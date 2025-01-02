PA Daily | COOKIE, AVA, ZEREBRO and others increased by more than 30%; Lumoz and Nimble announced their 2025 roadmap

Today's news tips:

Regulatory/Macro

Crypto Custody Platform Garanti BBVA Kripto to Provide Crypto Trading Services to the Public

According to CoinDesk, Garanti BBVA Kripto, a cryptocurrency custody platform under Garanti BBVA, Turkey's fifth largest bank, will provide cryptocurrency trading services to the public. This service is performed by the Spanish crypto exchange Bit2Me and marks an important step for European banks to accelerate their entry into the crypto field. Spanish banking group BBVA holds 86% of Garanti BBVA. BBVA previously piloted the service in Turkey, taking advantage of the relatively relaxed regulatory environment there. The European-wide Markets in Crypto-Assets Act (MiCA) will fully take effect on December 30, 2024, providing a clear regulatory framework for banks and other financial institutions. According to Abel Peña, head of sales at Bit2Me, more European banks are expected to launch cryptocurrency spot trading services in the first quarter of 2025.

Dennis Porter: A US state will start buying Bitcoin within 4 months

Dennis Porter, co-founder and CEO of Satoshi Action Fund (SAF), posted on the X platform that a certain U.S. state is almost 100% certain to start buying Bitcoin within the next four months. He also said that his team is actively promoting the passage of relevant legislation, which is not a simple prediction, but a real progress that is happening.

The total net worth of the world's top 500 richest people in 2024 will exceed 10 trillion US dollars, and CZ's wealth will increase by 60% to 55 billion US dollars

According to Bloomberg, the total wealth of the world's 500 richest people will exceed $10 trillion in 2024, with the wealth of technology billionaires growing the most significantly. Technology leaders such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Huang Renxun lead the list, with a total increase of $903 billion. The article mentioned that Trump's victory triggered a historic rise in digital assets, with Bitcoin exceeding $100,000 for the first time. This wave of gains has significantly increased the wealth of billionaires in the cryptocurrency field: Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ)'s wealth increased by 60% to $55 billion; Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong's wealth increased by more than 50% to $11.1 billion.

Coinbase Legal Vice President: The amount of uncollected fines by the SEC is as high as tens of billions of dollars. It is more important to focus on the amount of money that has been returned to damaged investors

Ryan VanGrack, vice president of legal affairs at Coinbase, pointed out that more than 50% of the record-breaking fines in one year by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) came from a single case (the Terraform case, amounting to $4.4 billion), but this fine is likely to be unrecoverable. He further criticized that focusing on enforcement statistics could lead to wrong incentives and misleading. In contrast, more attention should be paid to the amount of money returned to damaged investors, and the historical record in this area was set in 2019 (US$1.2 billion). The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces huge challenges in the amount of uncollected fines, and the total amount of uncollected fines has reached $10 billion so far. The report pointed out that although the SEC has increased the amount of fines due to political pressure in recent years, the actual amount of money recovered is far less than the amount shown in the case. One typical case is former corporate predator Paul Bilzerian. He was sentenced to pay $62 million for securities fraud, but the SEC has never successfully recovered the fine for 31 years. During this period, Bilzerian filed for bankruptcy twice and moved to St. Kitts and Nevis to avoid payment. This fine, plus interest, has now grown to $180 million. The article also mentioned that this problem of uncollected fines highlights the limitations of the SEC in enforcement and fund recovery, and also raises questions about the effectiveness of its law enforcement.

Project News

Binance will add watch tags for STMX and TROY, and remove watch tags for CVX and SUN

Binance announced that it will adjust the monitoring tags and seed tags of some tokens on January 2, 2025. The details are as follows: New monitoring tags: StormX (STMX), TROY (TROY); Removed monitoring tags: Convex Finance (CVX), Sun (SUN); Removed seed tags: Arkham (ARKM), Blur (BLUR), Jito (JTO), Celestia (TIA).

Nimble Network announces Q1 plan: token listing and Agent Launchpad will be launched

Nimble Network, a composable AI protocol, announced its roadmap for the first quarter of 2025, which mainly includes the launch of Agent Launchpad, the focus on the development of Agents, and the completion of token listing. Earlier, Binance Labs announced the list of 13 selected teams for the seventh season of the MVB Accelerator Program, including the composable AI protocol Nimble.

