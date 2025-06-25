Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops

By: PANews
2025/06/25 17:17
Humanity
H$0.07019+0.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1083+6.69%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000001029-7.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591-3.43%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official X account of Humanity Protocol , $H tokens are now listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, and users can now go to the designated page to claim airdrops.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.4006+0.09%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12159-0.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

PANews reported on October 1 that according to PRNewswire, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has invested in Thumzup Media Corporation, a social media company that holds cryptocurrency reserves, and announced that it has invested 2.5 million US dollars in DogeHash Technologies. The funds are expected to be used to expand DogeHash's Dogecoin mining capacity and accelerate the deployment of its next-generation ASIC mining machines, which may support its addition of 500 new ASIC mining machines.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.418-1.04%
1
1$0.003977-28.58%
MAY
MAY$0.03804-1.60%
Share
PANews2025/10/01 08:22
Share
Fed Rate Cut Boosts Bitcoin Price Ahead Of Q4 Melt-Up

Fed Rate Cut Boosts Bitcoin Price Ahead Of Q4 Melt-Up

The post Fed Rate Cut Boosts Bitcoin Price Ahead Of Q4 Melt-Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Historically, bitcoin’s price peaks approximately 20 months after a Bitcoin halving. The last Bitcoin halving occurred in April 2024, which means we could see a cycle top by December of this year. The odds of this are increasingly likely as Fed Chair Powell cut rates by 25 bps today, giving the approximately $7.4 trillion sitting in money market funds a reason to come off the sidelines and move into a hard asset like bitcoin, especially now that it’s easier to obtain exposure to bitcoin via spot bitcoin ETFs and proxies like bitcoin treasury companies. Powell also signaled today that two more rate cuts could be on the way before the year is out, which would only further reduce returns in money market funds, potentially pushing investors into hard assets like bitcoin and gold as well as riskier assets like tech and AI-related stocks.  This could catalyze the final leg of a “melt-up” comparable to what we saw with tech stocks at the end of 1999 before the dot com bubble burst. Also, much like the likes of Henrik Zeberg and David Hunter, I believe the stage is being set for the final parabolic leg of a bull run that began in late 2022. As I said in 2022…. (when everybody was Bearish). The BlowOffTop would begin….. THIS IS IT! IT IS DEVELOPING RIGHT NOW! 👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/bRERaWjf8T — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) September 17, 2025 Using a traditional financial index as a reference point, Zeberg sees the S&P 500 exceeding 7,000 before the year is out, while Hunter sees it rising to 8,000 (or higher) within the same time frame. @DaveHcontrarian forecast the S&P to 6000 at the end of 2022, when many other investors were predicting 2000. Now he has raised his target further to 8000, seeing more upside before the…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07482-4.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1023-0.48%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.012-4.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:03
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Trump family-affiliated company Thumzup invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies

Fed Rate Cut Boosts Bitcoin Price Ahead Of Q4 Melt-Up

US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

Tether Pushes DeFi Frontline With New WDK Template Wallet Demo