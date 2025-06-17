Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

By: PANews
2025/06/17 09:00
Since May, $Launchcoin has achieved an almost explosive 300-fold increase, and the ICM (Internet Capital Market) concept it represents has swept major communities on the chain and become a new direction for market funds to pursue. However, traders soon realized that the leading tokens with high market value ($goonc, $startup) are mostly narrative-driven projects and lack real product support, which runs counter to the original intention of the Believe platform.

And with the frequent occurrence of some projects being deleted and founders losing contact, the market has questioned the sustainability of the platform ecosystem represented by $Launchcoin. Subsequently, some high-quality projects have gradually stood out with clear product logic and stable operation rhythm as the price of the currency rebounded, not only regaining the trust of the community, but also driving the sentiment of the platform currency $Launchcoin to rebound, making its market value exceed 200 million US dollars again.

Therefore, digging deep into the projects with real growth potential in the Believe ecosystem has become a key path to finding Alpha. This article will focus on five potential projects and analyze and summarize them.

Kled: On-chain intermediary for AI data

Kled is an AI data trading platform that becomes an intermediary between AI developers and data copyright holders by providing video, audio, text and other data. The project was financed with $2 million by K5 Capital, which has invested in Uber and Xai. The founder Avi Patel participated in several startups after dropping out of the University of Illinois in the United States. In 2023, he founded Nitrility (a music copyright platform) and in 2024, he founded Kled.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

In the early days, the price of $Kled once dropped to zero due to problems with contract deployment, causing panic in the market. Later, the clarification from the platform founder Ben and Dev's continued promotion of product updates rekindled the community's hope, and the market value rose to 10m and landed on moonshot.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

On June 9, Kled V2 announced the next large-scale enterprise contract of Kled Pages, reached cooperation with platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and Google Classroom, and jointly held a hackathon with Stanford x UC Berkeley, which is expected to bring more To B revenue to the platform and achieve scale effect. This news ignited the community's fomo sentiment, and $Kled hit a record high, becoming the top project on the current Believe platform, with a market value approaching 40 million US dollars.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

$Kled's token mechanism design also has the potential to become an ecological flywheel: through regular repurchase and destruction of transaction taxes, more than 8% of the circulating tokens have been destroyed, achieving deflationary expectations and price support.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Polycule: tg trading bot for Polymarket

Polymarket became popular for successfully predicting the results of the 2024 US presidential election by subverting traditional polls. The popularity and trading volume of the platform also ushered in an explosive growth after the election. However, Polymarket still faces regulatory questions and investigations in the United States, and US users are prohibited from accessing the platform.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

 Polymarket monthly trading volume, data source: Dune Analytics

Polycule is a Telegram trading robot that can be connected to Polymarket with one click. It can bypass domain name restrictions and implement one-click transactions through chat instructions, solving a key usage pain point faced by Polymarket in the United States, and has obtained an investment of US$560,000 from alliancedao.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

The Polycule platform was officially endorsed by Polymarket, which led to the first round of price increases. Polymarket CEO Shayne followed the project's official Twitter account. When a user asked if he could place a bet on Polymarket through tg, Polymarket officially recognized the Polycule platform.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

On June 6, X officially announced a partnership with Polymarket and became the official prediction market partner of X. X will provide data-driven insights to Polymarket, and Polymarket's prediction results will be fed back to the X platform, combined with real-time interpretation from Grok and related X posts, to achieve an explainable prediction data flow. This cooperation pushed the price of $Pcule to a record high.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

The Polycule platform charges a handling fee of 0.01%-0.05% for each transaction, 30% of which is used to repurchase and destroy tokens. The platform is expected to take advantage of this wave of enthusiasm to continue to expand its user base and drive up the price of the currency.

