become even more apparent when agents need to conduct financial activities beyond payments. Agents can seamlessly mint assets, conduct transactions, invest in financial management, conduct lending operations, use leverage, and more. Solana, in particular, is particularly well suited to support these capital market activities, as it already has a lot of first-class DeFi infrastructure on its mainnet.

From the perspective of the law of technological development, path dependence plays a key role. Whether the product is optimal is not the most important thing, the key is who can reach critical mass first and become the default choice. As more and more agents earn income through cryptocurrencies, encrypted connections are likely to become the core capability of agents.

The Foundation hopes to see

The Solana Foundation hopes to see agents equipped with crypto wallets conduct bold and innovative experiments on the chain. The Foundation does not limit the specific directions here because the possibilities are too broad - I believe that the most interesting and valuable agent application scenarios may not be foreseen yet.

However, the Foundation is particularly interested in exploring the following areas:

1. Risk control mechanism

  • While current models perform well, they are still far from perfect

  • Agents cannot be given complete and unfettered freedom of action

2. Promote non-speculative use cases

  • Buy tickets via xpticket

  • Optimizing stablecoin portfolio returns

  • Ordering Food on DoorDash

3. Development progress requirements

  • At least reach the prototype stage of the test network

  • Preferably already running on mainnet

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

2. Improve LLMs’ ability to write Solana code and empower Solana developers

LLMs have shown strong capabilities and are improving rapidly. Among the application areas of LLMs, writing code is likely to see a particularly steep improvement curve because it is a task that can be objectively evaluated. As stated below, "Programming in particular has a unique advantage: the potential for superhuman data scaling through 'self-play'. Models can write code and run, or write code, write tests, and then check self-consistency."

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

Today, while LLMs are still not perfect for writing code and have significant shortcomings (e.g., they are not very good at finding bugs), AI-native code editors like Github Copilot and Cursor are already fundamentally changing software development (and even changing the way companies recruit talent). Given the rapid rate of progress expected, these models are likely to revolutionize software development. The Foundation hopes to use this progress to make Solana developers an order of magnitude more productive.

However, several challenges currently prevent LLMs from achieving a level of excellence in understanding Solana:

  • Lack of high-quality original training data

  • Insufficient number of verified builds

  • Lack of high-information interactions on platforms like Stack Overflow

  • Solana infrastructure has historically evolved rapidly, meaning that even code written 6 months ago may not be fully suitable for today’s needs

  • Lack of methods to evaluate the model’s understanding of Solana

The Foundation hopes to see

  • Helping get better Solana data on the internet

  • More teams release verified builds

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

  • More people in the ecosystem are actively asking good questions and providing high-quality answers on Stack Exchange

  • Create high-quality benchmarks for evaluating LLMs’ understanding of Solana (RFP forthcoming)

  • Create LLM fine-tuned models that perform well on the above benchmarks and, more importantly, accelerate Solana developer productivity. Once high-quality benchmarks are available, the Foundation may offer a bounty for the first model to reach a benchmark threshold score.

The final major achievement will be: a completely new, high-quality, differentiated Solana validator client created entirely by AI.

3. Support open and decentralized AI technology stack

The long-term balance of power between open-source and closed-source models in AI remains unclear. There are indeed some arguments in favor of closed-source entities continuing to maintain the technological frontier and capture the majority of the value of the underlying models. The simplest expectation at the moment is that the status quo will continue - tech giants like OpenAI and Anthropic push the frontier, while open-source models quickly follow and gain unique advantages through fine-tuning in specific application scenarios.

The Foundation is committed to closely integrating Solana with the open source AI ecosystem. Specifically, this means supporting access to the following elements:

  • Training Data

  • Training and inference computing power

  • Model weights

  • Model output verification capability

The importance of this strategy is reflected in:

1. Open source model accelerates innovation and iteration

The open source community's rapid improvement and fine-tuning of open source models such as Llama demonstrates how the community can effectively complement the work of large AI companies and push the boundaries of AI capabilities (even a Google researcher pointed out last year that "we have no moat when it comes to open source, and neither does OpenAI"). The Foundation believes that a thriving open source AI technology stack is critical to accelerating progress in the field.

2. Provide options for users who don’t trust centralized AI

AI is likely to be the most powerful tool in the arsenal of a dictatorship or authoritarian regime. State-sanctioned models provide an officially recognized "truth" and are an important vector of control. Highly authoritarian regimes may have better models because they are willing to ignore citizen privacy to train AI. AI is bound to be used for control, and the Foundation hopes to prepare for the future and fully support the open source AI technology stack.

There are already multiple projects in the Solana ecosystem that support the open AI technology stack:

  • Data collection – GRASS and Synesis One are advancing data collection

  • Decentralized computing power - kuzco, Render Network, io.net, Bless Network, Nosana, etc.

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

  • Decentralized training framework - Nous Research, Prime Intellect

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

The Foundation expects to see

We hope to build more products at all levels of the open source AI technology stack:

  • Decentralized data collection: such as Grass, Datahive, Synesis One

  • On-chain identity: A protocol that supports wallets to verify human identities, a protocol that verifies AI API responses, and enables users to confirm that they are interacting with LLM

  • Decentralized training: Projects like EXO Labs, Nous Research, and Prime Intellect

  • IP infrastructure: enabling AI to license (and pay for) the content it uses

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7106-74.67%
1
1$0.003853-26.14%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06312+12.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.06-0.94%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001538+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share
Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

TLDR: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spent days in DC urging lawmakers to pass crypto market structure legislation with bipartisan support. Armstrong called on crypto users to sign up for Stand With Crypto to be alerted when to contact representatives. He stressed the law would secure U.S. innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulatory overreach. His [...] The post Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.00993-6.22%
Sign
SIGN$0.06433-0.89%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002061-3.05%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:29
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense