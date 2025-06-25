Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash By: PANews 2025/06/25 14:16

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the address marked as “Cork Protocol Attacker 2” on the chain has transferred 1,410 ETH (worth approximately US$3.4 million) to TornadoCash.