Knet: An AI game development platform backed by a listed company

Knet is an AI-based natural language development platform for game developers. It is a representative project in the AI+Gaming narrative in Web3. Unlike most on-chain AI projects, Knet is backed by A-share listed company Kaiying Network (SZ.002517). The company achieved revenue of more than 5.1 billion yuan in 2024, has a stable cash flow, and rich resources in the industry.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Knet has currently reached a cooperation with Alibaba Cloud, which provides GPU computing resources and cloud servers, and has reached AI model cooperation with ARAI and Swarms invested by Sequoia Capital, which has a natural advantage in technical resources and industry relations. On June 13, Alibaba Cloud's official public interaction with Knet on X further triggered market FOMO, and the coin price hit a staged high. As a project with a complete business chain and strong resource endorsement, Knet is becoming a typical paradigm of "traditional enterprise + AI + chain mechanism".

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Jatevo: A decentralized inference platform for open source LLM models

JATEVO is an AI platform focusing on high-performance large language model (LLM) reasoning. It provides multi-model AI reasoning services such as DeepSeek R1/V3, Llama 4 series, GPU computing resource access and rental services, and aims to build a global AI infrastructure. Currently, the platform has cooperated with LandingCraft.id to provide digital solutions for SMEs and established strategic cooperation with hardware providers. The market value of its token $JVTO soared from 100k to 7m in one week, an increase of 70 times.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Users can use $JVTO to pay for services such as AI model calls and GPU leasing. In addition, the project plans to introduce a mortgage mechanism in the future, where users can obtain fee reductions and governance voting rights by staking tokens, further binding long-term users with token value.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Fitted: Exploring the integration of AI fashion and on-chain transactions

Fitted is an AI smart dressing and trading platform where users can upload pictures of their own clothes, use AI to match their dressing styles, sell second-hand clothes and share their looks with friends, aiming to create an AI wardrobe assistant.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

According to the project owner, Fitted App has been downloaded more than 300,000 times, with more than 1.2 million pieces of clothing uploaded, and the total number of views on social media platforms has exceeded 300 million. The user profile has gradually expanded from female users in the early stage to fashion lovers, especially after the rise of AI tool products, the number of male users has increased significantly.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Fitted has reached cooperation with many companies in the industry. On June 4, it officially announced a cooperation with the old film company Paramount, and will launch a series of joint activities around the 30th anniversary of the release of "Clueless", which is the first time to put forward the concept of "virtual wardrobe" in popular culture. In addition, the platform has reached cooperation with brands such as Nike and The North Face.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Currently, Fitted's platform token $Fitcoin can be used for payment of AI outfit recommendation services and second-hand transaction settlement within the platform. In the future, it will also assume the platform governance function, including theme voting for outfit activities, IP joint direction decision-making, etc. At the same time, the platform has a repurchase deflation mechanism, which uses part of the platform revenue to regularly repurchase and destroy tokens. In addition, Fitted is building an on-chain points system and user level system. Users can accumulate points by uploading clothes, participating in interactions, voting, etc., and exchange them for $FITCOIN or exclusive props within the platform, gradually forming a complete closed loop from "use-incentive-consumption" to achieve the flywheel effect of currency prices.

ICM is ready to go

On June 13, Ben, the founder of the Believe platform, launched a new anti-sniping mechanism, which aims to solve the community's long-standing criticism that projects are sniped as soon as they are launched. This mechanism sets a higher transaction tax in the early stage of launch, hoping to effectively curb the situation where a large number of chips are quickly seized by short-term funds, and encourage participants who are truly willing to hold and support project construction for a long time. Ben said that any project needs continuous polishing and construction, and more updates will be launched in the next few weeks.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

The ICM (Internet Capital Market) narrative has always been the core narrative promoted by Solona officials. Since its establishment, the Believe platform has established contact with thousands of entrepreneurs and proved its effectiveness through practice, that is, developers obtain project operating funds by issuing coins, and on-chain users are able to jump out of the PVP model and invest in projects that they are truly willing to build for the long term. This positive cycle is attracting more and more outstanding Web2 entrepreneurs to join the ecosystem, and the Believe platform also contains more alpha opportunities.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

