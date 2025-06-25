What’s Happening in Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 22:45
In crypto news today:

  • Crypto market is red today
  • Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain
  • Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient
  • Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace

__________

Crypto market is red today

The crypto market has turned back to red over the last 24 hours.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped by 0.8% to $3.41 trillion. At the time of writing, the daily crypto trading volume is $94.5 billion.

At the time of writing, all the top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices increase. Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1.6%, now trading at $107,014.

Furthermore, Ethereum (ETH) is largely unchanged. It increased by 0.4%, now changing hands at $2,426.

The highest increase Solana (SOL)’s 1.3% to $145. Also, the smallest rise is XRP (XRP)’s 0.1%, meaning it remains unchanged, standing at the price of $2.19.

Meanwhile, most of the top 100 coins are red at the time of writing. Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) decreased the most in this category, followed by Bittensor (TAO). They’re down by 6.8% and 5.7% to $1.56 and $335, respectively.

At the same time, two coins recorded double-digit rises and are today’s best performers. Pi Network (PI) is up 15.5% to the price of $0.615, while Aptos (APT) appreciated by 10.8%, now trading at $4.76.

Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain

Decentralized oracle network Chainlink has partnered with payments giant Mastercard to enable 3 billion payment cardholders worldwide to buy crypto assets directly onchain through a fiat-to-crypto conversion.

According to the press release, Chainlink’s interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network enable this move. They remove obstacles that have kept mainstream users from accessing the onchain economy for a long time.

Moreover, zerohash provides the onchain service and liquidity needed to convert fiat into crypto with seamless smart contract execution. Shift4 Payments, Swapper Finance, and XSwap provide additional integration support. The app experience is powered by the Uniswap protocol.

Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient

Research lab OpenGradient has integrated with Walrus, the decentralized data storage protocol built on Sui. Per the announcement, OpenGradient’s flagship L1 network now uses Walrus as “its decentralized storage backbone.” With this move, it has replaced its legacy IPFS-based setup and enabled the platform to host over 100 AI models across multiple applications and ecosystems.

OpenGradient will use Walrus’ programmable, verifiable storage layer to support private and proprietary models that use smart contract-enforced encryption and access control for users, it says. Therefore, it will add privacy and remove the need for centralized data storage solutions.

Moreover, the move will enable new tokenization and monetization strategies, allowing users to maintain control over the development process. OpenGradient will also work to incorporate private and proprietary model support through Walrus’ programmable Sui smart contracts and to allow for larger, more complex AI models.

Additionally, Walrus data storage and programmability are available now to OpenGradient users and developers.

Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace

Theta Labs, the team behind the DePIN blockchain Theta, has announced the beta release of the hybrid edge cloud architecture for its Theta EdgeCloud network. The latest release introduces a new decentralized GPU marketplace, keeping “compute pricing competitive and transparent across the platform.”

This is a computing platform that combines traditional cloud-based GPUs with a distributed network of over 30,000 community-operated edge nodes, the press release says. It provides “cost-effective access to high-performance computing resources” for AI model training, video processing, financial modelling, and other GPU-intensive tasks.

“By integrating distributed computing resources from community members alongside conventional cloud infrastructure, the platform will provide similar capabilities at significantly reduced costs,” the team says.

__________

