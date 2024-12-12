Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

Author: Zen, PANews

On December 13, Xai, the third-layer gaming network of Ethereum, will launch "Tiny Sentry Keys" to lower the threshold for entering its Sentry Key ecosystem. Sentry Keys are NFT -based licenses for nodes operated by network supporters, which can be rewarded through staking. The Xai Foundation claims that, including the XAI token airdrop at the beginning of this year, Sentry Key holders have shared a total of approximately $340 million worth of rewards and airdrops.

The Xai Foundation also stated that more than "12 top games and ecosystem projects" are working with it to provide rewards for key holders. However, the relevant games and information have not yet been disclosed, and only a few games such as Valeria: Land Before the War have confirmed that they will participate in the airdrop event. Based on the existing public information, this article will review 10 games that have been or will be launched on Xai.

Tollan

Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

The Tollan Universe is a rich fantasy world created by Foretold Studios. Tollan Survivors is a roguelite game that offers fast-paced action and cooperative combat, requiring strategic teamwork, enhancing narrative depth and game excitement. Tollan Worlds continues the storyline of Tollan Survivors, drawing inspiration from popular games such as Diablo and Hades, bringing a richer RPG experience. The core members of the Foretold Studios team have worked with major studios such as Bandai Namco, Jam City and CAPCOM, and have contributed to well-known games such as Resident Evil, Titan Quest, Children of Morta and Need for Speed. After three years of development, Foretold Studios decided to move its main games from the Immutable platform to XAI.

Riftstorm

Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

An action -RPG light roguelike game developed by Confiction Labs. Players will play as Weavers, each with different abilities and equipment, and allow players to customize primary and secondary weapons to match their play style. Riftstorm promotes teamwork and divides players into three-person teams. Each player is extremely important to the team and the overall play style. Players fight waves of enemies in procedurally generated dungeons and encounter boss battles at the end of each level. Riftstorm uses collaborative economy as the future of the game, allowing players to trade, sell and publish their assets without pre-determining rarity.

Planet-X

Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

A treasure-hunting themed strategy mobile game that blends exploration, strategy, and real-time fast-paced hunting. In Planet-X, players will participate in a global treasure hunt, looking for treasure chests scattered on the map within a limited time to be the first to find the treasure. A core mechanic of the game is to fight other players for precious loot, making encounters tense and strategic. Planet-X offers players two types of hunting modes. Unranked hunting is perfect for beginners, with a smaller prize pool, suitable for practice and honing skills; ranked hunting is more competitive and has a larger prize pool. Planet-X uses X-Droid as its main NFT, which is not only a character in the game, but also a pass for players to obtain a series of privileges.

Xtermination

Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

Xtermination is a free multiplayer armored warfare game where players can build, upgrade and release armored vehicles in multiple modes such as PvP, team confrontation and battle royale to participate in fierce battles. All assets in Xtermination, including armored vehicles, are NFTs. Through the "Destroy-to-Earn" mechanism, players can obtain rewards and loot, which can be traded, used or sold on the exclusive NFT market. In the game, the unique builder mode allows players to have their own workshops to manufacture vehicles, ammunition and arenas, directly contributing to the in-game economy. The game demo is expected to be launched within six months.

MAYG

Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

A turn-based third-person shooter multiplayer game, full name My Angry Yakuza Girlfriend, set in a stylized 1990s Tokyo. MAYG aims to appeal to a wide range of players, including competitive female gamers. Unlike traditional shooters that rely on reflexes, it places more emphasis on anticipation and strategic planning. Players must manage ammunition, build temporary alliances, and choose the right moment to attack. The turn-based nature of the game also ensures a level playing field for players around the world, unaffected by network latency. MAYG is made by Peeking Duck, and its core development team includes Lukasz Drozdek, former head of Sega's Secret Level Studios, Danny Pisano, former head of Bandai Namco's casual gamesstudio, and Sinjin David Jung, former director of Asia for Pokerstars.

Valeria Games: Land Before the War

Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

A real-time strategy (RTS) mobile game with a creature collection theme, it was fully launched on Android and iOS platforms on November 29, and launched a one-month P2A event, which will provide $LOV token rewards. Valeria: Land Before the War announced its migration from Polygon to Xai in July this year. The main mechanisms of the game include story mode, PVP battles and tournaments. As players continue to challenge, they will unlock new champions, weapons and item NFTs, and can manage in-game assets completely autonomously. Valeria Games currently plans to launch a total of three products, the other two are the physical card game Phygital Card Game combined with NFT technology, and the digital comic Land of Valeria.

The Lost Glitches

Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

An RPG-style collectible card game developed by Honig Studios and published by Mimunga. The Lost Glitches is available in public beta on the Epic Games Store, blending web2 and web3 game elements and promising a seamless experience without transaction fees. The gameplay is designed to be simple yet challenging, and an important part of it is building and optimizing your deck to match your deck according to the player's preferred style, such as focusing on aggressive offense, defensive strategies, or a balanced attack and defense. Victory on the battlefield not only increases the player's character experience, but also rewards $LOST tokens, which can be used to enhance character abilities and equipment.

Rainbow Rumble

Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

A skill-based combat game from Crypto Unicorn inspired by the TV shows Takeshi's Castle and Wipe Out. Rainbow Rumble requires players to own Crypto Unicorn NFTs and $RBW tokens to participate. The game offers two different modes: Showdown Mode and Sprint Mode. Showdown Mode is perfect for those who like a challenge. In this mode, players can compete with up to 19 other players on a variety of tracks. Only those who complete each track within the specified time can advance. The final winner is the first player to cross the finish line of the last track. Sprint Mode accelerates the excitement with fast-paced competition, allowing players to adopt more aggressive tactics.

CZ RUNZ

Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

An endless runner game featuring CZ Zhao Changpeng. The game token $CZRUNZ is a community-driven token built on Base, whose mission is to celebrate Zhao Changpeng and his contributions to the cryptocurrency world. It should be noted that CZRUNZ Memecoin is a cryptocurrency for entertainment purposes only and has no association or endorsement with CZ.

The European Fantasy League

Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it launch another large-scale airdrop? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

A groundbreaking fantasy football game based on web3, launched in conjunction with the 2024 European Cup, providing an immersive experience for football fans and fantasy sports players. EUFT uses fantasy game mechanics, where players collect team flags, participate in daily tasks and receive rewards based on the results of real football matches. EUFT Season 2 was launched in August, which introduced badges of the five major football leagues, new game mechanics and enhanced token utility.

