PA Daily | Trump said that the strategic crypto reserves will include BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP and ADA; ZachXBT said that Ripple still holds about $7.18 billion in XRP

Today's news tips:

Binance to restrict trading of non-MiCA compliant stablecoins in the EEA

ZachXBT: Ripple co-founder still holds 2.7 billion XRP, about $7.18 billion

Trump says crypto strategic reserve will include BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP and ADA

Cronos proposes to re-issue 70 billion burned tokens to “create the Cronos Strategic Reserve”

ADA's 24-hour increase exceeded 70%, and its market capitalization ranking rose to eighth

Crypto analyst Eugene: It is not yet clear whether the market is bullish or bearish, and we will focus on the direction after March 7

Community users revealed: Ronaldinho signed a $10 million cooperation agreement with the Shenzhen coin issuance team to promote Meme coin and turned down the original $6 million cooperation agreement

Matrixport: ETF selling pressure appears to have paused for now, and hedge funds may re-evaluate arbitrage opportunities in late March

CZ: STAR10 tokens are limited to the BNB chain. Although I have been a fan of Ronaldinho since 2005, I have no commercial partnership with him.

Regulatory/Macro

Binance to restrict trading of non-MiCA compliant stablecoins in the EEA

Binance announced that in order to comply with the latest EU regulatory requirements on stablecoins, it will adjust the use of non-MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets) compliant stablecoins in the European Economic Area (EEA). The affected assets include USDT, FDUSD, TUSD, USDP, DAI, AEUR, UST, USTC, and PAXG. MiCA-compliant stablecoin trading pairs (such as USDC and EURI) and fiat currency trading pairs (such as EUR) will continue to be available and unaffected. Binance recommends that users convert their non-MiCA compliant stablecoins (such as USDT) to USDC, EURI or EUR as soon as possible. The custody function of non-MiCA compliant stablecoins will still be retained, and users can deposit and withdraw these assets at any time. The specific adjustment time is as follows: Spot trading: Starting from 07:59 (Beijing time) on April 1, 2025, spot trading pairs of non-MiCA compliant stablecoins will be completely delisted, and users can still sell remaining assets through Binance Convert. Margin trading: Starting from 15:00 on March 27, 2025 (Beijing time), non-MiCA compliant margin trading pairs will be completely delisted, Binance will automatically convert users' related assets and liabilities into USDC and cancel all outstanding orders.

David Sacks, the “Crypto Czar”, confirmed that he sold all his cryptocurrency holdings before taking office in the US government

David Sacks, the White House's head of artificial intelligence and encryption affairs and the "crypto czar", posted on the X platform to confirm that he had sold all cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH and SOL, before the start of the administration.

Metaplanet announces an increase in holdings of 156 Bitcoins

According to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet announced today that it spent 2.021 billion yen (about 1,344 US dollars) to increase its holdings of 156 bitcoins, bringing its bitcoin holdings to 2,391.

Trump says crypto strategic reserve will include Bitcoin and Ethereum

Trump posted on social media Truth Social: "Obviously, BTC and ETH and other valuable cryptocurrencies will be at the core of the reserves. I also like Bitcoin and Ethereum." Earlier yesterday, it was reported that Trump instructed the presidential working group to advance strategic reserves of cryptocurrencies including XRP, SOL and ADA.

Financing/Sales

Decentralized AI protocol Prime Intellect completes $15 million financing, led by Founders Fund

According to official news, the decentralized AI protocol Prime Intellect announced that it has completed $15 million in financing, led by Founders Fund, and participated by Menlo Ventures, Andrej Karpathy (EurekaAI, Tesla, OpenAI), Clem Delangue (Hugging Face), Dylan Patel (SemiAnalysis), Tri Dao (Together.AI), Balaji Srinivasan (Network School), Emad Mostaque (Stability AI, Intelligent Internet), Jake Medwell (8VC co-founder), Brendan McCord (Cosmos Institute), Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon), etc. This brings its total financing amount to more than $20 million. According to reports, Prime Intellect is building a peer-to-peer protocol for computing and intelligence that will enable collective creation, ownership, and access to sovereign open source AI. The Prime Intellect protocol is already running on the testnet, and it has built a trustless, community-driven ecosystem in which contributors will benefit from the models they help create.

