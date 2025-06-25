Barclays to Block Crypto Transactions on UK Bank Cards Over Debt Concerns

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 22:25
Barclays Bank, one of the UK’s largest and most established financial institutions, announced that it will block all cryptocurrency-related transactions made using its bank cards, including Barclaycard credit cards, starting 27 June 2025.

The decision comes during growing concerns about the financial risks posed by the highly volatile nature of digital currencies.

Bank Cites Lack of Consumer Protections

In a statement posted to its website, Barclays explains the rationale behind the move. “From 27 June 2025, we’ll block crypto-transactions made with a Barclaycard because we recognise there are certain risks with purchasing crypto-currencies,” the bank said.

“A fall in the price of crypto assets could lead to customers finding themselves in debt they can’t afford to repay.”

The bank also points out the lack of regulatory protections associated with crypto purchases. Because digital currencies are not covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, customers have limited recourse if something goes wrong with a transaction.

This absence of safeguards, combined with price volatility, poses a huge risk for consumers who may use credit to invest in or purchase crypto assets.

Financial Institutions Distance Themselves from Crypto

Barclays’ decision aligns with a cautious stance increasingly adopted by traditional financial institutions and regulators worldwide. While cryptocurrency adoption has grown, so too have concerns about scams, price manipulation, and consumer harm.

In the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has repeatedly warned consumers about the dangers of investing in unregulated crypto markets.

In its notice, Barclays directed customers to the FCA’s website for more information, encouraging them to search for “crypto the basics” to understand the risks involved.

This move by Barclays follows similar steps taken by other UK banks in recent years, as they seek to limit consumer exposure to speculative digital assets. It also signals a broader trend of traditional financial institutions drawing clearer boundaries around the use of credit and banking services for cryptocurrency activities.

While some crypto advocates may see such restrictions as heavy-handed, Barclays maintains that the decision is in the best interest of its customers’ financial well-being.

UK Wants Banks to Have Less Exposure to Crypto

Earlier this month, the Bank of England (BOE) said it is considering a proposal that would restrict UK banks’ exposure to crypto by 2026.

Speaking at the Risk Live Europe event in London on Wednesday, the central bank executive director, David Bailey, noted that the UK’s upcoming rules would be more on the “restrictive end.” He specified that banks would be encouraged to keep a low crypto exposure.

“There are also examples where it might be more appropriate to start more towards the restrictive end of the spectrum,” he said. “The prudential treatment of banks’ exposures to cryptoassets, and specifically those with features associated with heightened price volatility and where investors could lose the entirety of their investment, is an example in this space.”

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

PANews reported on October 1 that according to PRNewswire, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has invested in Thumzup Media Corporation, a social media company that holds cryptocurrency reserves, and announced that it has invested 2.5 million US dollars in DogeHash Technologies. The funds are expected to be used to expand DogeHash's Dogecoin mining capacity and accelerate the deployment of its next-generation ASIC mining machines, which may support its addition of 500 new ASIC mining machines.
Fed Rate Cut Boosts Bitcoin Price Ahead Of Q4 Melt-Up

Fed Rate Cut Boosts Bitcoin Price Ahead Of Q4 Melt-Up

The post Fed Rate Cut Boosts Bitcoin Price Ahead Of Q4 Melt-Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Historically, bitcoin’s price peaks approximately 20 months after a Bitcoin halving. The last Bitcoin halving occurred in April 2024, which means we could see a cycle top by December of this year. The odds of this are increasingly likely as Fed Chair Powell cut rates by 25 bps today, giving the approximately $7.4 trillion sitting in money market funds a reason to come off the sidelines and move into a hard asset like bitcoin, especially now that it’s easier to obtain exposure to bitcoin via spot bitcoin ETFs and proxies like bitcoin treasury companies. Powell also signaled today that two more rate cuts could be on the way before the year is out, which would only further reduce returns in money market funds, potentially pushing investors into hard assets like bitcoin and gold as well as riskier assets like tech and AI-related stocks.  This could catalyze the final leg of a “melt-up” comparable to what we saw with tech stocks at the end of 1999 before the dot com bubble burst. Also, much like the likes of Henrik Zeberg and David Hunter, I believe the stage is being set for the final parabolic leg of a bull run that began in late 2022. As I said in 2022…. (when everybody was Bearish). The BlowOffTop would begin….. THIS IS IT! IT IS DEVELOPING RIGHT NOW! 👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/bRERaWjf8T — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) September 17, 2025 Using a traditional financial index as a reference point, Zeberg sees the S&P 500 exceeding 7,000 before the year is out, while Hunter sees it rising to 8,000 (or higher) within the same time frame. @DaveHcontrarian forecast the S&P to 6000 at the end of 2022, when many other investors were predicting 2000. Now he has raised his target further to 8000, seeing more upside before the…
