A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

By: PANews
2025/01/03 14:09
Original: Meme Radar

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

The Meme Coin market has experienced unprecedented growth in 2024. Let’s review the most memorable moments of the year.

Market size and growth

According to CoinGecko, meme coins have become the most popular cryptocurrency narrative in 2024, accounting for 31% of market attention.

  • The total market value soared from US$20 billion in 2023 to US$140 billion in 2024, an increase of 600%.
  • The number of meme coins entering the top 100 by market capitalization increased by 5 to 8.
  • The number of meme coins listed on Binance increased by 9, reaching a total of 15.

Blue Chip Meme Coin Development

In 2024, multiple Meme coin projects will reach a market value of 1 billion US dollars and become blue chips, including traditional strong currencies such as BONK, PEPE, DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI, and emerging projects such as BRETT, FARTCOIN, MOG, POPCAT, PENGU, WIF, PNUT, NOT, MEW, GOAT, A16Z, etc.

Solana becomes the most popular Meme coin public chain in 2024. The number of Meme coins with a market value of more than $1 billion on major public chains has increased significantly, showing the diversified development of the Meme coin ecosystem.

Market Data

According to Pumpfun statistics:

  • Total number of tokens issued: 5,099,235
  • Successful breakthrough projects: 69,197
  • Success rate: 1.36%

November was the most active month, during which the Gen Z Quant runaway incident occurred and the new token issuance reached 1.248 million.

Meme Coin Celebrity Influence

In 2024, many KOLs including Ansem , Unipcs (aka 'Bonk Guy') , Murad , Free , Frank , him , m , Tiger , IGGY AZALEA , kook , zac.eth , WF , Crash , Taiki Maeda, etc. had a significant impact on the Meme coin market.

What did Degens say in 2024? The following quotes are a true record of the daily conversations of cryptocurrency market participants and reflect the current market sentiment.

It is worth noting that several celebrity-endorsed Meme coin projects were eventually confirmed to be scams, including projects endorsed by several well-known artists, such as $hawk (Haliey Welch), $wap (Cardi B), $lilpump (Lil Pump), $mami (Mikaela Lafuente), $jenne (Caitlyn Jenner), $Davio (Davido), $jason (Jason Derulo) and $king (Sean Kingston).

Evolution of market narrative

Several notable Memecoin themes emerged throughout the year, including:

  • Dogecoin Series
  • Cat Coin Series
  • Politically Related Coins
  • Celebrity Coin
  • National Theme Coins
  • Male cultural currency
  • Imitation coins, etc.
  • Tiktok
  • Animal Justice
  • AI

Common tools

The most commonly used trading tools by Meme community users include GMGN.Ai , BullX , Photon , ApePro , MEVX , Shuriken , Trojan , Sigma , pepe boost , Meta , Banana Gun and SolTradingBot .

Looking ahead to 2025, the Meme coin market is expected to remain vibrant. As the ecosystem continues to mature, more innovative projects and investment opportunities are expected to emerge.

XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

PANews reported on October 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the mysterious XPL whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions. Spot: 36.23 million XPLs have been purchased, valued at $37.69 million, with a floating loss of $197,000; Leverage: I have liquidated my positions that were 2 times more than my losses, and reopened a position that was 3 times more than my losses, worth US$680,000 (I am also gradually reducing my positions).
Tether-Backed Plasma Mainnet Beta Launches September 25 With XPL Token

Tether-Backed Plasma Mainnet Beta Launches September 25 With XPL Token

Plasma, a blockchain network focused on stablecoins, has confirmed that it will launch its mainnet beta and native token, XPL, on September 25, 2025. If successful, the rollout will position Plasma as the eighth-largest blockchain network by stablecoin liquidity. The announcement was detailed in a recent blog post, revealing that the network will have $2 […]
Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

The post Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tom Lee announced Bitmine’s expansion into Ethereum validator networks. Intends to increase ETH holdings to 5% of network. Market reacts positively, ETH prices remain stable amidst news. Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Bitmine Chairman, outlined future plans at Token 2049 to increase ETH holdings and collaborate with the Ethereum Foundation. This highlights Bitmine’s commitment to Ethereum, influencing market perceptions and potentially driving institutional involvement in cryptocurrency developments. Tom Lee Unveils 5% ETH Network Ownership Plan Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Chairman of Bitmine, highlighted a major strategic pivot toward Ethereum at the Token 2049 event. Bitmine aims to establish a domestic validator network in collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation and increase its ETH holdings to cover 5% of the total network. This initiative, known as Bitmine Moonshots, aims to fund early-stage startups, mirroring Google’s early investment approaches. In immediate implications, Bitmine has shifted its corporate strategy, significantly increasing its ETH treasury holdings to 2.15 million, marking the largest reported by a single entity. The company plans to further expand its Ethereum presence by targeting 5% network ownership, substantially impacting market dynamics. Following the announcement, market participants showed positive response, with increased staking and liquidity migration observed. Raoul Pal further emphasized the profound implications of institutional ETH accumulation in interviews discussing real-world asset tokenization and AI integration. As of October 1, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,144.18 with a market cap of $500.22 billion, marking a -1.42% change in the last 24 hours. ETH’s circulating supply stands at 120.70 million, sustaining a market dominance of 12.80%. The 24-hour trading volume is $37.20 billion, reflecting a decrease of 5.60%, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Recent ETH price movements show a 61.13% increase over 90 days, contrasting with a -5.37% fall over 30 days. According to Coincu’s research team, Bitmine’s…
