Musk responded to ZachXBT: Will do it, thanks for the feedback By: PANews 2025/06/16 13:29

JUNE $0.1064 +1.91%

PANews reported on June 16 that ZachXBT suggested that the X platform improve the DM and XChat functions , add a screening mechanism to limit who can join the group chat, and avoid strangers frequently adding groups. Elon Musk responded: "I will do it, thanks for the feedback."