Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000

By: PANews
2025/04/25 13:47
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003775-12.06%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00957-2.44%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02486+0.28%

Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000

1. Market observation

Keywords: SOL, ETH, BTC

The macroeconomic environment is undergoing an important transformation. Cleveland Fed President Hammack said that the Fed is less likely to cut interest rates in May, but if clear economic data is obtained before June, it may take action to cut interest rates as early as June. She reiterated that the Fed intends to keep interest rates stable until it has a better understanding of the Trump administration's policies. On the same day, Fed Governor Waller also said that tariffs are unlikely to trigger sustained inflation and that we should be wary of overreacting. He also emphasized that action will be taken if the labor market declines sharply. This is the first time that the Fed has given a specific time for rate cuts since Trump took office. The next Fed meeting will be held on May 6-7, and the market generally expects that the status quo will be maintained at that time.

Bitcoin is currently fluctuating around $94,000. Glassnode analysis points out that if Bitcoin wants to break through the $100,000 mark, it must first overcome the dense supply area of about 392,000 Bitcoins at $97,000. Crypto analysis company Swissblock also holds a similar view, believing that Bitcoin faces obvious resistance in the $94,000 to $95,000 range, and expects the market to pull back to the $89,000 to $90,000 range to accumulate further upward momentum, but based on the structural strength of Bitcoin, these pullbacks should be seen as buying opportunities rather than trend reversals.

More and more listed companies are increasing their holdings of Solana. Currently, the listed companies holding more SOL include Sol Strategies (holding about 270,000 SOL), Upexi (holding SOL reserves worth $100 million), DeFi Development Corporation (formerly Janover, holding about 320,000 SOL) and SOL Global Investments (holding 260,000 SOL). It is worth noting that SOL is much more attractive to listed companies than ETH. In addition, the activity on the Solana chain has rebounded significantly, and the trading volume has increased significantly. After breaking through $150, SOL is expected to challenge the $180 mark. Many projects in the ecosystem have performed well. DARK rose by more than 30% in 24 hours after being forwarded by Solana officials, and its market value exceeded $40 million; DPCORE and NOBODY reached a maximum market value of $10 million and $30 million in 24 hours. At the same time, the altcoin market generally rose, and the AI sector and SUI ecosystem performed outstandingly.

Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 25)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars, GMGN)

  • Bitcoin: $93,213.44 (-0.46% YTD), daily spot volume $31.745 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,765.13 (-46.94% YTD), with daily spot volume of $14.265 billion

  • Fear of Greed Index: 60 (Greed)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.01 sat/vB, ETH 0.67 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 63.3%, ETH 7.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: ARDR, XRP, AERGO, TRUMP, BTC

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0157

  • Sector gains and losses: DePIN sector rose 5.82%, AI sector rose 4.93%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 114,152 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$261 million, including BTC liquidation of US$50.7 million, ETH liquidation of US$38.78 million, and ZEREBRO liquidation of US$23.55 million

  • BTC medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($89,325.60), lower channel line ($87,556.78)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1688.80), lower channel line ($1655.36)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000

3. ETF flows (as of April 24 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $442 million

  • Ethereum ETF: $63.49 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • The U.S. SEC held its third crypto policy roundtable, focusing on custody issues

  • Binance will adjust the collateral ratio of some assets such as ZEC and TWT in the unified account on April 25

  • Boshi Ethereum has been approved and can participate in staking activities from now on

The biggest gains among the top 500 stocks by market value today: XYO up 40.58%, CETUS up 36.53%, INIT up 34.94%, KEEP up 28.41%, and PENGU up 25.66%.

Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000

5. Hot News

  • El Salvador added 1 Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 6,157.18

  • ARK raises Bitcoin's 2030 bull market target price to $2.4 million

  • Deloitte report: Global real estate tokenization market may reach $4 trillion by 2035

  • Mantle (MNT) is included in the Coinbase asset roadmap

  • Cumberland deposited 2,261 BTC to CEX, worth over $200 million

  • US SEC meets with Ondo Finance to discuss compliant issuance of tokenized securities

  • FLock.io announced a partnership with Alibaba Cloud to create an AI model. FLOCK's 24-hour increase was nearly 48%.

  • CME Group announces plans to launch XRP futures on May 19, pending regulatory review

  • Polygon launches aggregator program, successful projects will airdrop 5%-15% of native tokens to POL stakers

  • Ether.fi transforms into a new DeFi bank and launches cash card in the United States

  • Fed's Hammack: Fed may take action in June if economic data is clear

  • Securitize Launches New Crypto Index Fund, Backed by $400 Million from Mantle

  • Solana’s Early Backer RockawayX Launches New $125 Million Fund

  • The top 10 whales at the Trump dinner lost $1.26 million, and the top whale is suspected to belong to Wintermute

  • Deribit: $8 billion of BTC and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $85,000

  • SNX is included in the trading warning list by DAXA, Upbit suspends its deposit service for evaluation

  • Binance will delist ALPACA, PDA, VIB and WING on May 2

  • DeFi Development Corporation Increases Its Holdings to $9.9 Million in Solana

  • Twenty One announces it will launch with over 42,000 BTC in holdings

  • SOL Strategies secures up to $500 million in convertible note financing to buy more SOL

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01473-1.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.07497+0.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07455-4.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Share
MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The post MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram has launched a new mobile application in Colombia that uses USD-pegged stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the app allows customers to receive money instantly into a US dollar balance backed by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which can be stored, spent, or cashed out through MoneyGram’s global retail network. The rollout is designed to address the volatility of local currencies, particularly the Colombian peso. Built on the Stellar blockchain and supported by wallet infrastructure provider Crossmint, the app marks MoneyGram’s most significant move yet to integrate stablecoins into consumer-facing services. Colombia was selected as the first market due to its heavy reliance on inbound remittances—families in the country receive more than 22 times the amount they send abroad, according to Statista. The announcement said future expansions will target other remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram, which has nearly 500,000 retail locations globally, has experimented with blockchain rails since partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation in 2021. It has since built cash on and off ramps for stablecoins, developed APIs for crypto integration, and incorporated stablecoins into its internal settlement processes. “This launch is the first step toward a world where every person, everywhere, has access to dollar stablecoins,” CEO Anthony Soohoo stated. The company emphasized compliance, citing decades of regulatory experience, though stablecoin oversight remains fluid. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act earlier this year, establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, which MoneyGram has pointed to as providing clearer guardrails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moneygram-stablecoin-app-colombia
Instadapp
FLUID$5.4144-5.50%
GET
GET$0.004559+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07455-4.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:04
Share
Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Bitcoin's Taker buy volume has declined hitting early 2024 lows as sellers dominate.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,464.5+0.13%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.00965-0.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 08:00
Share

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative