Metaplanet issues another $210 million in zero-coupon bonds to buy BTC By: PANews 2025/06/16 09:05

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Metaplanet’s announcement, the company’s board of directors decided to issue the 18th ordinary bond to EVO FUND, with an amount of US$210 million and an interest rate of 0%. All funds will be used to purchase Bitcoin. The bond will mature on December 12, 2025, and early redemption is also allowed.