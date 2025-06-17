European Asset Manager CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 12:04
Wormhole
W$0.10008-2.14%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07604-3.23%
Solana
SOL$208.83-1.08%

CoinShares, one of Europe’s leading digital asset managers, has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund, marking the latest push by institutional players to gain exposure to the fast-growing blockchain asset class.

The filing, submitted on June 13, outlines plans to list the CoinShares Solana ETF on Nasdaq.

The fund would offer investors direct exposure to SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, by tracking the CME CF Solana–Dollar Reference Rate.

Coinbase Custody Trust and BitGo will act as custodians, storing the assets offline in cold storage. A portion of the holdings may also be staked through selected providers to earn rewards, according to the S-1 filing.

Major Asset Managers Bet on Solana, Though Approval May Take Time

The move comes as a wave of asset managers, including Fidelity, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, Bitwise and Canary Capital, filed or amended Solana ETF applications on the same day. VanEck, the first to propose a Solana ETF earlier this year, also submitted an updated filing. In total, eight firms have now entered the race, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

While interest in Solana ETFs has surged, regulatory approval remains uncertain. The SEC recently requested issuers to clarify how they will handle in-kind redemptions, a key operational component for crypto ETFs.

The agency is reportedly open to allowing staking features in these products but has yet to signal any timeline for a decision.

Analyst Pegs Solana ETF Odds at 70%, With Approval Expected Later This Year

Bloomberg analysts have offered cautious projections. In February, ETF analyst Balchunas estimated a 70% chance of approval, though delays are expected.

James Seyffart, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, suggested any early approvals would likely not arrive before late June or early July, with a more probable window falling in early Q4 of 2025.

Solana, often described as a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum, has gained significant traction among both developers and institutional investors. However, its volatility, regulatory uncertainty and security challenges continue to weigh on its path to mainstream adoption.

CoinShares’ bid, while not guaranteed to succeed, mirrors the growing appetite for diversified crypto investment products in regulated markets. As the SEC reviews this latest round of filings, issuers and investors alike are watching closely for signals on how the regulator plans to handle the next generation of digital asset ETFs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01181-0.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.41954-4.76%
TONCOIN
TON$2.674+0.30%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 09:48
Share
Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

PANews reported on October 1st that Ethereal, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform built on USDe, announced on the X platform that the Ethereal Mainnet Alpha will be launched on October 20th.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01485-1.52%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 10:24
Share
Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

PANews reported on October 1st that Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has announced his departure from the company at the end of the year. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked at Ripple for over 13 years, seven of which served as CTO and even more as Chief Cryptographer. Schwartz, who played a key role in developing the XRP ledger, the blockchain associated with Ripple, stated, "I'm really looking forward to spending more time with my children and grandchildren and resuming my hobbies that I've put on hold. However, please note that I will not be leaving the XRP community."
Moonveil
MORE$0.07443-4.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8363-1.35%
MemeCore
M$2.28401-2.08%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 10:06
Share

Trending News

More

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

A whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid and then bought 29.27 million XPL.

Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), or Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Here’s Which Coin May Deliver $10,000 in Q4 if You Invest $1,000 Right Now