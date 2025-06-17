Dutch court rules Apple abused its market dominance, upholds $58 million fine

By: PANews
2025/06/17 08:34
PANews reported on June 17 that according to cnBeta, the Rotterdam Court ruled on June 16 that Apple's payment policy for dating apps in the App Store constituted market abuse, upholding the $58 million fine previously imposed by the Dutch regulator. The court confirmed that Apple set unfair conditions for third-party payments, and despite its changes, developers were still charged up to 27% commission. Apple said it would appeal the ruling.

