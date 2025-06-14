Crypto Remittances Fell Nearly 45% in El Salvador

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 15:30
ELYSIA
EL$0.004027-0.51%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06903-2.30%

Numbers from the Central Bank of El Salvador indicate that crypto remittances sent to El Salvador fell by 45% compared to the first four months of 2024. Crypto flows sent from abroad accounted for less than 1% of all funds sent by foreigners to family and friends.

Crypto Remittances Keep Failing to Reach Widespread Adoption in El Salvador

Numbers from the central bank found out that, even with the advantages that it might offer, crypto has had a hard time breaking into the current remittance structure in El Salvador.

The volume of remittances processed through crypto means fell by 44.5% during Q1 2025 compared to what was sent to the country in the first four months of 2024. Salvadorans only received $16 million in crypto during this period, a sharp decline from the $28.83 million during the same period last year.

The reduction in crypto remittances volumes has become a trend, failing to gain momentum as financial institutions, incumbents in the business, still have the preference of the Salvadorans despite the fees associated with their activities.

During this first quarter, crypto failed to even reach 1% of the total inflows received by Salvadorans. It only comprised 0.52% of over $3 billion sent to the country between January and April.

Analysts and local press claim that the recent abandonment of bitcoin as legal tender and the recent “confinement” of bitcoin from the public sector might have influenced these results. Salvadorans might understand that crypto and bitcoin are being displaced from the country, so fewer people are incentivized to leverage these alternatives instead of the tried and true methods proposed by incumbents.

Also, the arranged dissolution of Chivo Wallet, a state-promoted wallet that could be used for remittances, might have influenced these numbers, as citizens have fewer government-sanctioned rails to complete these transactions.

President Bukele was one of the promoters of the remittance use case for crypto, stating that it would help retake the over $400 million that Salvadorans pay in remittance fees each day. Nonetheless, this has failed to happen, and its utilization has been trending down since its all-time high in October 2021, when crypto represented 5% of all remittance inflows.

Read more: Crypto Remittances Fail to Gain Momentum in El Salvador

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Cointelegraph, DBS Bank, Franklin Templeton and Ripple have partnered to launch trading and lending solutions supported by tokenized money market funds and RLUSD stablecoins.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07456-4.43%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06918-2.43%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 10:04
Share
Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Bitcoin's Taker buy volume has declined hitting early 2024 lows as sellers dominate.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,423.47+0.07%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.00965--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 08:00
Share
Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Visa Direct is piloting USDC and EURC stablecoins to cut pre-funding needs and boost liquidity in cross-border payments.   Visa has launched a pilot that uses stablecoins for near-instant cross-border payouts. The program was announced at the recent SIBOS conference in Frankfurt, and lets banks/ payment providers pre-fund transactions with Circle’s USDC and EURC. Why […] The post Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
Boost
BOOST$0.1149-2.88%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24392+3.97%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 08:45
Share

Trending News

More

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Crypto Wallet Phantom Unveils Stablecoin and Payments Service

Metaplanet President Sets Aggressive Bitcoin Buy Timeline, Hints at Stock Buybacks