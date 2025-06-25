Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

By: PANews
2025/06/25 23:23
PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to perform our duties.

