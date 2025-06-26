Sen. Cynthia Lummis Says Both Crypto Market Structure Bill & GENIUS Act Must Pass This Year

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 05:42
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01087-9.26%
MemeCore
M$2.33347+7.69%
Union
U$0.007894-2.95%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003047-5.01%
GET
GET$0.004559+0.28%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03207+0.40%

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged her fellow U.S. lawmakers to advance both the GENIUS Act and broader crypto market structure overall in a Wednesday appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Lawmakers Must Find Path Forward For Crypto, Cynthia Lummis Says

Speaking with Squawk Box co-anchor Joe Kernen on June 25, Lummis expressed her hopes that both the House of Representatives and the Senate could come together to enact sweeping crypto legislation.

“I hope now that they’re comparing the stablecoin legislation that their financial services committee passed to the GENIUS Act, we can work together to figure out a path forward for both market structure and the GENIUS Act,” Lummis said.

“I’m not saying combine them, but they both need to pass this year,” she continued.

The GENIUS Act, short for the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, passed through the Senate in a 68-30 vote earlier this month.

The landmark stablecoin legislation will now be reviewed by the House of Representatives before it receives a final vote.

“I know there is enthusiasm in the White House for having Congress send them a win in the area of stablecoins, and I’m very confident that the GENIUS Act that we worked so hard to get passed the Senate is a high-quality product that is worthy of the president’s signature,” Lummis told CNBC.

Crypto Momentum Hits Capitol Hill

Lummis’ comments come amid a wave of digital asset regulatory momentum on Capitol Hill as a crypto-friendlier White House takes the reins.

Pro-crypto politicians have rushed to establish clear crypto regulations as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission pulls back on its regulation-by-enforcement approach to the blockchain sector as a whole.

On May 5, several Republican lawmakers unveiled a discussion draft that would develop a broad regulatory framework for crypto stateside.

However, whether key crypto legislation will be advanced before the end of the year remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

PANews reported on October 1 that according to PRNewswire, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has invested in Thumzup Media Corporation, a social media company that holds cryptocurrency reserves, and announced that it has invested 2.5 million US dollars in DogeHash Technologies. The funds are expected to be used to expand DogeHash's Dogecoin mining capacity and accelerate the deployment of its next-generation ASIC mining machines, which may support its addition of 500 new ASIC mining machines.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.409-1.14%
1
1$0.003962-28.98%
MAY
MAY$0.03804-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 08:22
Share
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared

Today we compare Pepeto (PEPETO), BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe (and how they stack up today) by the main […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4009-0.27%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000935+0.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-3.10%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:39
Share
US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company RYVYL announced that it has signed a merger agreement with Web3 digital media SaaS technology company RTB Digital (Roundtable). The latter will inject more than US$30 million worth of Bitcoin into the merged company to strengthen its balance sheet. It is reported that RYVYL shares in the new company account for 15.15%, and RTB Digital shareholders account for 84.85%. The new company will conduct business under the name "RTB Digital, Inc (Roundtable)".
1
1$0.003962-28.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07481-4.29%
WorldAssets
INC$0.5342+434.20%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 08:43
Share

Trending News

More

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared

US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Next After Huge TOKEN6900 Pump

Tether Pushes DeFi Frontline With New WDK Template Wallet Demo