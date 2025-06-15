Bitcoin Flirts With $110K but Ends the Week Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 06:10
Bitcoin
BTC$114,175.03-0.13%

Bitcoin ( BTC) ended the week just below $105,000, having briefly approached the $110,000 mark, but faced downward pressure from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

BTC Ends Topsy-Turvy Week Largely Unchanged

Having twice flirted with the $110,000 mark, bitcoin ( BTC) ultimately concluded the week largely unchanged, settling just below $105,000. Its upward trajectory was significantly curbed by a confluence of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, marked by direct exchanges between Israel and Iran, alongside “disappointing” Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Bitcoin Flirts With $110k but Ends the Week Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns

Latest data revealed that despite briefly soaring to a weekly high of $110,266 on June 10, BTC registered a modest 0.8% decline over the seven-day period, ending more than $5,000 below its mid-week peak.

Like BTC, several other top 20 digital assets ended the week marginally lower, with XRP and Solana dropping 2.1% and 4.2%, respectively. Only hyperliquid (HYPE) and bitcoin cash ( BCH) among the 20 leading digital assets ended the week in the green, rising 16.7% and 4%, respectively.

Although many of the top digital assets by market capitalization closed the week marginally lower, a few less liquid tokens registered double-digit gains. Aura topped the gainers after it surged more than 21,000% in just seven days, followed by the Useless Coin, which went up more than 570%. Kaia, which ranked No. 102 on Coingecko on June 14, was up 36%.

Meanwhile, the Central African Republic (CAR) token led the top losers of the week, dropping 59.4% to $0.03601. On June 6, the memecoin peaked at $0.095, an all-time high, after the country’s leader Faustin-Archange Touadéra announced plans to launch a platform enabling investors to purchase tokenized land concessions using the CAR token on Solana.

Bitcoin Flirts With $110k but Ends the Week Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns

However, the token regressed in the two days that followed, dropping to $0.0377 on June 9 before reversing some of the losses. On June 13, CAR, in tandem with the rest of the crypto market, dropped to a weekly low of $0.0287. At the time of writing (June 14, 1:30 p.m. EDT), CAR traded above $0.035.

Other notable losers in the week included SUI, which dropped 11.4%; AVAX (8.7%) and ADA (6.2%).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

The term FDV often pops up while searching for crypto investments. You may also have seen the term appear in crypto-related news. Curious to know what it means? Or confused between the FDV and market cap? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The article covers the definition of FDV, how it is calculated, its significance, ... Read more The post What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Threshold
T$0.01466-1.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07409-4.90%
Capverse
CAP$0.11433+11.61%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/19 13:33
Share
AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0117-2.01%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.42288-3.78%
TONCOIN
TON$2.655-0.59%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 09:48
Share
Ethereum to boost scalability and roll out Fusaka upgrade on Dec 3

Ethereum to boost scalability and roll out Fusaka upgrade on Dec 3

Ethereum's Fusaka update may happen on December 3, based on the date set in the latest developer call.
Boost
BOOST$0.11467-2.96%
MAY
MAY$0.03809-1.60%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 17:00
Share

Trending News

More

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

Ethereum to boost scalability and roll out Fusaka upgrade on Dec 3

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.