Musk X's account avatar and nickname changed back to their original appearance, and related concept coins all plummeted

In the early hours of this morning, the frog avatar and nickname "Kekius Maximus" of Musk X's account have been changed back to his original appearance (Elon Musk), and related concept coins have plummeted. Coingecko data shows that KM (Kekius Maximus) on the Solana chain has fallen by about 85% in the past 24 hours, and KEKIUS (Kekius Maximus) on Ethereum has fallen by about 48% in the past 24 hours.

Lumoz announces roadmap for 2025-2026: SVM and TVM will be supported on RaaS platform in Q1 2025

Decentralized ZK-RaaS network Lumoz released a review covering the fourth quarter of 2024 and a development roadmap for 2025-2026. It has conducted a TGE in the fourth quarter of 2024, launched the zkVerifier node network, and launched a community airdrop and staking system. In the first half of 2025, it will support the application of SVM (Solana Virtual Machine) and TVM (Ton Virtual Machine) on the RaaS platform, and launch more high-quality L1/L2 chains, including UXLINK, CARV, DuckChain, Matr1x and Ultiverse. In addition, the Lumoz chain, zkProver network and ZK-POW mining pool will be launched. In the second half of 2025, Lumoz will establish a modular computing network to provide computing power support for AI agents and ZK-ML model training, and expand support for MOVE stack chains, fully support Op Stack and ZK Fraud Proof RaaS applications, and integrate more data availability (DA) layers and execution layers. By 2026 and beyond, Lumoz plans to achieve seamless integration of zkProver and zkVerifier layers for ZK&AI applications, and support more Rollup solutions based on Lumoz RaaS. In addition, a visual one-click deployment ZK&AI RaaS platform will be launched. Earlier news, Lumoz announced the economics of MOZ tokens, with 66% allocated to the community, ecology, nodes and miners.

Bithumb to List PEAQ and VANA in Korean Won Market

According to Bithumb's announcement, PEAQ and VANA will be launched in the Korean won market today. PEAQ trading information: supports the PEAQ network, the base price is 853 won, and trading will start at 4 pm on January 2, 2025 (Korean time); VANA trading information: supports the VANA network, the base price is 23,730 won, and trading will start at 4 pm on January 2, 2025 (Korean time). The recharge function will be available within 3 hours after the announcement is released. Investors are requested to confirm the network information before operating.

Sonic Labs: S tokens will be listed on more than 12 centralized exchanges in January

According to the official announcement of Sonic Labs, $S tokens will be listed on more than 12 centralized exchanges (CEX) in January 2025 as a substitute for FTM tokens. The list includes many well-known exchanges such as Binance and Bybit, supporting automatic token upgrades and Sonic network integration. More launch date information will be announced soon.

Viewpoint

Lightspeed predicts that the Solana native token will be launched on the X platform in 2025

According to Lightspeed's prediction, Solana's five major development trends in 2025 are as follows: 1. Elon Musk's X platform will launch Solana native tokens: Musk is expected to introduce Solana tokens in conjunction with the X Premium subscription service, and use Solana's high throughput and low fees to realize e-commerce functions within the platform. 2. The market value of stablecoins will increase by 4 times: The market value of stablecoins on the Solana chain is expected to increase from the current US$5 billion to US$20 billion, mainly due to the promotion of startups such as Perena and Lulo, and the participation of stablecoin issuers such as PayPal and Sky. 3. Solana ETF will be approved but perform worse than ETH: Although the Solana ETF may be approved under the leadership of the new SEC, market demand may not be as good as BTC and ETH. The main users of ETFs still prefer to invest directly in SOL through other channels. 4. Pump.fun may lose its leading position: Although Pump.fun achieved US$330 million in revenue in 2024, it is predicted that it may be replaced by new and more innovative applications (such as AI-related platforms) in 2025. 5. There will be no major network downtime in 2025: With the launch of the Firedancer client and the continuous optimization of the development team, Solana's downtime frequency has dropped significantly in the past two years, and it is expected to maintain stable operation in 2025.

