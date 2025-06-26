The number of weekly active users of Ethereum-based stablecoins exceeded 750,000, setting a new record

By: PANews
2025/06/26 07:58
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1083+6.69%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04867-7.02%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the number of active independent users of Ethereum-based stablecoins exceeded 750,000 per week, a record high. Among them, USDT and USDC dominated, with circulation on Ethereum reaching 73 billion and 41 billion US dollars respectively, accounting for 85% of the total 134 billion US dollar stablecoin market on the entire network.

Market analysis points out that the use of stablecoins has shifted from speculative demand to practical application drive. As traditional financial institutions accelerate their layout, stablecoins are becoming the core infrastructure of digital business. The current competitive landscape presents two major characteristics: while the leading stablecoins maintain their advantages, new projects still have the opportunity to compete for a market space of about US$20 billion. Industry observers predict that in the future, issuers will compete for users by reducing fees and providing profit opportunities. This competitive situation will promote product innovation and reduce end-user costs. This trend also reflects that the digital dollar and encrypted financial services are accelerating in popularity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

PANews reported on October 1 that according to PRNewswire, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has invested in Thumzup Media Corporation, a social media company that holds cryptocurrency reserves, and announced that it has invested 2.5 million US dollars in DogeHash Technologies. The funds are expected to be used to expand DogeHash's Dogecoin mining capacity and accelerate the deployment of its next-generation ASIC mining machines, which may support its addition of 500 new ASIC mining machines.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.409-1.14%
1
1$0.003962-28.98%
MAY
MAY$0.03804-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 08:22
Share
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared

Today we compare Pepeto (PEPETO), BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe (and how they stack up today) by the main […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4009-0.27%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000935+0.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-3.10%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:39
Share
US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company RYVYL announced that it has signed a merger agreement with Web3 digital media SaaS technology company RTB Digital (Roundtable). The latter will inject more than US$30 million worth of Bitcoin into the merged company to strengthen its balance sheet. It is reported that RYVYL shares in the new company account for 15.15%, and RTB Digital shareholders account for 84.85%. The new company will conduct business under the name "RTB Digital, Inc (Roundtable)".
1
1$0.003962-28.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07481-4.29%
WorldAssets
INC$0.5342+434.20%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 08:43
Share

Trending News

More

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared

US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Next After Huge TOKEN6900 Pump

Tether Pushes DeFi Frontline With New WDK Template Wallet Demo