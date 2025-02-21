FTX’s first round of repayments begins, and 11.2 million SOLs are about to be unlocked, triggering market selling pressure and anxiety. Is this an overestimated “wolf is coming”?

By: PANews
2025/02/21 11:29
Solana
SOL$208.52-0.86%
SOLS
SOLS$0.0009-60.86%
Landwolf
WOLF$0.000002109-1.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001537+0.91%

Author: Frank, PANews

On February 18, 2025, the first round of FTX creditor compensation was officially launched, marking the critical stage of the two-year bankruptcy liquidation. However, the market is focused on another potential risk: on March 1, the 11.2 million SOL tokens auctioned by FTX in bankruptcy will be unlocked, with a value of up to US$1.9 billion. Although the settlement of compensation in fiat currency seems "mild", the expected huge circulation of SOL has caused market concerns, and the aftermath of FTX's asset sales will once again impact the crypto ecosystem. Is panic spreading too much, or are risks not yet fully priced?

There is still more than 5 billion outstanding in the first round

According to public information, the creditors who received compensation in this round are the initial beneficiaries, which refers to small creditors with claims of $50,000 or less. According to FTX's restructuring plan, they will be fully repaid and enjoy an annual interest rate of 9%. These users may eventually receive a 119% repayment in fiat currency.

FTX’s first round of repayments begins, and 11.2 million SOLs are about to be unlocked, triggering market selling pressure and anxiety. Is this an overestimated “wolf is coming”?

According to FTX creditor Sunil, this round of repayments has paid about $800 million, covering 162,000 accounts, accounting for 35% of the estimated 460,000 eligible claim accounts. In addition, repayments greater than $50,000 will have to wait until after May 30.

FTX’s first round of repayments begins, and 11.2 million SOLs are about to be unlocked, triggering market selling pressure and anxiety. Is this an overestimated “wolf is coming”?

Previous reports showed that the total repayment plan for the first phase involved an amount of $6.5 to $7 billion. This round of repayment is expected to last until March 4. However, FTX has not yet announced the actual amount of the first round of repayments.

From the perspective of repayment alone, since FTX has chosen fiat currency as the compensation method, the initial repayment may not cause too much turmoil in the crypto market, and may even bring some new funds into the market.

Nearly $2 billion worth of OTC SOL tokens unlocked

The market panic about FTX mainly comes from the auction of crypto assets such as Solana. Documents as of 2023 show that FTX's total assets are only $4.77 billion, a gap of $6.8 billion from the estimated $11.5 billion compensation at the time. As the crypto market ushers in a bull market in 2024, the crypto assets held by FTX will see a sharp rise.

Among them, Solana has given the most blood transfusion to FTX. The SOL token has increased by more than 28 times since December 2022. As one of Solana's major investors, FTX holds a large number of locked SOL tokens. According to the monitoring data of @ai_9684xtpa, FTX has sold 41 million SOL through three auctions as of February 17. Among them, 11.2 million will be unlocked on March 1.

FTX’s first round of repayments begins, and 11.2 million SOLs are about to be unlocked, triggering market selling pressure and anxiety. Is this an overestimated “wolf is coming”?

According to reports, these 41 million tokens were not sold directly through the secondary market, but by Galaxy (25.52 million at $64), Pantera and other buyers (13.67 million at $95), Figure and other buyers (1.8 million at $102). In total, these tokens brought FTX $2.932 billion in revenue, becoming the largest category of liquidation income in the crypto asset class.

Regarding the unlocking of SOL tokens, this transaction should have been completed through auction before, and the unlocking is just a delivery. Of course, no matter who the final controller is, these tokens will enter circulation, and the cost of these known buyers is far lower than the market price. Therefore, there is indeed a risk of profit selling, but the number of SOLs to be unlocked only accounts for 2.3% of the current circulation.