Project News

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Aligns with US Crypto Strategic Reserve Assets

Grayscale pointed out on the X platform that the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) is the only publicly traded fund in the United States that holds only the same crypto assets as the U.S. cryptocurrency strategic reserve. As of February 28, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund's holdings include BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA. Earlier news, Trump announced that the crypto strategic reserve assets include BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA.

Cronos proposes to re-issue 70 billion burned tokens to “create the Cronos Strategic Reserve”

Cronos said on the X platform that a new proposal was posted for voting on the Cronos POS governance forum today, which "aims to restore Cronos to its golden age and will invest huge funds to support the Cronos roadmap (including ETFs) and the United States' ambition to become the global cryptocurrency capital." To achieve this goal, the Cronos Strategic Reserve will be established by reversing the token destruction in February 2021 (i.e. 70 billion CRO). (That is, the total supply is restored to the original 100 billion CRO). The Strategic Reserve will add another 5-year lock-up period to the 5-year lock-up period that has passed since the first Ethereum issuance of CRO, bringing the total vesting period to 10 years.

ADA's 24-hour increase exceeded 70%, and its market capitalization ranking rose to eighth

The market shows that Cardano (ADA) is now trading at $1.12, with a 24-hour increase of 70.3%. In addition, ADA's market value has increased to $40.2 billion, becoming the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market value. Earlier yesterday, Trump instructed the presidential working group to promote the strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies including XRP, SOL and ADA.

Wallets associated with the STAR10 team spent only 80 BNB to purchase 12.24% of the total supply of STAR10 tokens

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the wallet associated with the STAR10 team (@10Ronaldinho) spent only 80 BNB (worth $50,000) to purchase 122.45 million STAR10 tokens (12.24% of the total supply). Address 0x01D9...E14D spent 80 BNB (worth $50,000) to purchase 122.45 million STAR10 tokens, and sold 10 million STAR10 tokens for 433 BNB (worth $270,000), leaving 121.44 million STAR10 tokens (worth $33.5 million, 12.14% of the total supply). Address 0x01D9...E14D transferred 0.15 BNB to the STAR10 team wallet (0x8218...AF37) as a handling fee (gas fee). The address 0x01D9...E14D and the developer wallet (0xb36E...790d) both received funds from Allbridge. Former Brazilian football player Ronaldinho Gaucho announced the launch of his official token "STAR10" on the X platform this morning.

Viewpoint

Crypto analyst Eugene: It is not yet clear whether the market is bullish or bearish, and we will focus on the direction after March 7

Crypto analyst Eugene said that he had held a large number of long positions before the news about Trump, but most of them have been closed. He believes that when Bitcoin reached $80,000 and Solana reached $130, bulls were dominant, but now the market has become neutral. He expects that both long and short sides will face the risk of losses in the short term, and only cautious traders can make profits. He also said that it is not yet clear whether the market will rebound bullishly or adjust bearishly, and plans to wait until after March 7 to make a decision based on market trends. Before that, he will keep a light position to control risks. At the same time, he doubted whether Trump could push legislation related to Solana, Cardano and Ripple through Congress, but also admitted that Trump has the ability to achieve his goals, which still needs to be observed in the future. Earlier news, Tangent co-founder Darryl Wang admitted that Eugene was his trumpet and denied improper behavior such as pumping up shipments and charging for publicity.

Community users revealed: Ronaldinho signed a $10 million cooperation agreement with the Shenzhen coin issuance team to promote Meme coin and turned down the original $6 million cooperation agreement

According to the X platform user R10coin on February 28, Ronaldinho was accused of cooperating with a Shenzhen team to issue tokens and suspected of defrauding investors. R10coin said that its team started cooperation negotiations with Ronaldinho in May 2024, signed a cooperation agreement with a total amount of US$6 million in January 2025, and paid a deposit of US$3 million. However, Ronaldinho subsequently signed a cooperation agreement worth US$10 million with another company, collected a deposit of US$5 million, and began to promote other tokens for the company, seriously violating the original cooperation agreement. R10coin further accused the Shenzhen company of frequently issuing worthless meme tokens, attracting investor funds through false propaganda, and then quickly collapsing and running away with the money, suspected of malicious fraud. R10coin said it would disclose relevant contracts and evidence, and hold Ronaldinho and his partners accountable through legal means, while reminding investors to be vigilant against such fraud and avoid financial losses. *Note: Ronaldinho has not yet responded to the revelation.

Matrixport: ETF selling pressure appears to have paused for now, and hedge funds may re-evaluate arbitrage opportunities in late March

Matrixport analysis pointed out that the scale of fund outflows this month has hit a new high since the launch of the Bitcoin ETF in January 2024, which may be related to hedge funds closing basis trades (long ETFs, short futures). This trend is consistent with the reduction of $8 billion in open interest in CME Bitcoin futures after the Federal Reserve's December 2024 FOMC meeting, a drop of more than 20% of the total ETF inflows. In addition, the expiration and delivery of February futures contracts may also be a source of selling pressure, but this factor has been digested by the market. Matrixport believes that as the impact gradually weakens, hedge funds may reduce ETF selling and re-evaluate arbitrage opportunities in late March. At present, ETF selling pressure seems to have stopped temporarily.

CZ: STAR10 tokens are limited to the BNB chain. Although I have been a fan of Ronaldinho since 2005, I have no commercial partnership with him.

Binance founder CZ issued a statement reminding that football star Ronaldinho's STAR10 token is only issued exclusively on BNB Chain, and the tokens with the same name on other chains are all fake coins, so please be wary of fraud. He pointed out that Meme tokens are extremely volatile, and the trading volume has dropped significantly recently, and the investment risk is relatively high. CZ also said that although he has been a fan of Ronaldinho since 2005 and thanked BNB Chain for choosing to issue the STAR10 token, there is no commercial partnership between BNB Chain and its affiliates and Ronaldinho, and emphasized that this statement is not an endorsement of the token.

State Street Bank: Cryptocurrency ETFs are expected to surpass North American precious metals ETFs by the end of this year

According to the Financial Times, according to the forecast of State Street, the world's largest ETF service provider, the demand for cryptocurrency ETFs has surged, and its total assets are expected to exceed those of North American precious metals ETFs by the end of this year. This change will make digital token ETFs the third largest asset class in the $15 trillion ETF industry, second only to stocks and bonds, and surpassing real estate, alternative investments and multi-asset funds. Frank Koudelka, head of global ETF solutions at State Street, said: "We are very surprised by the growth rate of cryptocurrencies. I expected there would be pent-up demand, but I didn't expect it to be so strong." He expects cryptocurrency ETFs to continue to grow rapidly this year, and pointed out that data shows that more and more investment advisors are interested in cryptocurrencies and include them in their portfolios. Precious metals ETFs have a 20-year first-mover advantage. The world's first physically-backed gold ETF, the $85 billion SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), was launched in 2004 and is still the largest precious metals ETF. However, State Street expects that the total assets of North American precious metals ETFs of $165 billion will be surpassed by cryptocurrency ETFs this year. State Street also predicts that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve more digital asset ETFs this year. In addition to the existing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, fund management companies have applied to launch ETFs based on a variety of tokens such as SOL, XRP and XRP. State Street expects that by 2025, ETFs based on the top ten tokens by market value will be approved.

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Traditional financial industry better keep up with the pace of cryptocurrency, otherwise it will soon die out

In response to "Trump is advancing the cryptocurrency reserve plan", Trump's second son Eric Trump posted on the X platform: "I like the cleverness of announcing the strategic reserve on Sunday, when the traditional market is closed and Wall Street is dormant. This time, retail investors win. The traditional financial industry better catch up quickly, otherwise it will soon die. The world no longer follows the Monday to Friday, 9 to 5 mode of operation."

Opinion: "Strategic reserves include altcoins" may be Trump's typical negotiation strategy

Udi Wertheimer, founder of Taproot Wizards, wrote on the X platform: "The best view I have seen so far on the strategic reserve is that this is just a typical Trump negotiation tactic. To actually build a reserve, Trump must convince Congress, and he can't decide alone. Whenever Trump needs to convince other stakeholders, he always makes a ridiculous claim first, which he can retract later. So, in Trump's chess language, this just means that he is telling Congress that if you don't agree to the Bitcoin reserve, I will make more outrageous conditions."

