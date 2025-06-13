GameStop raises planned convertible note offering to $2.25B from initial $1.75B

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:06
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.096-8.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00154+1.71%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00006064-4.83%

GameStop has raised the size of its planned convertible note sale to $2.25 billion from the original $1.75 billion.

According to the company’s June 12 press release, the notes, which do not pay interest and are due in 2032, will be sold privately to large institutional investors. GameStop also gave buyers the option to purchase an extra $450 million worth of notes, which could bring the total to $2.7 billion.

The company expects the sale to close on June 17. After fees and costs, GameStop says it will receive about $2.23 billion, or $2.68 billion if the additional notes are sold. The funds will go toward general business needs, including investments and possible acquisitions.

While GameStop has not confirmed plans to buy more Bitcoin (BTC), the move follows an earlier sale in April where it raised $1.5 billion and used part of the funds to buy 4,710 BTC worth $512 million. As previously reported by crypto.news, the June 11 announcement of the initial $1.75 billion offering triggered a sharp 20% selloff in GameStop shares. 

Shares fell another 5% on June 12 as investors weighed potential dilution and the company’s continued crypto pivot. With a dwindling retail footprint and declining core revenues, which dropped 17% quarter-over-quarter in Q1, the company has been doubling down on digital assets. 

GameStop is one of several public companies that now hold large amounts of Bitcoin. Its May purchase made it the 13th largest corporate holder, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net. The company’s broader strategy appears to echo Strategy’s shift, where aggressive Bitcoin accumulation became central to market valuation despite stagnant product revenues.

The newly priced notes carry a conversion rate equivalent to $28.91 per share, a 32.5% premium over the average June 12 trading price. The notes do not bear interest, and GameStop cannot redeem them until June 2029, unless certain thresholds are met. Investors may convert early under specific conditions or demand redemption in 2028.

The offering gives GameStop more time and flexibility as it looks for ways to recover from declining sales and changing demand in the gaming and retail space.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.30265-0.62%
MemeCore
M$2.29598+2.23%
Threshold
T$0.01474-1.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Bitcoin's Taker buy volume has declined hitting early 2024 lows as sellers dominate.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,264.38-0.15%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.00973+0.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 08:00
Share
FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy