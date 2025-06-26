Tornado Cash Co-founder: Donations from Cork attackers will not be accepted, 10 ETH will be returned to the Cork team By: PANews 2025/06/26 11:27

PANews reported on June 26 that after the Cork Protocol attacker transferred 4,520 ETH to Tornado Cash yesterday and donated 10 ETH to the Tornado Cash developer legal fund, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm posted on the X platform: "My defense lawyer cannot accept these funds, and these funds will be returned to the Cork team."