Sui has repurchased its equity, and the disposal methods of APT, AVAX and other assets are unknown

In March 2024, FTX announced that it would sell its shares and tokens invested in Mysten Labs for $95 million. Mysten Labs is the developer of the Sui network. By the end of 2024, these sold shares and tokens are worth up to $4.6 billion. For the market, if FTX retains these tokens, the market for SUI will face greater pressure.

In addition to Solana and Sui, Aptos was also one of the public chains that FTX focused on investing in. According to media reports, in 2022, FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto led Aptos' $150 million financing. However, as of now, Aptos has not announced the final results of the disposal of this part of the equity. According to data provided by FTX in March 2023, the number of APT tokens held at that time was 5 million. However, in the FTX on-chain address of ARKM, no data information on APT tokens has been found. Calculated at the price on February 19, this part of APT is worth approximately US$31.65 million.

FTX’s first round of repayments begins, and 11.2 million SOLs are about to be unlocked, triggering market selling pressure and anxiety. Is this an overestimated “wolf is coming”?

As of February 19, the largest token held by FTX on-chain addresses is FTT, with a total of 257 million tokens, worth approximately $505 million. The total market value of FTT is only $657 million. If it sells its holdings, price shocks may become the biggest risk. FTX once asked users to fill in the price of purchasing FTT, but FTT is temporarily counted as 0 in the legal currency-denominated compensation. It is not yet clear how FTT holders will be compensated.

In the documents disclosed in 2023, it is shown that FTX also holds 1.42 million AVAX (worth $33.76 million), 36,000 BTC (worth $346 million), 154,000 ETH (worth $410 million), 29.7 million XRP (worth $76.32 million) and other major crypto assets. However, as of February 19, these assets are no longer visible on FTX's public wallet address, and have been sold during the liquidation period. As of February 19, FTX's on-chain address holdings are worth approximately $1.269 billion.

With the start of FTX's repayment, the FTX bankruptcy incident is finally coming to an end. After more than two years of transformation, the entire crypto industry has begun a new pattern, and FTX's impact on the industry has gradually become a part of history. The so-called recent market decline caused by FTX seems more like a figment of the imagination or a panic during the current market turmoil.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

PANews reported on October 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the mysterious XPL whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions. Spot: 36.23 million XPLs have been purchased, valued at $37.69 million, with a floating loss of $197,000; Leverage: I have liquidated my positions that were 2 times more than my losses, and reopened a position that was 3 times more than my losses, worth US$680,000 (I am also gradually reducing my positions).
Plasma
XPL$0.9025-23.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1168-1.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07437-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 11:29
Share
BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

The post BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of its biggest exchange-traded funds. This wasn’t a slow shuffle. Billions flowed across multiple ETFs on Tuesday as BlackRock executed the realignment. The iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) alone brought in $3.4 billion, the largest single-day haul in its history. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) collected $2.3 billion, while the iShares US Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) added nearly $2 billion. The rebalancing triggered swift inflows and outflows that realigned investor exposure on the back of performance data and macroeconomic outlooks. BlackRock raises equities on strong US earnings The model updates come as BlackRock backs the rally in American stocks, fueled by strong earnings and optimism around rate cuts. In an investment letter obtained by Bloomberg, the firm said US companies have delivered 11% earnings growth since the third quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, earnings across other developed markets barely touched 2%. That gap helped push the decision to drop international holdings in favor of American ones. Michael Gates, lead portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Target Allocation ETF model portfolio suite, said the US market is the only one showing consistency in sales growth, profit delivery, and revisions in analyst forecasts. “The US equity market continues to stand alone in terms of earnings delivery, sales growth and sustainable trends in analyst estimates and revisions,” Michael wrote. He added that non-US developed markets lagged far behind, especially when it came to sales. This week’s changes reflect that position. The move was made ahead of the Federal…
Threshold
T$0.01474-0.87%
Movement
MOVE$0.1033+0.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011081-13.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:44
Share
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.011603-8.35%
Threshold
T$0.01474-0.87%
Union
U$0.010077-4.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Share

Trending News

More

XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Exit Role By Year-End, Stay On As Advisor