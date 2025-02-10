Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

By: PANews
2025/02/10 17:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.07403-5.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493+0.06%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3819+0.34%
FIT
FIT$0.00004818+0.75%

Author: Cheeezzyyyy

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

DeFi has come a long way since the “Summer of DeFi” kicked off in 2021. Today, DeFi has established multiple mature sectors, with growth and activity in each area being self-sustaining.

Even so, it’s still early days, as the cryptocurrency market cap is still around $3.3 trillion, while the TradFi market cap is $133 trillion.

Key insights from leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

At its core, DeFi is about providing a more innovative and efficient system that solves TradFi inefficiencies through proven PMF (Point of Market Fit). DeFi also consists of multiple key areas that typically follow an oligopolistic structure.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the DEX platform Raydium (an automated market maker based on Solana) accounted for about 61% of the market share, surpassing Uniswap to become the industry leader. It is worth mentioning that Raydium's TVL is only about 39% of Uniswap's.

While Raydium’s rise may be due to the Memecoin Season of the Solana ecosystem, the durability of its LT (Note: User Life Cycle, a measure of user activity) remains uncertain.

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

The winners in the perp DEX space stand out. Hyperliquid’s dominance has been further consolidated since Q3 2024, with its market share increasing from 24% to 73% (3x).

Since the fourth quarter of 2024, overall perp DEX trading volume has been recovering, with daily trading volume currently around $8 billion, compared to just $4 billion back then.

Hyperliquid continues to challenge CEX’s position as a price discovery platform.

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

Aave’s dominance in the lending space has increased since 2024:

  • Deposits: 42.1% to 65.78%
  • Borrowing: 31% to 61%

Even though Aave does not have the most attractive yields, its long-standing reputation and users’ trust in the protocol make it a top choice in the lending space.

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

In the revenue space, the dominant player Pendle is leading the way with a market share of over 50%. Its unique value proposition is to be the preferred promoter of industry value discovery. Despite the overall slowdown in the DeFi market and low market sentiment, Pendle still holds the TVL record.

Liquidity Staking (LST) is by far the largest sector in DeFi in terms of TVL at around $35 billion.

Lido Finance is the undisputed leader with a market share of about 70%, almost monopolizing the LST field, and its TVL ($24.8 billion) is 5.17 times that of its competitor Binance bETH ($4.8 billion).

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

This dominance is not driven by staking yield, but rather by the asset value of stETH:

  • Best Asset Utilization: The Most Integrated Assets in DeFi
  • The most trusted service: the preferred institutional-grade staking solution for funds and entities

Credibility and trust are key to adoption.

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

As for liquidity re-staking, the market trend is roughly the same. It is worth noting that ether.fi's market share has increased from 35.3% to 63%. Because even though ether.fi's staking volume in S1 and S2 has decreased, its TVL has increased by about 770% in 2024.

This growth is driven by the following factors:

  • First-mover advantage in the ecosystem
  • Extensive DeFi Integration
  • Trust in product suite

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

Lombard’s performance in the BTC-Fi space closely mirrors trends in the LST/LRT space, with market share steadily increasing to 49.5%.

As Babylon matures, demand for BTC as the premier safe haven asset will grow exponentially, creating a $2 trillion market opportunity.

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

Since LBTC is the most integrated, widely used, and security-focused LRT in DeFi, Lombard will become the first asset to gain institutional trust and widespread adoption like stETH. Lombard will dominate the industry.

In summary, each DeFi field has obviously found its own PMF, forming an overall ecosystem that complements each other. This is the rise of a new primitive set that subverts CeFi.

As DeFi enters its next phase of expansion, we will see more new verticals introduced into untapped markets and even integrated into CeFi:

  • Ethena Labs: Plans to integrate TradFi payments
  • Mantle: Mantle Index Fund and Mantle Banking Integrate Crypto with TradFi

As more and more institutions become interested in DeFi, such as BlackRock's participation in DeFi through BUIDL, WLFI's DeFi portfolio and spot ETF, they are optimistic about the future development of DeFi.

Related reading: A preliminary study of DeFAI: Deep integration of DeFi and AI, three core scenarios promote large-scale application of DeFi

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

PANews reported on October 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the mysterious XPL whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions. Spot: 36.23 million XPLs have been purchased, valued at $37.69 million, with a floating loss of $197,000; Leverage: I have liquidated my positions that were 2 times more than my losses, and reopened a position that was 3 times more than my losses, worth US$680,000 (I am also gradually reducing my positions).
Plasma
XPL$0.8987-21.66%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1163-1.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07438-4.67%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 11:29
Share
Bhutan Government Makes Remarkable Bitcoin Transfer! Hundreds of Bitcoins Moved to a New Wallet! Here Are the Details

Bhutan Government Makes Remarkable Bitcoin Transfer! Hundreds of Bitcoins Moved to a New Wallet! Here Are the Details

According to on-chain data published by Onchain Lens, the government transferred a total of 343.1 Bitcoins to a new digital wallet. Continue Reading: Bhutan Government Makes Remarkable Bitcoin Transfer! Hundreds of Bitcoins Moved to a New Wallet! Here Are the Details
1
1$0.003825-29.55%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02282+0.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 06:04
Share
Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

The post Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tom Lee announced Bitmine’s expansion into Ethereum validator networks. Intends to increase ETH holdings to 5% of network. Market reacts positively, ETH prices remain stable amidst news. Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Bitmine Chairman, outlined future plans at Token 2049 to increase ETH holdings and collaborate with the Ethereum Foundation. This highlights Bitmine’s commitment to Ethereum, influencing market perceptions and potentially driving institutional involvement in cryptocurrency developments. Tom Lee Unveils 5% ETH Network Ownership Plan Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Chairman of Bitmine, highlighted a major strategic pivot toward Ethereum at the Token 2049 event. Bitmine aims to establish a domestic validator network in collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation and increase its ETH holdings to cover 5% of the total network. This initiative, known as Bitmine Moonshots, aims to fund early-stage startups, mirroring Google’s early investment approaches. In immediate implications, Bitmine has shifted its corporate strategy, significantly increasing its ETH treasury holdings to 2.15 million, marking the largest reported by a single entity. The company plans to further expand its Ethereum presence by targeting 5% network ownership, substantially impacting market dynamics. Following the announcement, market participants showed positive response, with increased staking and liquidity migration observed. Raoul Pal further emphasized the profound implications of institutional ETH accumulation in interviews discussing real-world asset tokenization and AI integration. As of October 1, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,144.18 with a market cap of $500.22 billion, marking a -1.42% change in the last 24 hours. ETH’s circulating supply stands at 120.70 million, sustaining a market dominance of 12.80%. The 24-hour trading volume is $37.20 billion, reflecting a decrease of 5.60%, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Recent ETH price movements show a 61.13% increase over 90 days, contrasting with a -5.37% fall over 30 days. According to Coincu’s research team, Bitmine’s…
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000244-10.94%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011112-13.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:31
Share

Trending News

More

XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

Bhutan Government Makes Remarkable Bitcoin Transfer! Hundreds of Bitcoins Moved to a New Wallet! Here Are the Details

Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Holders Eyeing New Meme Coin With 142% APY

Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Exit Role By Year-End, Stay On As Advisor