Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

By: PANews
2025/03/26 14:30

Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

1. Market observation

Keywords: MOVE, ETH, BTC

A "buyback wave" has swept the crypto industry, with 15 projects including Aave, Arbitrum, and Movement announcing token buyback plans, ranging from millions to tens of millions of dollars. The sources of buyback funds include protocol income, confiscated assets, and fund expenditures. This move is not only a stopgap measure to save the market in the short term, but also an important strategic layout for projects to reshape the token economy and give long-term value. At the same time, Immutable received a notice of termination of the SEC investigation, bringing a clear signal of regulation to the Web3 gaming industry.

Bitcoin prices continue to show a trend that is highly correlated with the U.S. stock market, with volatility remaining several times higher than that of U.S. stocks. Investors on both sides focus on the Fed's expectations of rate cuts. Analyst Daan Crypto Trades pointed out that Bitcoin is still trading at a solid premium, and if it can maintain this level and slowly recover to more than $90,000, it is expected to create a new high. The Greeks.live community briefing shows that the market is divided on the trend of cryptocurrencies. Some investors believe that it is suitable to buy on dips, while short sellers expect Bitcoin to fall to the $84,500 range.

In the regulatory field, the SEC announced that it will hold four roundtable meetings from April to June 2025, covering key topics such as crypto trading, custody, asset tokenization and DeFi. Commissioner Hester Peirce called this move a "spring sprint to crypto clarity," showing that regulators are shifting from an enforcement orientation to a constructive dialogue. It is worth noting that traditional financial institutions are increasingly accepting Bitcoin, and the GameStop board of directors has unanimously approved an update to its investment policy to include Bitcoin as one of the company's reserve assets. At the same time, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, further demonstrating the recognition of Bitcoin by institutions and governments. In addition, Ripple reached a preliminary settlement agreement with the SEC, and the SEC agreed to refund a $75 million fine, marking the end of the long-term legal dispute between the two parties.

At the macro level, the market generally expects the Fed to shift from quantitative tightening (QT) to quantitative easing (QE), which may inject new liquidity into the financial market. However, Benjamin Cowen, CEO of crypto research firm IntoTheCryptoVerse, reminded that quantitative tightening has not completely ended, but has only reduced its scale from $60 billion per month to $40 billion. In addition, Goldman Sachs' latest report warned that Trump's upcoming reciprocal tariff policy may cause the market to experience "first collapse and then stability" and violent fluctuations, and the actual tax rate may be twice as high as market expectations.

Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 26)

  • Bitcoin: $87,346.87 (-6.65% year-to-date), daily spot volume $28.634 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,055.65 (-38.48% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $11.309 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 47 (neutral)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.4 sat/vB, ETH 0.36 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.7%, ETH 8.7%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: MOVE, XRP, LAYER, BTC, CRO

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0496

  • Sector ups and downs: Meme sector rose 4.74%, Layer2 sector rose 4.62%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 78,970 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$154 million, including BTC liquidation of US$32.8 million and ETH liquidation of US$24.22 million

Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

3. ETF flows (as of March 25 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $26.83 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$3.21 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Pump.fun plans to expand to Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

  • Testnet Hoodi will activate Pectra upgrade at epoch 2048

  • Celo officially activates Ethereum L2 mainnet, hard fork block height 31057000

  • Walrus Protocol plans to launch on mainnet

  • U.S. Senate holds hearing on Paul Atkins' qualifications to serve as SEC Chairman on March 27

  • GRASS Airdrop One claim ends (planned for March 27, block 329341917)

  • Blockchain game Immortal Rising 2 completes $3 million in financing, TGE scheduled for March 27

  • Binance Launches Solv Protocol (SOLV), the 7th Phase of BNSOL Super Staking

  • Yield Guild Games (YGG) will unlock approximately 14.08 million tokens at 22:00 on March 27, accounting for 3.28% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$3 million.

The biggest gainers among the top 500 stocks by market capitalization today: WhiteRock (WHITE) up 64.41%, Movement (MOVE) up 29.04%, Gigachad (GIGA) up 26.88%, Particle Network (PARTI) up 25.61%, and Solayer (LAYER) up 17.92%.

Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

5. Hot News

  • GoPlus has repurchased approximately 34.9 million GPS tokens in the first round, and all will be destroyed after the repurchase is completed.

  • Movement wallet address has received 10 million MOVE USDC from Binance in the early morning Treasury minted 300 million USDC on Ethereum in the early morning Ripple will recover $75 million in court fines from the SEC and withdraw its appeal

  • GameStop Adds Bitcoin to Company Reserve Assets

  • The U.S. SEC’s cryptocurrency working group will hold four new roundtable meetings in the next three months to discuss regulatory issues

  • US SEC terminates investigation into Immutable and related parties, finding no violations

  • CBOE Submits Solana ETF Application for Fidelity

  • Greeks.live: The community is divided on the current direction of the crypto market, some are bullish and believe that it is necessary to buy on dips

  • Paidun: GMX and MIM Spell hacker attacks have caused losses of about $13 million

  • BlackRock to Launch Bitcoin ETP in Europe

  • OKX will launch NAVI Protocol (NAVX)

  • Bithumb will list Redstone (RED) and Nillion (NIL) Korean Won trading pairs

  • Arbitrum DAO proposes to withdraw 225 million ARB game incentive plan, questioning mismanagement

  • Oklahoma House passes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act

  • Dogecoin Foundation sets up official reserve, first purchases 10 million DOGE

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

Bitcoin's Taker buy volume has declined hitting early 2024 lows as sellers dominate.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,371.02-0.17%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.00974+0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 08:00
Share
FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Share
Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Visa Direct is piloting USDC and EURC stablecoins to cut pre-funding needs and boost liquidity in cross-border payments.   Visa has launched a pilot that uses stablecoins for near-instant cross-border payouts. The program was announced at the recent SIBOS conference in Frankfurt, and lets banks/ payment providers pre-fund transactions with Circle’s USDC and EURC. Why […] The post Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.04%
Boost
BOOST$0.11592-0.21%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24214+4.75%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 08:45
Share

Trending News

More

Decoding Bitcoin’s $115K struggle – TWO factors holding BTC back

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Crypto Wallet Phantom Unveils Stablecoin and Payments Service

Crypto.com Makes History with Full CFTC Derivatives Licenses