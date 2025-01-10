PA Chart | A chart showing the six most popular candidates for CFTC chairman

Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

Key Points: Tom Lee announced Bitmine's expansion into Ethereum validator networks. Intends to increase ETH holdings to 5% of network. Market reacts positively, ETH prices remain stable amidst news. Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Bitmine Chairman, outlined future plans at Token 2049 to increase ETH holdings and collaborate with the Ethereum Foundation. This highlights Bitmine's commitment to Ethereum, influencing market perceptions and potentially driving institutional involvement in cryptocurrency developments. Tom Lee Unveils 5% ETH Network Ownership Plan Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Chairman of Bitmine, highlighted a major strategic pivot toward Ethereum at the Token 2049 event. Bitmine aims to establish a domestic validator network in collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation and increase its ETH holdings to cover 5% of the total network. This initiative, known as Bitmine Moonshots, aims to fund early-stage startups, mirroring Google's early investment approaches. In immediate implications, Bitmine has shifted its corporate strategy, significantly increasing its ETH treasury holdings to 2.15 million, marking the largest reported by a single entity. The company plans to further expand its Ethereum presence by targeting 5% network ownership, substantially impacting market dynamics. Following the announcement, market participants showed positive response, with increased staking and liquidity migration observed. Raoul Pal further emphasized the profound implications of institutional ETH accumulation in interviews discussing real-world asset tokenization and AI integration. As of October 1, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,144.18 with a market cap of $500.22 billion, marking a -1.42% change in the last 24 hours. ETH's circulating supply stands at 120.70 million, sustaining a market dominance of 12.80%. The 24-hour trading volume is $37.20 billion, reflecting a decrease of 5.60%, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Recent ETH price movements show a 61.13% increase over 90 days, contrasting with a -5.37% fall over 30 days. According to Coincu's research team, Bitmine's…