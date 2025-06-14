“A giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million from two ETH waves” bought another $10 million of ETH an hour ago By: PANews 2025/06/14 08:36

WAVES $0.952 -0.41% JUNE $0.1064 +1.91% ETH $4,143.8 -1.29%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, “a giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves” spent another 10 million USDC to purchase 3,875 ETH an hour ago. In the past three days, this giant whale/institution has spent a total of 186 million USDC to buy 70,465 ETH, with an average price of $2,647.7. It currently still holds 150 million USDC.