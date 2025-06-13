Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $86.3114 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days

By: PANews
2025/06/13 11:56
PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 12, Eastern Time) was US$86.3114 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$288 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$49.527 billion.

The second is Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$5.8919 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.248 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$197 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.493 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$130.263 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$45.309 billion.

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon's role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Decoding Bitcoin's $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Decoding Bitcoin's $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Bitcoin's Taker buy volume has declined hitting early 2024 lows as sellers dominate.
Coinstats2025/10/01 08:00
FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
