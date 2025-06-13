Bitcoin Price Dips Below $104K After Israeli Strikes on Iran Spark Global Selloff

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/13 11:42
NEAR
NEAR$2.646-2.72%
Threshold
T$0.01473-1.07%
Union
U$0.007885-5.65%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.386-1.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,338.05-0.05%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.012753-7.77%

Key Takeaways:

  • Bitcoin dropped over 4% as Israeli airstrikes on Iran sparked a broad selloff.
  • The U.S. began evacuations from Iraq amid fears of escalating regional conflict.
  • Crypto markets turned risk-off, with Ethereum and XRP also posting sharp losses.

Bitcoin fell sharply late Thursday, sliding over 4% to $103,556 following Israeli airstrikes on Iran that intensified already fragile Middle East tensions.

The drop from a 24-hour high of $108,500 came as investors reacted to the prospect of a broader geopolitical crisis, triggering a retreat from risk assets. The sharp sell-off led to the liquidation of $427 million in long positions in the past 24 hours.

Israeli officials confirmed the airstrikes targeted military infrastructure near Tehran and Tabriz, describing the action as a preemptive measure in response to Iran’s nuclear threat.

Bitcoin Drops as Israel’s Attack on Iran Could Continue for Days

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the operation a necessary step to “remove this threat,” adding it would continue “as many days as it takes.”

Iran has yet to issue an official response, but state media reported explosions and airspace closures.

Meanwhile, the U.S. began pulling diplomats from Iraq and offered voluntary evacuations to military families in neighboring countries.

The State Department also issued warnings for American citizens to leave Iraq, citing regional instability.

In Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel acted unilaterally but had informed the U.S. beforehand.

Former Trump advisor Steve Witkoff noted that nuclear negotiations with Iran are still on the table, though risks of escalation remain.

Historically, Bitcoin has shown sensitivity to geopolitical unrest, often falling as traders reduce exposure to volatile assets.

While the crypto asset is seen by some as a long-term hedge, its short-term price often mirrors broader risk sentiment.

Ethereum followed the downward trend, slipping below $2,500, while XRP retreated to $2.10, adding to the market-wide pressure.

Bitcoin Struggles to Hold $104K Amid Tensions

Bitcoin is trading at $103,990 at the time of writing, showing signs of stabilization after a sharp 4% drop triggered by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Price briefly dipped below $103,000 following Israeli airstrikes on Iran but has since bounced modestly.

On the 2-hour chart, BTC remains under pressure, with Bollinger Bands widening and price hugging the lower band—a sign of increased volatility and bearish momentum.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 25.51, deep in oversold territory, indicating potential for a short-term relief bounce. However, MACD values remain heavily negative (-438.59 MACD line), suggesting bearish momentum is still dominant.

Zooming into the 30-minute timeframe, price is struggling to reclaim the $105,000 zone. RSI stands at 32.30, also near oversold levels, while MACD shows downward expansion, further reinforcing downside risk if support fails.

Bollinger Bands on this timeframe show a bearish squeeze breaking to the downside.

The 1-minute chart reflects short-term recovery attempts, with RSI bouncing to 66.49 and MACD crossing bullishly. Still, this minor uptick is not yet confirmed by higher timeframes, suggesting caution is warranted.

Key levels to watch include immediate support at $102,533 and resistance at $105,693.

A close above $105,000 could ease selling pressure, but failure to reclaim it may open the door to further losses toward $100K.

For now, sentiment remains risk-off, and BTC bulls must defend current levels to avoid deeper correction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.30484+1.45%
MemeCore
M$2.28885+1.55%
Threshold
T$0.01473-1.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Bitcoin's Taker buy volume has declined hitting early 2024 lows as sellers dominate.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,348.4-0.10%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.00965+0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 08:00
Share
Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting

Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting

TLDR Hester Peirce clarified that she does not endorse OpenVPP despite a photo shared by the startup. Peirce emphasized her role as a regulatory official and stressed the importance of impartiality in her interactions. She stated that attending events or posing for photos does not imply support for any private projects. Peirce leads the SEC’s [...] The post Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting appeared first on CoinCentral.
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5427-24.34%
Startup
STARTUP$0.00594+4.55%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001542+2.05%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 01:46
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Crypto Wallet Phantom Unveils Stablecoin and Payments Service