Dragonfly Partner: Existing AI agents are just chatbots with memes, software engineering agents will bring prosperity

According to Haseeb, managing partner of Dragonfly Capital, the craze for AI agents will continue in 2025, but will eventually die out. He pointed out that existing AI agents are just chatbots with memecoin, with little real intelligence except for posting content on social media. As these tools become ubiquitous, people may get bored with them. He believes that the real change in the industry will be software engineering agents. Through AI cloud computing, entrepreneurs can start applications with $10,000, which will greatly reduce software development costs and promote the explosive growth of on-chain applications. Self-funded projects like Hyperliquid and Jupiter will also change from exceptions to the norm. In addition, AI-driven security analysis and monitoring tools will become popular, making it easier for everyone to improve blockchain security. Haseeb also mentioned that the combination of AI and encryption will have a profound impact in payment, decentralized model training, and user experience, especially in the field of post-AI wallets, which will greatly simplify cross-chain operations and optimize user experience.

Important data

A trader made nearly $6 million through ai16z, ZEREBRO, DegenAI and ALCH

According to Lookonchain data, a trader recently made a profit of nearly $6 million in multiple projects, which is an outstanding performance. The specific transactions and earnings are as follows: ai16z: spent $707,000 to buy 2.07 million ai16z, sold 700,000 for a profit of $1.66 million, currently holds 1.37 million ai16z, worth $3.27 million, with a total profit of $4.23 million (+598%); ZEREBRO: spent 4,425 SOL (936,000 US dollars) to buy 2.58 million ZEREBRO, sold all for a profit of 9,284 SOL (1.9 million US dollars), with a profit of $969,000 (+1 03%); DegenAI: spent 340 SOL (US$84,000) to purchase 7.03 million DegenAI, all of which were sold for a profit of 3,023 SOL (US$598,000), with a profit of US$514,000 (+611%); ALCH: spent 1,629 SOL (US$353,000) to purchase 3.88 million ALCH, all of which were sold for a profit of 2,696 SOL (US$511,000), with a profit of US$158,000 (+45%).

Binance Alpha AI proxy projects generally rose, with COOKIE, AVA, ZEREBRO and others rising by more than 30%

According to the latest data from Coingecko, there has been a general rise in the AI agent projects in the Binance Alpha Spotlight section, with some projects rising by more than 30% in 24 hours. The top ten projects with the highest increase in price are Cookie DAO (COOKIE), which rose 138.1% in 24 hours and is now $0.6108; Ava AI (AVA), which rose 77.7% in 24 hours and is now $0.09345; Zerebro (ZEREBRO), which rose 32.7% in 24 hours and is now $0.7705; Rifampicin (RIF), which rose 31.4% in 24 hours and is now $0.06095; tokenbot (CLANKER), which rose 30.4% in 24 hours and is now $88.22; Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), which rose 28.5% in 24 hours and is now $1.29; Urolithin A (URO), which rose 28.2% in 24 hours and is now $0.06932; ai16z (AI16Z), which rose 24.9% in 24 hours and is now $2.42; Odos (ODOS) rose 15.3% in 24 hours and is now at $0.0423; GRIFFAIN rose 15.8% in 24 hours and is now at $0.4337. Earlier news, Binance Alpha announced a new batch of projects: ZEREBRO, COOKIE, WHALES and ORDER.

A whale who bought 4.25 million VIRTUAL tokens for $10 million 19 days ago now has a floating profit of $11.5 million

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 10 million USDC to purchase 4.25 million $VIRTUAL 19 days ago. The current value has risen to 21.5 million US dollars, realizing a floating profit of 11.5 million US dollars.

Cryptocurrency attack losses in December 2024 fell to the lowest level of the year, only $29 million

According to Cointelegraph, losses from cryptocurrency hacking, vulnerability exploits, and scams in December 2024 fell to the lowest level of the year, at only $29 million, a sharp drop from $63.8 million in November and $115.8 million in October. Major incidents included the theft of $2.1 million from the GemPad platform vulnerability, $1 million from the FEG cross-chain bridge vulnerability, and $12.3 million in crypto assets from LastPass users due to data leaks. According to CertiK and PeckShield, total losses from related attacks in December fell 71% month-on-month. Total losses for the year totaled $2.3 billion, up 40% from 2023, but lower than $3.78 billion in 2022, mainly due to an increase in access control vulnerabilities on centralized exchanges and custodial platforms.

The whale "rektdolphin.eth" that sold PEPE and bought KEKIUS has lost $880,000

According to Onchain Lens, a whale named "rektdolphin.eth" sold 620 billion $PEPE tokens (worth $1.23 million) yesterday and bought 4.22 million $KEKIUS. Currently, the market value of this batch of $KEKIUS is only $353,000, resulting in a floating loss of about $880,000 for the whale.