David Sacks: Trump is fulfilling his promise to make the United States the "cryptocurrency capital of the world"

David Sacks, the White House AI and cryptocurrency director and "crypto czar," posted on the platform: "President Trump announced a crypto strategic reserve consisting of Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies. This is consistent with his first week's Executive Order 14178. President Trump is fulfilling his promise to make the United States the 'crypto capital of the world.' More will be revealed at the White House Crypto Summit on March 7."

GoPlus: STAR10 has serious security risks, and the team can destroy any holder's tokens at will

GoPlus Security warns that Ronaldinho's STAR10 tokens pose a serious security risk. GoPlus found that token owners can destroy any holder's tokens at will. Since ownership has not been relinquished, all tokens are at risk of being destroyed without warning. GoPlus Security calls on Ronaldinho's team to immediately relinquish ownership to protect the community. At the same time, it reminds traders to be highly vigilant about the token and recommends that BNB Chain notify users of the relevant risks.

Important data

ZachXBT: Ripple co-founder still holds 2.7 billion XRP, about $7.18 billion

Crypto sleuth ZachXBT pointed out that XRP addresses associated with Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen still hold more than 2.7 billion XRP (about $7.18 billion). Some of these addresses transferred more than $109 million worth of XRP to exchanges in January 2025. ZachXBT also listed these addresses and mentioned that some of them have not been traded for 6 to 7 years, and it may be that Chris Larsen lost access or the funds were transferred to others in February 2013. In addition, he mentioned that Chris Larsen was hacked last year and lost up to $112 million.

Ronaldinho token STAR10 market value briefly exceeded $400 million, up 54.57% in 1 hour

According to GMGN market data, the market value of STAR10 tokens issued by football star Ronaldinho on BNB Chain exceeded US$400 million in a short period of time, and is currently reported at US$369.6 million, with an increase of 54.57% in 1 hour. *Note: This project has a short release time and a large fluctuation range. It is not an investment advice, DYOR. Earlier news, CZ: STAR10 tokens are limited to BNB chain. Although I have been a fan of Ronaldinho since 2005, I have no commercial cooperation relationship with him.

The Grass team recharged 4.75 million GRASS to Bybit eight hours ago, worth $13.01 million

According to the on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the Grass team is suspected of shipping, and recharged 4.75 million GRASS to Bybit eight hours ago, worth $13.01 million. After receiving 10 million tokens before TGE, the last large transfer to the exchange was two months ago; after checking, there was no token unlocking or activity.

3 million SOL has been deposited from the pledge account to the Binance cold wallet after 2 months of dormancy

According to OnchainLens, after two months of dormancy, 3 million SOL (worth $510.36 million) have been deposited from the pledge account into the Binance cold wallet. This wallet is likely to belong to Binance itself.

Amber Group is suspected of building a position of 11,000 ETH in the upward trend, worth $27.49 million

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Amber Group is suspected of building a position of 11,000 ETH in the upward trend, worth $27.49 million. Affected by Trump's "calling", ETH rose by nearly $400 overnight and is now priced at $2,437; Amber proposed this part of the token seven hours ago, with a price of $2,499, but the actual purchase point may be lower.

CME Bitcoin futures set record with gap of more than $10,000

According to Cointelegraph, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) recorded the largest Bitcoin futures gap in history after US President Trump announced a strategic reserve of cryptocurrency. According to TradingView data, the news added more than $300 billion in trading volume to the spot market and caused a $10,000 gap in CME Bitcoin futures. This record gap exceeds the previous record of slightly above $4,000 in August 2024, which Asymmetric founder Joe McCann observed on March 2. Analyst Rekt Capital pointed out: "Bitcoin has filled the CME gap between $92,800 and $94,000 that was formed when the spot market plummeted last week." He added that Bitcoin successfully filled two CME gaps in a week, but in the process also created a brand new huge gap ranging from $84,650 to $94,000.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $2.61 billion last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net outflow of $1.17 billion

According to SoSoValue data, last week's trading day (February 24 to February 28, Eastern Time), Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of $2.61 billion last week. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net outflow of $1.17 billion. Currently, IBIT's total net inflow has reached $39.7 billion. The second is Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF FBTC, with a weekly net outflow of $569 million. Currently, FBTC's total net inflow has reached $11.76 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $95.379 billion, and the ETF net asset ratio (market value to Bitcoin's total market value) is 5.71%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $36.942 billion.