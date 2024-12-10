Ethereum in the bull market: an undervalued blue chip or a giant that is gradually losing momentum?

By: PANews
2024/12/10 10:00
Bluefin
BLUE$0.14158-12.61%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001881+0.05%

Author: Frank, PANews

As the bull market enters the alt season, time seems to be running out for ETH. Since the end of 2023, the performance of ETH has been attracting much attention in this round of rising cycle. But it seems that ETH has performed somewhat below expectations in the past year. The most intuitive point of view is that from October 2023 to date, the maximum increase is 170%, and it has repeatedly lingered at the $4,000 mark and failed to achieve a significant breakthrough. On the other hand, BTC's maximum increase in the same period exceeded 300%, and SOL's increase exceeded 1,300%. Many people believe that ETH represents the arrival of the alt season opportunity, but with the recent sharp rise in many old altcoins in the short term, ETH's potential is obviously insufficient.

Is Ethereum, the leading public blockchain, undervalued by the market or performing normally, judging from objective data? Lian Po is old, can he still make a living?

On-chain data has remained stagnant for a year

Judging from the on-chain data, PANews can clearly observe that Ethereum has not declined in the past year, but at least there has been no significant growth.

The average number of daily transactions is a very important activity indicator. If you open the average daily number of Ethereum transactions in the past year, you can see a fluctuation line that is stable and slightly fluctuating like an electrocardiogram. On December 8, 2023, the total transaction volume of the Ethereum main network was 1.18 million, and after a year, on December 8, 2024, this data was 1.22 million, almost the same. During this year, only in January 2024 did it briefly increase to 1.96 million transactions. At other times, it basically remained between 1 million and 1.3 million transactions.

Ethereum in the bull market: an undervalued blue chip or a giant that is gradually losing momentum?

The trend of Gas fees can more clearly reflect the activity on the chain. From the end of 2023 to the beginning of 2024, Ethereum's Gas fee level is still at a relatively high level, averaging above 40Gwei, and the highest can reach about 100Gwei. With the rise of new public chains such as Solana, it can be clearly seen on the chart that Ethereum's Gas fee has dropped, especially from July to September, when the lowest was only 0.3Gwei. Even though it has rebounded recently, it has generally remained below 20Gwei. At the beginning, Layer2s were advancing by leaps and bounds, and the main reason was that the Gas fee of the Ethereum mainnet was too expensive. Now, Ethereum's Gas has finally come down, but it seems that users don't know where they have gone. In other words, Ethereum has really come down as users leave.

As for active addresses, the curve pattern is basically similar to the average number of signed daily transactions. According to data from Ethereum browsers, there is no growth in the number of daily active Ethereum addresses and ERC20 addresses, and the data level is basically the same as before the bull market started.

Users flow to L2, funds remain in L1

Where are Ethereum users going? According to the weekly on-chain activity data, the number of active addresses on Ethereum accounted for about 50% of all Layer2 addresses in the same period a year ago. As time goes by, the current data shows that the number of active addresses on Layer2 is on the rise overall, and the proportion of active addresses on the Ethereum mainnet accounts for about 24% of the total Layer2.

Ethereum in the bull market: an undervalued blue chip or a giant that is gradually losing momentum?

Looking at the performance of each chain individually, in December 2023, the Ethereum mainnet was the most active chain, accounting for about 32.48%. By December 2024, the most active chain had become Base, with a share rising to 50%. The Ethereum mainnet ranked second with 19%, and Arbitrum ranked third with a share of 9.2%.

Ethereum in the bull market: an undervalued blue chip or a giant that is gradually losing momentum?

But in terms of TVL, the Ethereum mainnet still seems to be the first choice for big players. Judging from the total amount of stablecoins locked on the chain, the Ethereum mainnet accounted for about 95% in December last year. The current proportion has declined slightly, but it still accounts for about 91%. Moreover, the TVL data is almost the only data that has increased significantly on the Ethereum mainnet in the past year. In December 2023, the TVL of the Ethereum mainnet was about US$28.8 billion. As of December 2024, the data rose to about US$77.5 billion. The growth rate is about 2.69 times, and the growth rate of this data also exceeds the growth rate of Ethereum prices, which is also related to the rise in asset prices in the bull market. Among Layer2, Arbitrum and Base's stablecoin TVL ranked second and third.

