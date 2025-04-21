Trading time: Trump's "golden words" pushed gold to break $3,380, and $66,000-67,000 was considered the concentrated stop loss area for short orders of Bitcoin

By: PANews
2025/04/21 13:50
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07059+6.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.352-1.60%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00957-1.94%

Trading time: Trump's "golden words" pushed gold to break $3,380, and $66,000-67,000 was considered the concentrated stop loss area for short orders of Bitcoin

1. Market observation

Keywords: MAGIC, ETH, BTC

Trump made a statement on the social platform this morning saying that "those who own gold make the rules". Spot gold may be affected by his remarks and continued to rise after opening today, breaking through $3,380/ounce for the first time. The New York gold futures reported $3,375.9/ounce. The gold prices of many gold jewelry brands also rose, approaching 1,040 yuan/gram. At the same time, in the field of encrypted assets, TreasureDAO officially transformed into the AI agent companion track after announcing the end of game operations and Treasure Chain a few days ago. It will be integrated with the SMOL series in the early stage. Its ecological token MAGIC rose more than 2 times over the weekend.

Recently, the price of Bitcoin fluctuated between $83,000 and $86,000. Both the bulls and the bears failed to fully control the market trend. Although Bitcoin held the support level of $83,000, the bulls still failed to recover the key moving average. Failure to hold this level may trigger a new round of selling, and even push the price below $80,000. Greeks.live macro researcher Adam pointed out that the key price of BTC is in the $66,000-67,000 area, and many traders believe that this area is the concentrated area of short-term stop loss. 21Shares and economist Timothy Peterson both predict that the price of Bitcoin is expected to reach around $138,000 by the end of 2025, while Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad", believes that Bitcoin will reach $180,000-200,000 in 2025. At the same time, Swiss bank Sygnum pointed out that with the improvement of digital asset supervision and the increase in user participation, altcoins are expected to rebound in the second quarter of 2025. Macroeconomist Lyn Alden is relatively cautious and lowered his Bitcoin price forecast, predicting that the Bitcoin price will be above $85,000 in 2025, and believes that "massive liquidity unlocking" may be the catalyst that Bitcoin needs.

Rick Wurster, the new CEO of Charles Schwab, revealed that the company plans to launch direct spot cryptocurrency trading services within the next 12 months. He said that as the regulatory environment continues to improve, cryptocurrency trading services will become an "inevitable choice" for every large brokerage firm. According to statistics, 9 altcoins and 4 meme tokens have submitted spot ETF applications, among which SOL and XRP are the most popular, with 6 and 10 institutions applying respectively. Among the altcoins that have submitted spot ETF applications, SOL, XRP, LTC, ADA and SUI are called "American coins", while AVAX, APT, MOVE and TRX belong to WLFI's investment portfolio.

On the macro level, the US dollar index fell below the 99 mark for the first time since April 2022, down 0.57% on the day. Tony Pasquariello, head of Goldman Sachs' hedge fund business, analyzed in his latest report that global capital flows are becoming the focus of market attention, and gave three major logics for the sharp decline of the US dollar: the US dollar is overvalued by about 20%; US "exceptionalism" is threatened by tariff policies, and tariffs will put tremendous pressure on US corporate profits and household purchasing power; the current situation is more like Brexit than the first trade war, and it is a confrontation between the United States and the world, making the foreign exchange market the focus. Goldman Sachs also pointed out that the amount of unhedged US dollar overweight in the United States after the global financial crisis reached 2.2 trillion US dollars, and these overweights will take time to unwind. At present, it is mainly investors in the eurozone who are selling US stocks, while other regions are still steadily buying US assets.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 21)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars)

  • Bitcoin: $87,144.42 (-6.8% year-to-date), daily spot volume $22.899 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,633.91 (-50.91% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $9.543 billion

  • Fear and corruption index: 39 (panic)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.55 sat/vB, ETH 0.33 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 63.1%, ETH 7.2%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: AERGO, LOOM, XRP, WCT, BTC

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.096

  • Sector gains and losses: AI sector rose 3.98%, GameFi sector rose 1.71%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 69,616 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$210 million, including BTC liquidation of US$79.05 million, ETH liquidation of US$34.73 million, and SOL liquidation of US$10.21 million

  • BTC medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($84690.59), lower channel line ($83013.55)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1634.94), lower channel line ($1602.57)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: Trump's "golden words" pushed gold to break $3,380, and $66,000-67,000 was considered the concentrated stop loss area for short orders of Bitcoin

3. ETF flows (April 14 to April 17 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $15.85 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$32.17 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Pectra client is expected to be released today, adding EIP-7702 delegation status to JSON-RPC

  • Coinbase has applied to the CFTC to launch XRP futures, which is expected to be launched today

  • Balance (EPT) listed on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures

  • The cross-chain protocol will issue $HYPER airdrops on April 22, and 57% of the total supply will be allocated to community users

  • Kraken will launch BNB spot trading pairs at 10:00 PM on April 22

  • Bittensor (TAO) will unlock 210,000 tokens on April 21, worth about $47.7 million

  • Scroll (SCR) will unlock 40 million tokens on April 22, worth about $111 million

  • SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 12.65 million tokens on April 22, accounting for 2.94% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.4 million.

The biggest increases in the top 500 stocks by market value today: MAGIC up 40.66%, AURORA up 33.33%, ENJ up 31.11%, GFI up 20.30%, and SOS up 19.42%.

Trading time: Trump's "golden words" pushed gold to break $3,380, and $66,000-67,000 was considered the concentrated stop loss area for short orders of Bitcoin

5. Hot News

  • Weekly preview | Initia launches mainnet and is listed on Binance; the US SEC holds the third crypto policy roundtable meeting, which will focus on custody issues

  • Data: UDS, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will usher in large amounts of unlocking, of which UDS unlocking value is about 14.9 million US dollars

  • Macro outlook this week: The Federal Reserve’s “verbal storm” is coming, is Powell’s chair unstable?

  • Metaplanet purchased another 330 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,855

  • Raydium LaunchLab created 3,761 tokens in 5 days, with a graduation rate of only 1.12%

  • Spot gold hits a new high, now at $3,360 per ounce

  • ai16z founder says Auto.fun’s native token is ai16z

  • Bitcoin price hits $84,600 on Easter 2025, highest in nearly 17 years

  • The retail dominance index on Binance is 89.6%, while on Coinbase Prime it is only 18.3%.

  • Moonshot launches Wizard Gang ($Wizard)

  • Abraxas Capital has increased its holdings by about 2,949 BTC in the past four days, worth more than $250 million

  • CryptoQuant: The group that holds the currency for 3-6 months recently transferred about 170,000 BTC, which may cause price fluctuations

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 1.42% to 123.23 T, setting a new record high

  • Glassnode: Bitcoin whales remain in strong accumulation zone, falling wedge pattern signals potential bullish reversal

  • Santiment: Wallets holding 100,000 to 10,000 BTC, with an increase of more than 53,600 BTC since March 22

  • Sygnum: Improved digital asset regulation and increased user participation are expected to drive altcoins to rebound in Q2

  • Analysis: BTC may remain in the range of $80,000 to $90,000 in the short term, and a liquidity catalyst is needed to drive BTC to continue to rise

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01182-0.58%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.41722-4.90%
TONCOIN
TON$2.659-0.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 09:48
Share
FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released a statement on new cryptocurrency regulations. The intentions of these guidelines ought to be clear; they should provide a defined picture of what is considered legal and illegal for companies operating in crypto, allowing innovation while protecting consumers and upholding market integrity.  The move will be […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1028+0.58%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02284+41.24%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 12:00
Share
Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Ethereum laat op de uurgrafiek twee opeenvolgende TD Sequential koopsignalen zien. Deze indicator meet uitputting in een trend en geeft vaak een signaal dat de verkoopdruk kan afnemen. Dit dubbele signaal verschijnt rond het niveau van $4.516, waar de ETH prijs kortstondig steun vindt. Dit type formatie komt zelden voor en wordt daarom extra nauwlettend gevolgd. Wat gaat de Ethereum koers hiermee doen? Ethereum koers test steun rond $4.516 De scherpe daling van de Ethereum koers vanaf de prijszone rond $4.800 bracht de ETH prijs in korte tijd naar ongeveer $4.516. Op dit niveau trad duidelijke koopactiviteit op, waardoor de neerwaartse beweging tijdelijk werd gestopt. Het dubbele signaal dat door de TD Sequential indicator is gegenereerd, viel precies samen met dit prijspunt. De TD Sequential is opgebouwd uit negen candles die een trend meetellen. Wanneer de negende candle verschijnt, kan dit duiden op een trendomslag. In dit geval verschenen zelfs twee signalen kort na elkaar, wat aangeeft dat de verkoopdruk mogelijk uitgeput is. Het feit dat dit gebeurde in een zone waar ETH kopers actief bleven, maakt het patroon extra opvallend. TD Sequential just flashed two buy signals for Ethereum $ETH! pic.twitter.com/JPO8EhiEPi — Ali (@ali_charts) September 16, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische indicatoren schetsen herstelkans voor ETH Naast de dubbele koopsignalen verstrekken ook andere indicatoren belangrijke aanwijzingen. Tijdens de daling van de ETH koers waren grote rode candles zichtbaar, maar na de test van $4.516 stabiliseerde de Ethereum koers. Dit wijst op een mogelijke verschuiving in het evenwicht tussen de bears en bulls. Als deze opwaartse beweging doorzet, liggen de eerste weerstanden rond $4.550. Daarboven wacht een sterkere zone rond $4.650. Deze niveaus zijn in eerdere Ethereum sessies al meerdere keren getest. Een doorbraak zou ruimte openen richting de all-time high van ETH rond $4.953. Wanneer de prijs toch opnieuw onder $4.516 zakt, liggen er zones rond $4.500 en $4.450 waar grotere kooporders worden verwacht. Deze niveaus kunnen als een vangnet fungeren, mocht de druk opnieuw toenemen. Marktdynamiek bevestigt technische indicatoren De huidige situatie volgt op een bredere correctie in de cryptomarkt. Verschillende vooraanstaande crypto tokens zagen scherpe koersdalingen, waarna traders op zoek gingen naar signalen voor een mogelijke ommekeer. Dat juist Ethereum nu een dubbel TD Sequential signaal toont, versterkt de interesse in dit scenario. Fundamenteel blijft Ethereum sterk. Het aantal ETH tokens dat via staking is vastgezet, blijft groeien. Dat verkleint de vrije circulatie en vermindert verkoopdruk. Tegelijk blijft het netwerk intensief gebruikt voor DeFi, NFT’s en stablecoins. Deze activiteiten zorgen voor een stabiele vraag naar ETH, ook wanneer de prijs tijdelijk onder druk staat. Fundamentele drijfveren achter de Ethereum koers De Ethereum koers wordt echter niet alleen bepaald door candles en patronen, maar ook door bredere factoren. Een stijgend percentage van de totale ETH supply staat vast in staking contracten. Hierdoor neemt de liquiditeit op exchanges af. Dit kan prijsschommelingen versterken wanneer er plotseling meer koopdruk ontstaat. Daarnaast is Ethereum nog steeds het grootste smart contract platform. Nieuwe standaarden zoals ERC-8004 en ontwikkelingen rond layer-2 oplossingen houden de activiteit hoog. Deze technologische vooruitgang kan de waardepropositie ondersteunen en zo indirect bijdragen aan een ETH prijsherstel. Het belang van de korte termijn dynamiek De komende handelsdagen zullen duidelijk maken of de bulls genoeg kracht hebben om door de weerstandszone rond $4.550 te breken. Voor de bears ligt de focus juist op het verdedigen van de prijsregio rond $4.516. De whales, die met grote handelsorders opereren, kunnen hierin een beslissende rol spelen. Het dubbele TD Sequential signaal blijft hoe dan ook een zeldzame gebeurtenis. Voor cryptoanalisten vormt het een objectief aanknopingspunt om de kracht van de huidige Ethereum trend te toetsen. Vooruitblik op de ETH koers Ethereum liet twee opeenvolgende TD Sequential signalen zien op de uurgrafiek, iets wat zelden voorkomt. Deze formatie viel samen met steun rond $4.516, waar de bulls actief werden. Als de Ethereum koers boven dit niveau blijft, kan er ruimte ontstaan richting $4.550 en mogelijk $4.650. Zakt de prijs toch opnieuw onder $4.516, dan komen $4.500 en $4.450 in beeld als nieuwe steunzones. De combinatie van zeldzame indicatoren en een sterke fundamentele basis maakt Ethereum interessant voor zowel technische als fundamentele analyses. Of de bulls het momentum echt kunnen overnemen, zal blijken zodra de Ethereum koers de eerstvolgende weerstanden opnieuw test. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001496+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011375-11.46%
Wink
LIKE$0.007465-4.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ethereum steadies as sellers lurk: Can $4.5K hold for long?