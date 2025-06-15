A whale withdrew about $4.48 million of ENA from Bytbit 1 hour ago

By: PANews
2025/06/15 10:41
Juneo Supernet
Ethena
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale withdrew 15.15 million ENA from Bytbit an hour ago, worth about 4.48 million US dollars.

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

The term FDV often pops up while searching for crypto investments. You may also have seen the term appear in crypto-related news. Curious to know what it means? Or confused between the FDV and market cap? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The article covers the definition of FDV, how it is calculated, its significance, ... Read more The post What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/19 13:33
AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
PANews2025/10/01 09:48
Ethereum to boost scalability and roll out Fusaka upgrade on Dec 3

Ethereum to boost scalability and roll out Fusaka upgrade on Dec 3

Ethereum's Fusaka update may happen on December 3, based on the date set in the latest developer call.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 17:00