Ethereum in the bull market: an undervalued blue chip or a giant that is gradually losing momentum?

In terms of revenue, the Ethereum mainnet is also the most profitable chain in the Ethereum ecosystem. Over the past year, Ethereum's revenue share has remained above 80%, and as of December 8, the figure was 92%. The Base chain has become the second highest-earning Ethereum ecological chain since the beginning of this year.

Ethereum in the bull market: an undervalued blue chip or a giant that is gradually losing momentum?

Ethereum’s market capitalization has also remained at around 98%. Although the on-chain activity has declined, the market capitalization share seems to be highly consistent with the TVL share. In addition, from the perspective of the share of the entire crypto market, Ethereum’s market capitalization share has indeed been declining over the past year, and the current share is only around 13.4%. Ethereum in the bull market: an undervalued blue chip or a giant that is gradually losing momentum?

However, considering the growth of TVL, most large funds still choose to put their funds on the Ethereum mainnet. Comparing the ratio of total TVL to the number of active users, the data of Ethereum mainnet is 178,700 US dollars, Base is about 3,315 US dollars, and Solana is about 1,972 US dollars. From this point of view, the gold content of a single user of Ethereum still remains the highest in the entire network.

Uniswap’s departure may be a bigger concern

Judging from various data, Uniswap is still the undisputed largest application of Ethereum. Judging from the activity of DEX, UniswapV2 and V3 together account for more than 97% of the transaction volume of the Ethereum main network. In the Ethereum burning ranking list, Uniswap has also long occupied the top position. As of December 9, Uniswap has burned a total of 6,372 Ethereum in the past 30 days, while Ethereum transfers have only burned 4,594 Ethereum.

Once Uniswap transfers most of its trading activities to its own Unichain, the activity and burn amount of the Ethereum mainnet may drop by another order of magnitude. According to Forbes, as Uniswap transitions to its own chain, validators on the Ethereum network may lose about $400 million to $500 million in revenue each year. But more serious than this economic loss is that it threatens the basic narrative of Ethereum as a deflationary currency. Uniswap's universal router is the largest account consuming gas fees, accounting for 14.5% of Ethereum's gas fees, which is equivalent to destroying $1.6 billion worth of Ethereum.

Ethereum in the bull market: an undervalued blue chip or a giant that is gradually losing momentum?

Summarizing the above indicators, we can summarize the following characteristics. The network activity of the Ethereum mainnet has not increased in the past year, and its share in the entire Ethereum ecosystem has gradually decreased. This at least shows that new users have basically chosen other Layer2 or other public chains (after all, emerging public chains such as Solana, Sui, Aptos, etc. have maintained rapid growth in these data).

Therefore, returning to the original topic, has the fundamentals of Ethereum changed significantly? Or is the price of ETH underestimated? Based on the above data, the Ethereum mainnet seems to be transforming into a capital sedimentation pool for large and major players, and even if the gas fee has dropped significantly, it still cannot compete with Layer2 or other public chains in terms of handling fees and transaction rates. Therefore, the Ethereum mainnet is obviously no longer a club for small retail investors, and it no longer has the advantage of community numbers for the currently popular tracks such as MEME. It is more suitable for players who have low frequency requirements and higher asset security requirements. From this perspective, we can only say that the ecological role of the Ethereum mainnet is changing, and liquidity and security have become the last moat of the Ethereum mainnet.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.7106-74.67%
1
1$0.003853-26.14%
LOOK
LOOK$0.06312+12.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Share
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.06-0.94%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001538+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Share
Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

TLDR: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spent days in DC urging lawmakers to pass crypto market structure legislation with bipartisan support. Armstrong called on crypto users to sign up for Stand With Crypto to be alerted when to contact representatives. He stressed the law would secure U.S. innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulatory overreach. His [...] The post Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.00993-6.22%
Sign
SIGN$0.06433-0.89%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002061-3.05%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:29
Share

Trending News

More

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense