From the ACP framework to the new fee mechanism, can Virtuals achieve new success?

By: PANews
2025/03/19 18:07
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-1.67%
ACP
ACP$0.0000029+20.83%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000232-0.42%

Author: Delphi Digital

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

After leading the AI agent hype, virtuals are now on a plateau. However, recent developments suggest they may be making a comeback. Here are some future developments to watch.

ACP

A major initiative of Virtuals is ACP: a framework designed for agent-to-agent interaction. With the ACP framework, agents can autonomously manage independent wallets, track earnings, and allocate resources. Imagine a future where AI agents can collaborate without human supervision.

The ACP workflow includes:

  1. Request phase: The agent initiates the task and verifies the counterparty's identity.
  2. Negotiation stage: All parties reach a consensus on the terms, compensation distribution, time nodes and success criteria, and generate an agreement certificate stored on the chain
  3. Transaction stage: Funds are held in escrow by smart contracts.
  4. Evaluation stage: The evaluation agent confirms whether the service delivery meets the standards of the previous agreement and releases the loan if the standards are met.

From the ACP framework to the new fee mechanism, can Virtuals achieve new success?

ACP's two immediate goals will focus on enabling autonomous hedge funds and media organizations. Currently, you can see a demo version that demonstrates ACP's capabilities through Virtual's lemonade stand business simulation.

From the ACP framework to the new fee mechanism, can Virtuals achieve new success?

To accelerate the development of the ACP framework, Virtuals has launched a hackathon competition to allow developers to build their own commercial projects. More project details will be officially announced in mid-April.

Statistics

The number of newly launched AI agents on the Virtuals platform has shown a cliff-like downward trend. The current new AI agents have no differentiated advantages compared to current products, and it is difficult to reverse the downward trend.

From the ACP framework to the new fee mechanism, can Virtuals achieve new success?

The main strategy to reverse this trend is to unlock new use cases for proxies. Although the ACP framework is an important step in this direction, Virtuals is still exploring other avenues.

For example, Virtuals has entered into a strategic partnership with Animoca Brands, and the two parties will jointly invest and accelerate the unlocking of new application scenarios, such as AI NPC characters with autonomous awareness and intelligent digital avatars. Although the plan is still in its early stages, this move shows that the team is exploring how to expand its core products.

Virtuals also updated its fee sharing mechanism to incentivize developers to choose Virtuals over other competing frameworks.

Virtuals is facing multiple development bottlenecks. However, a series of recent actions show that the team is actively getting out of trouble. The next few months will verify whether it can regain growth momentum and stimulate new market interest in AI agents.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.30484+1.45%
MemeCore
M$2.28885+1.55%
Threshold
T$0.01473-1.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Bitcoin's Taker buy volume has declined hitting early 2024 lows as sellers dominate.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,348.4-0.10%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.00965+0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 08:00
Share
Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting

Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting

TLDR Hester Peirce clarified that she does not endorse OpenVPP despite a photo shared by the startup. Peirce emphasized her role as a regulatory official and stressed the importance of impartiality in her interactions. She stated that attending events or posing for photos does not imply support for any private projects. Peirce leads the SEC’s [...] The post Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting appeared first on CoinCentral.
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5427-24.34%
Startup
STARTUP$0.00594+4.55%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001542+2.05%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 01:46
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Crypto Wallet Phantom Unveils Stablecoin and Payments Service