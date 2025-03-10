Coinbase takes advantage of US regulation: VIP treatment at the White House summit, tokenized stocks, expansion, and M&A rumors

By: PANews
2025/03/10 21:16
MemeCore
M$2.30001+0.68%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003043-3.70%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000112-3.44%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01737-2.52%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007515-4.51%

Coinbase takes advantage of US regulation: VIP treatment at the White House summit, tokenized stocks, expansion, and M&A rumors

Author: Weilin, PANews

With the Trump administration's adjustment of its crypto regulatory policies, the landscape of the U.S. crypto market has undergone significant changes, and Coinbase, as a leading U.S. exchange, is facing a series of new changes.

From the easing of the regulatory environment to the expansion of the company's business, Coinbase has been making frequent moves recently. In February, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) withdrew its lawsuit against the company, marking the end of the US regulator's tough enforcement of the crypto market. At the White House Digital Asset Summit, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong enjoyed "VIP" treatment, further highlighting the company's lobbying influence in Washington.

At the same time, Coinbase plans to recruit about 1,000 employees in the United States in 2025 and restart the COIN stock tokenization plan. The market also reported that the company may usher in mergers and acquisitions and become a potential target for acquisition by traditional exchanges.

White House Summit: Coinbase CEO enjoys "VIP" treatment, plans to recruit 1,000 more people in the United States

After Trump's re-election, the first White House Digital Asset Summit in the United States has become the focus of the crypto industry, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is undoubtedly one of the most watched executives at the summit. As a representative of the crypto exchange, Armstrong sat fourth from Trump's left, showing his influence among the delegates attending the summit.

Coinbase takes advantage of US regulation: VIP treatment at the White House summit, tokenized stocks, expansion, and M&A rumors

The day before the summit, Trump signed an executive order announcing the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and digital asset reserve. Armstrong later told the media that he was "absolutely" willing to serve as the government's crypto asset custodian in the context of the national reserve, adding that the company has already cooperated with multiple government departments in crypto asset custody and trading.

Coinbase's performance is also impressive. In 2024, the full-year revenue more than doubled to $6.564 billion, and the net income reached $2.6 billion. Among them, the fourth quarter revenue was $2.27 billion, an increase of 88% from the previous quarter. (Related reading: Detailed explanation of Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 full-year revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years )

Armstrong tweeted after the White House summit that the White House Digital Asset Summit was a historic day, and that the United States now has strategic Bitcoin reserves and emerging regulatory clarity. This translates directly into economic growth in the United States. In light of this new growth, Coinbase plans to hire about 1,000 employees in the United States this year and will continue to build in the United States to ensure that the United States remains a leader in technology and finance. As of 2024, Coinbase has 3,772 employees, and this expansion is expected to help further consolidate its market position.

SEC drops lawsuit against Coinbase, removing biggest regulatory obstacle

Although Coinbase was successfully listed on Nasdaq as early as 2021, its development has been hindered by the SEC's supervision in the past few years. On March 22, 2023, Coinbase received a Wells notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), indicating that the SEC planned to take enforcement action against Coinbase's pledge products. Coinbase subsequently responded that the investigation was "hasty" and stated that it would continue to operate normally. The following month, Coinbase sued the SEC, asking the federal court to force the SEC to respond to Coinbase's petition in the previous year, which asked the SEC to clarify cryptocurrency-related regulations.

In June 2023, the SEC announced that it had sued Coinbase, accusing it of acting as an unregistered broker, exchange, and clearing agency since 2019, and requiring Coinbase to "permanently ban" related businesses. In addition, the SEC also accused Coinbase of failing to register its pledge service in accordance with U.S. securities laws.

However, after the Trump administration came to power, there were personnel changes at the top of the SEC. In February 2025, the SEC withdrew its lawsuit against Coinbase, ending the legal dispute between the two parties and reducing many obstacles to Coinbase's future business development.

Coinbase Restarts Tokenized COIN Stock Plan and Adjusts Token Listing Mechanism

Changes in the U.S. regulatory environment have brought new market opportunities to Coinbase. On March 6, market news said that Coinbase is renewing its push to tokenize its stock COIN as part of a broader effort to introduce security tokens into the U.S. market. The company first attempted this move in 2020 but abandoned it due to regulatory obstacles. With the establishment of the U.S. SEC's newly established cryptocurrency task force, the company sees new opportunities to integrate blockchain-based securities into traditional finance. Coinbase Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas expressed optimism about regulatory progress at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference.

Haas said: "I now believe that our U.S. regulators are looking for product innovation and want to move forward." Haas revealed that Coinbase initially planned to go public by issuing security tokens representing its COIN shares, which is consistent with its vision of integrating blockchain into traditional finance. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong emphasized the potential benefits of tokenized securities, saying they can provide consumers with the ability to trade around the clock.

On March 10, according to Backed's official announcement, the tokenized version of Coinbase's $COIN stock, $wbCOIN, has been launched on the Base network. The token is 1:1 backed by $COIN stock, is freely transferable, and has a legal claim to the value of $COIN stock. However, Backed emphasized that it has no connection with Coinbase and is only interested in the stock.

Meanwhile, Coinbase is adjusting its coin listing mechanism to adapt to the rapidly changing crypto market. CEO Brian Armstrong has proposed switching to a "block list" model, allowing users and automated scanning tools to screen for scam projects instead of pre-approving tokens.

Armstrong said that Coinbase’s manual review process is no longer sustainable due to the sheer volume of new tokens — approaching a million per week. “Evaluating each one individually is no longer feasible,” he wrote, adding that even regulators can’t keep up with the growth of new assets. This mechanism is essentially similar to Twitter’s “community notes” system, but applied to the crypto industry.

M&A rumors: Coinbase may become a top exchange acquisition target

In addition to business expansion and regulatory breakthroughs, Coinbase is also seen by the market as a potential acquisition target. On March 8, Barrons reported that Coinbase has the conditions to become an acquisition target. If it can merge with a traditional exchange, it will be able to create a company with both expertise and industry influence, thereby dominating the current fragmented cryptocurrency market. Coinbase's current price-to-earnings ratio is about 22 times, and its total market value is about US$52 billion, but large US exchanges have the ability to make this deal come true.

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, has a market value of $100 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36 times. Its CEO Jeffrey Sprecher's wife Kelly Loeffler is a member of the Trump administration's cabinet. The global futures trading giant CME Group has a market value of $93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26 times. The Nasdaq exchange, known for its technological strength and global network, has a market value of $47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41 times. If it can cooperate with major US exchanges, Coinbase will be able to open the door to power and markets, which may still be out of reach for it. Large investors may push a top exchange to acquire Coinbase, and the new company will be able to maximize its return on investment as cryptocurrencies gradually move from the forefront of finance to the mainstream.

It now appears that with the Trump administration's adjustment of its crypto policy, the regulatory environment of the crypto industry has changed dramatically, and Coinbase is a direct beneficiary of this change. The White House summit, the withdrawal of the SEC lawsuit, the restart of the tokenized stock plan, and potential merger and acquisition rumors all indicate that the world's leading crypto exchange may enter a new stage of growth, opening up imagination for future development.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01473-1.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.07497+0.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07455-4.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Share
MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The post MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram has launched a new mobile application in Colombia that uses USD-pegged stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the app allows customers to receive money instantly into a US dollar balance backed by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which can be stored, spent, or cashed out through MoneyGram’s global retail network. The rollout is designed to address the volatility of local currencies, particularly the Colombian peso. Built on the Stellar blockchain and supported by wallet infrastructure provider Crossmint, the app marks MoneyGram’s most significant move yet to integrate stablecoins into consumer-facing services. Colombia was selected as the first market due to its heavy reliance on inbound remittances—families in the country receive more than 22 times the amount they send abroad, according to Statista. The announcement said future expansions will target other remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram, which has nearly 500,000 retail locations globally, has experimented with blockchain rails since partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation in 2021. It has since built cash on and off ramps for stablecoins, developed APIs for crypto integration, and incorporated stablecoins into its internal settlement processes. “This launch is the first step toward a world where every person, everywhere, has access to dollar stablecoins,” CEO Anthony Soohoo stated. The company emphasized compliance, citing decades of regulatory experience, though stablecoin oversight remains fluid. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act earlier this year, establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, which MoneyGram has pointed to as providing clearer guardrails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moneygram-stablecoin-app-colombia
Instadapp
FLUID$5.4144-5.50%
GET
GET$0.004559+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07455-4.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:04
Share
Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Bitcoin's Taker buy volume has declined hitting early 2024 lows as sellers dominate.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,464.5+0.13%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.00965-0.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 08:00
Share

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative